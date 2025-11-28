Thailand gains 10 new Michelin stars including second three-star restaurant

BANGKOK, THAILAND - Media OutReach Newswire - 27 November 2025 - Michelin has officially unveiled the MICHELIN Guide Thailand 2026 edition, revealing the much-anticipated full restaurant selection with a total of 468 dining venues: 2 Three MICHELIN Stars (1 promoted from Two MICHELIN Stars), 8 Two MICHELIN Stars (2 promoted from One MICHELIN Star), 33 One MICHELIN Star (3 newcomers, and 4 promoted from MICHELIN Selected), 137 Bib Gourmand (13 newcomers), and 288 MICHELIN Selected (50 newcomers).



Gwendal Poullennec, International Director of The MICHELIN Guide, revealed: "Thailand remains a vibrant destination for unique and diverse culinary experiences, with this year's MICHELIN Guide brimming with exciting surprises and fresh developments. The latest edition showcases a broader range of cuisines, reflecting Thailand's dynamic and ever-evolving food scene, driven by remarkable energy and creativity. With the growing number of MICHELIN Stars, Thailand shines ever brighter on the global gastronomic map."



Overview of Thailand's Evolving Restaurant Landscape and Culinary Trends

According to Poullennec, MICHELIN Guide Inspectors observed a growing presence of international chefs across Thailand, bringing fresh energy and global perspectives, while incorporating local ingredients and traditions into their creations. Meanwhile, Thai chefs are advancing local cuisine with more defined and expressive regional flavors.



A stronger spirit of collaboration between chefs and producers has also emerged, with many restaurants sourcing seasonal ingredients directly from small farmers and local communities. Food and drink pairings remain central to the dining experience, with non-alcoholic options made from herbs and flowers growing in popularity alongside fine wines.



MICHELIN Guide Inspectors further noted the rise of chef-driven casual restaurants, plant-forward menus, and modern Thai concepts that honor traditional roots. Responsible cooking, mindful sourcing, and "borderless" or "creative" cuisine ─ where chefs blend techniques and ingredients from multiple culinary traditions ─ are increasingly shaping Thailand's dining scene.



'Sühring' Promoted to Three MICHELIN Stars ─ Thailand's Second Restaurant to Earn this Honor

Joining Sorn, the holder of Thailand's first-ever Three MICHELIN Stars, is Sühring ─ a restaurant, founded by twin chefs Thomas and Mathias Sühring. The restaurant serves a modern German tasting menu inspired by family recipes, childhood memories and travels. At Sühring, seasonal ingredients are expertly prepared using traditional German techniques such as fermenting, pickling and curing; while each dish is carefully crafted and artfully presented, making the dining experience as visually captivating as it is delicious.



First featured in the inaugural 2018 edition of The MICHELIN Guide Thailand with One MICHELIN Star, Sühring was promoted to Two MICHELIN Stars the following year and has retained this distinction for seven consecutive years. Its promotion to the highly coveted Three MICHELIN Stars in the 2026 edition reflects the restaurant's outstanding culinary excellence, consistency, and commitment to the highest standards of gastronomy.



'Anne-Sophie Pic at Le Normandie' and 'INDDEE' Form a Duo Promoted from One MICHELIN Star to Two MICHELIN Stars

In the 2026 MICHELIN Guide Thailand edition, the Two-MICHELIN-Star listing adds 2 new entries promoted from One MICHELIN Star:

Anne-Sophie Pic at Le Normandie, a contemporary French restaurant where Chef Anne-Sophie Pic joins forces with her trusted Japanese Head Chef, Tamaki Kobayashi, to present an exquisite menu that highlights her signature creations, including the renowned lobster dish and the thoughtfully curated Voyage menu.

INDDEE, a modern Indian restaurant that takes diners on a culinary journey across India through a set menu of around 10 courses that captivates with its visual artistry, memorable flavors, and meaningful stories ─ from Carabinero symbolizing Goa, to Pickled Vegetables evoking the harsh Himalayan winter, and Patra with Hokkaido Scallops reflecting the chef's Japanese culinary experience.

