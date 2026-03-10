Corporate

Four Seasons Bali at Sayan unveils sustainability-focused renovation

March 10, 2026 | 11:46
The Indonesian resort completed property upgrades emphasizing environmental design and operations while maintaining luxury positioning.
BALI, INDONESIA - Media OutReach Newswire - 9 March 2026 - The multi-award-winning architecture of Four Seasons Resort Bali at Sayan – an awe-inspiring, suspended rice bowl structure – remains as pioneering today as when it was unveiled 28 years ago. Now, the Forbes Five-Star resort draws on those cutting-edge foundations to reveal a thoughtful reimagining of its luxury riverside suite accommodations and jungle-view dining spaces.

The resort has partnered with the world's largest hospitality design firm, Hirsch Bedner Associates (HBA), for a revamp anchored in Balinese harmony and heritage. Guided by an ethos of refined, rejuvenated, and liveable, the resort refresh launches in July 2026 across seven suite accommodations: five Premier Duplex Suites and two Family Premier Suites.

Ayung Terrace – the resort's elevated jungle-vista restaurant – and Jati Bar, its river valley hideaway, will also showcase new furniture, colour schemes and styling. Every element of the refresh is rooted in respect for the jungle, rice paddy and Ayung River valley surrounds.

Inspired by Craftmanship and Culture

Existing design elements combine with Balinese textiles and craftsmanship to weave a rich tapestry of local artistry in the upgraded guest sanctuaries. Light, earthy fabrics inspired by Ubud's rice paddies partner with dark, stained wood for a fresh contemporary vibe.

Through the redesign, HBA pay homage to the resort's original architectural concept while offering a renewed aesthetic and meeting contemporary demands. Integrated smart home elements like LUTRON lighting offer seamless control over the suite environment.

The Following Reimagined Suites Will be Open to Guests from July 2026:
  • Premier Duplex Suite – The ultimate retreat for couples who appreciate extra space, this two-level one-bedroom suite includes a dining area with floor-to-ceiling river-view windows, and a sun terrace. Rich teak wood and hand-loomed fabrics create a warm, welcoming ambience.
  • Family Premier Suite – Ideally located in the resort's main building near the restaurants and spa, this luxury one-bedroom suite features a beautifully designed kids' room. A large living space and views over the river valley provide a soothing retreat for the entire family.
Driven by Sustainability

From reused materials to energy-saving fixtures, the redesign is deeply grounded in sustainability principles. All new guest rooms have energy-efficient LED lighting alongside new air conditioning units that use environmentally friendly energy-saving refrigerants.

Optimising the existing framework and reusing and refurbishing through careful craftmanship has reduced the need for new building materials. Any new materials used have been carefully chosen for longevity and locally sourced where possible.

Dining with a Difference

Soaring over the lush jungle river valley, Ayung Terrace restaurant has long immersed diners in a sense of wonderment and natural beauty. Now, new elements such as plush grey river-view sofas, elegant wooden chairs and marbled-topped tables infuse a vibrant burst of energy. At Jati Bar, welcoming sofas and chairs in natural green and grey tones offer an elevated setting in which to enjoy creative cocktails, light bites and river vistas.

"Four Seasons Sayan is known for its cutting-edge design and architecture," comments Tim Churchmack, Resort Manager, Four Seasons Resort Bali at Sayan. "This new design honours that heritage and pays further homage to our incredible natural home. We're thrilled to unveil these elevated living and dining spaces with intuitive, modern facilities within refreshed surrounds. It's an exciting new era for Four Seasons Sayan."

The refresh follows a stand-out few years for the multi-award-winning riverside hideaway, including earning an inaugural Michelin key in 2025 for exceptional, unforgettable guest experiences. In the same year, the newly re-launched Sacred River Spa secured a Four-Star rating from Forbes Travel Guide, hot on the heels of Ayung Terrace's 2024 Wine Spectator Award of Excellence for its unique, locally focused wine list.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

By Four Seasons Resorts Bali

TagTag:
Four Seasons Bali Luxury riverside suite Jungleview dining

