Vantage Data Centers opens fully leased 16MW Kuala Lumpur facility

DENVER, USA and SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 4 December 2025 - Vantage Data Centers, a leading global provider of hyperscale data center campuses, today announced that its fourth facility (KUL14) on the company's first Cyberjaya campus in Malaysia is now operational, completing the development of the KUL1 campus. The 16MW KUL14 data center is fully leased to a single customer, underscoring strong demand and customer confidence in Vantage's capabilities and commitment to service excellence.

In alignment with the local government's focus on sustainable data center development, KUL14 was constructed in accordance with Vantage's "sustainable by design" blueprint with design innovations for industry-leading efficiency and operational performance. Vantage employs a closed-loop chilled water system that requires minimal water, achieving virtually zero water usage effectiveness (WUE).



Vantage is committed to the highest environmental health and safety standards throughout development and operations. KUL14 required over 4 million work hours to complete, all without a single incident, reflecting the dedication and safety-first culture of Vantage and the company's construction partners.



"We are thrilled to welcome our customer to KUL14 and support their expanding business," said Jeremy Deutsch, president, Vantage Data Centers, APAC. "Malaysia has emerged as Southeast Asia's fastest-growing data center hub, and Vantage is actively expanding our footprint to grow with our customers, including the ongoing development of a second campus in Cyberjaya providing over 400MW of total capacity. We are dedicated to delivering sustainable digital infrastructure to accelerate Malaysia's digitalization and contribute to its economic growth."



Vantage's APAC portfolio includes 1GW of operational and planned IT capacity across Australia, Malaysia, Japan, Taiwan and Hong Kong. For more information on the company's campuses in the region, please visit https://vantage-dc.com/data-center-locations/apac/.