7 New Entries Awarded One MICHELIN Star

Of the 7 new One MICHELIN Star entries, 3 newcomers have made it into the Guide for the first time, and the other 4 have been promoted from MICHELIN Selected.



The 3 newcomers awarded One MICHELIN Star are:

Bo.lan, a Thai restaurant offering a menu rooted in time-honored recipes and sustainability, skillfully using rare regional produce sourced from small farmers to explore Thai culinary heritage through precise techniques and elegantly simple presentations that allow the depth and balance of flavors to shine.

Cannubi by Umberto Bombana, an Italian restaurant offering a concise set lunch menu and a full dinner tasting experience, showcasing confident, well-balanced dishes that marry classical roots with modern techniques.

etcha, a restaurant where the chef curates a "borderless dining" experience, combining European techniques with Thai ingredients in his 11-course "360°" and eight-course "180°" tasting menus that highlight seasonal local produce, crafted with finesse and deep respect for native flavors.

The 4 One-MICHELIN-Star recipients promoted from the MICHELIN Selected list are:

Gaggan, a restaurant where over 20 inventive courses unfold across five theatrical acts, each accompanied by dynamic lighting and a pulsing soundtrack, fusing bold flavors, and interactive energy to embody the essence of the celebrity chef.

Juksunchae, a restaurant offering a balanced and intriguing omakase menu that reimagines traditional Korean flavors through delicate, sophisticated and visually striking dishes, such as Octopus Tubu Jjigae, Truffle Mandu and Crab Bibimbap.

Nusara, led by Chef Thitid "Ton" Tassanakajohn—the talent behind Le Du, holder of One MICHELIN Star since 2019—offers one of Bangkok's most intimate Thai dining experiences. With elegant olive-green interiors, gold accents, and a rooftop view of Wat Pho, the journey features welcome bites and standout dishes like Thai Wagyu stir-fry with holy basil and a quartet of regional relishes.

Sushi Saito, a sushi restaurant serving Edomae-style sushi crafted with Edo-period techniques, using fresh seafood flown in from Japan several times a week, and Akita rice cooked with exacting care for temperature and moisture, dispatched from the kitchen in small batches to ensure optimum quality.

Four MICHELIN Guide Special Awards

With its Special Awards, The MICHELIN Guide shines its light on talented professionals in Michelin-recommended restaurants who elevate the gastronomic experience to new heights. In doing so, they demonstrate how diverse and exciting the hospitality industry is to work in.

The MICHELIN Guide Young Chef Award

The MICHELIN Guide Young Chef Award recognizes a young chef, who has proven over the past 12 months to have a unique personality and/or an identity in culinary creations. This year, the Young Chef Award, presented by Blancpain, is given to Suwijak Kunghae, the Owner-Chef of Royd, a MICHELIN Selected restaurant.



Born in Phuket, Kunghae was raised in a culinary family that inspired his deep passion for Southern Thai cuisine. He honed his skills in a French restaurant, where he gained valuable fine dining experience. Upon returning to his hometown, he established Royd to celebrate the flavors of the southern sea. Collaborating with local communities, he blends traditional recipes with modern techniques, aiming to showcase to the world how Southern people eat.

The MICHELIN Guide Opening of the Year Award

The MICHELIN Guide Opening of the Year Award recognizes individuals and teams, for the successful opening of a dining venue over the past 12 months, with a creative degustation concept and a cuisine approach that has made a notable impact on the local gastronomic scene. This year's award, presented by UOB, is bestowed upon Wilfrid Hocquet, Owner-Chef of Margo.



Opened in June 2025, Margo is a French restaurant that made its debut in the 2026 MICHELIN Guide Thailand under the MICHELIN Selected list. Its menu features polished French classics, complemented by a lively atmosphere and seamless service delivered by a skilled team. Though new, Margo feels instantly established ─ casual yet sophisticated, thoughtfully executed, and full of promise.

