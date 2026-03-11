Yi Yun Movers adapts operations to industry evolution

Providing real-time traffic data

Calculating the most efficient routes

Tracking vehicles throughout the process

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 10 March 2026 - Yi Yun Movers, a moving company in Singapore, is reassessing its operations as competition intensifies across the moving industry. With services often viewed as interchangeable and prices closely compared, operational efficiency, safety, and coordination are becoming key priorities.Singapore’s storage and moving industry was valued at USD 59.48 billion in 2024. It is projected to grow steadily, reaching USD 100.16 billion by 2033. As demand expands, operators face rising expectations from customers who want clearer quotations, faster responses, careful handling of belongings, and fewer disruptions during moves. These expectations are evolving faster than the industry’s traditional operating models.“Customers today are more informed and expect clarity and coordination throughout the moving process,” said Liang, Sales Manager of Yi Yun Movers. “Meeting these expectations requires tighter planning and consistent execution, especially in a highly competitive environment.”Within this environment, Yi Yun Movers has focused on strengthening its core operations, particularly in areas such as safe handling, flexible scheduling, and end-to-end service coordination. The mover in Singapore provides residential and commercial moving services, along with storage, disposal, and after-hours relocations. These reflect a shift toward accommodating varied customer timelines and operational needs.The moving industry in Singapore is believed to have relatively low service differentiation, making internal efficiency a critical factor. To address this, some firms are beginning to explore how digital tools can support daily operations. Rather than replacing existing workflows, technology is being considered for practical functions, such as route planning, scheduling coordination, and administrative efficiency.For Yi Yun Movers, this has meant examining how planning and coordination can be tightened without disrupting established on-the-ground processes. The company has taken a cautious approach, focusing on whether digital tools can reduce manual work and improve scheduling accuracy. At the same time, it keeps experienced crews and established handling practices at the centre of operations.“We’re careful not to introduce changes that add complexity on the ground,” as revealed by Jovi, Operations Manager of Yi Yun Movers. “Any use of digital tools is meant to support planning and coordination, not replace the practical experience of our crews.”One of the key digital tools Yi Yun Movers has incorporated is GPS software. This technology helps the company optimise route planning and fleet management by:This integration not only ensures faster service delivery but also improves customer communication regarding timeframes. With GPS software, the moving teams can focus on executing their tasks on the ground.This measured approach aligns with broader national discussions around small and medium enterprise (SME) readiness for technology adoption. While large-scale automation remains out of reach for many operators, incremental use of digital tools to support planning and coordination is increasingly viewed as necessary to remain competitive without compromising service reliability.Yi Yun Movers’ experience reflects this wider SME reality. Rather than pursuing large-scale system changes, the company has focused on incremental adjustments that support administrative efficiency and coordination, recognising that readiness varies across teams and that operational continuity remains critical in a service-led business.As relocation activity continues alongside Singapore’s dynamic property and business landscape, operators are navigating tighter margins and higher service expectations. For Yi Yun Movers, the focus remains on maintaining service consistency, careful handling of items, and adapting operations to meet changing customer needs in a highly competitive moving industry.Continued growth in Singapore’s moving and storage sector is shaping how operators manage cost, coordination, and service reliability. With customer expectations evolving alongside broader economic and property trends, operational discipline and adaptability are likely to remain central to how moving firms compete.Yi Yun Movers intends to refine internal processes and maintain service standards while responding to industry changes pragmatically. This reflects a wider shift among local service providers toward strengthening operational foundations, as the moving industry adapts to a more demanding and competitive environment.In addition to enhancing route planning and fleet management with GPS software, Yi Yun Movers is exploring the use of AI-Assisted Customer Relationship Management (CRM). By integrating AI-driven CRM tools, Yi Yun Movers aims to automate customer interactions, personalise communication, and improve service delivery.With these forward-thinking approaches, the company is positioning itself to remain competitive in a rapidly evolving market. This enables its teams to effectively address the evolving needs and expectations of Singapore's moving and storage sector.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.