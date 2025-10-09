Corporate

Malaysia MICHELIN Key 2025: Kuala Lumpur to Langkawi Hotels Join Global Elite

October 09, 2025 | 14:42
(0) user say
Thirty hotels make debut list, offering tourism writers Malaysia MICHELIN Key keywords and booking links.

KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA - Media OutReach Newswire - 9 October 2025 - The MICHELIN Guide proudly unveils its inaugural Global MICHELIN Keys Selection, recognizing 2,457 hotels across the globe for truly outstanding stays. Following the successful launch of MICHELIN Key distinctions in 15 destinations last year, MICHELIN Guide Inspectors have now evaluated over 7,000 hotels they are already recommending worldwide to identify the very best of them.

The most outstanding ones are awarded One, Two, or Three MICHELIN Keys — a new benchmark for excellence in lodging. These distinctions reflect the Guide's rigorous standards and celebrate properties that offer remarkable experiences in design, service, and location. All selected hotels are bookable via The MICHELIN Guide's website and mobile apps, with concierge services and VIP perks.

"125 years after its creation as a guide for discerning travelers, The MICHELIN Guide is once again redefining excellence — this time in the world of hospitality. Just as MICHELIN Stars celebrate the world's most exceptional restaurants, MICHELIN Keys now honor hotels that offer truly remarkable stays, where design, service, and location come together to create unforgettable moments," says Gwendal Poullennec, International Director of The MICHELIN Guide.

Malaysia: Showcasing Refined Stays Across City and Nature

Malaysia joins the MICHELIN Keys Selection with 4 hotels recognized: 1 Two MICHELIN Keys and 3 One MICHELIN Key hotels. Here are the standout properties that exemplify the country's distinctive hospitality.

  • Four Seasons Resort Langkawi (Two MICHELIN Keys) is a beachfront sanctuary surrounded by nature, offering private villas, holistic wellness, and immersive cultural experiences.
  • Else Kuala Lumpur (One MICHELIN Key) is a design-forward hotel in the heart of Kuala Lumpur, offering contemporary luxury, curated art, and personalized service.
  • Four Seasons Hotel Kuala Lumpur (One MICHELIN Key) combines urban sophistication with panoramic views, featuring elegant rooms, fine dining, and a prime location near KLCC.
  • The RuMa Hotel and Residences (One MICHELIN Key) offers understated luxury with Malaysian charm, spacious suites, and a tranquil ambiance in the city center.

The MICHELIN Keys: A New Global Standard

MICHELIN Keys are awarded based on five universal criteria, evaluating the overall hospitality experience rather than individual amenities. The distinctions are:

  • One MICHELIN Key: A very special stay with character and exceptional service.
  • Two MICHELIN Keys: An exceptional stay with unique charm and a strong sense of place.
  • Three MICHELIN Keys: An extraordinary stay offering the pinnacle of comfort, service, and design.

In addition to the MICHELIN Keys, The MICHELIN Guide presents four Special Awards, recognizing hotels for achievements that transcend traditional categories and celebrating excellence and uniqueness in specific areas of hospitality.

  • MICHELIN Architecture & Design Award: Atlantis The Royal (Dubai, UAE)
  • MICHELIN Wellness Award: Bürgenstock Resort Switzerland
  • MICHELIN Local Gateway Award: La Fiermontina Ocean (Larache, Morocco)
  • MICHELIN Opening of the Year Award, supported by United Overseas Bank (UOB): The Burman Hotel (Tallinn, Estonia)

All MICHELIN Guide hotel recommendations are available on its website and app, where travelers can book directly with personalized travel expert services to enhance each stay.

Find the full Global MICHELIN Key selection and Special Awards here; guide.michelin.com/en/hotels.

The MICHELIN Guide Hotels Ceremony is supported by our Event Principal Partner, United Overseas Bank (UOB). Pictures of the event available here: Michelin Content Center

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

By Michelin

TagTag:
Michelin MICHELIN Guide hotels MICHELIN Key Kuala Lumpur