The MICHELIN Guide Service Award

The MICHELIN Guide Service Award aims to highlight and encourage skilled and talented professionals who dramatically enhance customer experience. This year's MICHELIN Guide Service Award, presented by the Tourism Authority of Thailand, is given to Arsen Brahaj, the Restaurant Manager at Aulis, a One MICHELIN Star restaurant in Phang-Nga.



Originally from Albania, Brahaj speaks four languages and brings with him experience from Simon Rogan's MICHELIN-Starred restaurant in Malta, where he served as supervisor. At Aulis, he leads the service and curates drink pairings that highlight local ingredients. Brahaj ensures seamless service flow ─ welcoming guests with genuine charm, explaining dishes with passion, supporting the kitchen team, and delivering a polished dining experience that leaves a lasting impression.

The MICHELIN Guide Mentor Chef Award

The MICHELIN Guide Mentor Chef Award honors chefs whose unwavering dedication to nurturing the next generation has made a lasting impact on the culinary industry. Marking a milestone for Thailand, the country's first-ever Mentor Chef Award, presented by WP Energy, is bestowed upon David Thompson, the Owner-Chef of Aksorn (One MICHELIN Star) and Chop Chop Cook Shop (MICHELIN Selected).



Thompson's journey with Thai cuisine began in the 1980s, when he first visited Thailand and fell in love with its rich food culture. In 2001, he opened Nahm in London ─ the first Thai restaurant to earn a MICHELIN Star ─ proving Thai cuisine's place on the global fine dining stage. He later brought Nahm to Bangkok in 2010, helping shape the identity of Thai fine dining for both chefs and diners.



Beyond his own culinary achievements, Thompson's greatest legacy lies in mentorship. Many of Thailand's leading chefs have trained in his kitchens, carrying forward his respect for tradition and commitment to excellence. Though not Thai by birth, his career has been devoted to preserving, teaching, and elevating Thai cuisine. His influence continues to ripple through Thailand's culinary scene, making his impact both profound and enduring.



'GOAT' Joins the MICHELIN Green Star Community for Its Inspiring Vision, Bringing Thailand's Total Number of Restaurants Recognized for Mindful Practices to Five.

The MICHELIN Green Star editorially highlights restaurants that, among the MICHELIN Guide selection, have inspired and impressed Inspectors with their committed vision for the future of gastronomy. By gathering a community of innovative establishments driven to pursue progress in the role of restaurants, the MICHELIN Green Star fosters dialogue and collaboration, encouraging establishments to inspire and evolve together.



This year, the only restaurant that has newly captured the MICHELIN Guide Inspectors' attention for its inspiring vision is GOAT, a One MICHELIN Star restaurant dedicated to thoughtful cooking that highlights Thailand's rich natural diversity. They source ingredients directly from local farmers, fishermen, and small-scale producers, and grow herbs and edible flowers in their rooftop garden. Every item in the kitchen is used with intention ─ trimmings become fermented or compost, and oil is carefully reused. Their attention to detail extends to the décor, where reclaimed wood and recycled tableware reflect the same mindful philosophy.



The newly highlighted restaurant joins the four establishments already recognized for continuing to impress the Inspectors: PRU, Haoma, Jampa, and Baan Tepa. Together, they form a community deeply committed to presenting another vision of gastronomy.



The MICHELIN Guide Thailand 2026 at a Glance:

2 Three MICHELIN Stars (1 promoted from Two MICHELIN Stars)

8 Two MICHELIN Stars (2 promoted from One MICHELIN Star)

33 One MICHELIN Star (3 new, 4 promoted from MICHELIN Selected)

5 MICHELIN Green Star (1 new)

137 Bib Gourmand (13 new)

288 MICHELIN Selected (50 new)



The MICHELIN Guide Worldwide app for iOS and Android devices.



The MICHELIN Guide Celebrates Its 125th Anniversary!



https://guide.michelin.com/th/en/

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.