XIXILI launches sleepwear collection for Raya celebrations

March 11, 2026 | 11:20
(0) user say
The apparel brand released a clothing line timed to the Islamic holiday period targeting consumers in Muslim-majority markets.

KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA - Media OutReach Newswire - 11 March 2026 - Comfort is set to be a defining theme for Raya 2026, and it extends well beyond the festive outfit. XIXILI is bringing that same ease into the downtime between celebrations, with sleepwear designed for the hours when women can finally catch their breath, rest, and simply be.

XIXILI Raya Sleep Collection

The Reality of the Raya Rush

The lead-up to Raya is a whirlwind of grocery runs, deep cleaning, and late nights in the kitchen. By the time the first open house begins, most women have already put in an incredible amount of effort for their families. The quiet moments in between are not just a break. They are earned.

XIXILI's pajamas are made for those moments. Easy to move in, soft enough to wear through the night, and the kind of pieces that make coming home feel like something to look forward to. Designed to fit a wide range of body types, every woman can find something that feels as good as it looks.

"Raya is everything. The food, the family, the laughter. And at the end of it all, she deserves to rest just as well as she celebrated," says Tara Tan, Marketing Director at XIXILI.

Comfort That Carries Through the Season

Raya may bring the occasion, but the shift happening in Malaysian wardrobes goes further than that. Women are increasingly treating sleepwear as a considered part of their self-care, not just something to change into before bed.

"We often talk about the joy of gathering, but we rarely talk about the exhaustion that comes with it," Tara Tan adds. "Our goal for Raya 2026 is to ensure that when the last guest leaves, every woman has a high-quality piece of loungewear to retreat into. It is about honouring the work she does by giving her the rest she deserves."

Quality loungewear for the wind-down, the slow morning, and every quiet moment in between has become one of the most considered purchases a woman makes this season.

Made to Be Worn, Not Just Owned

Good sleepwear should not sit tucked away at the back of a drawer. It should be the first thing she reaches for at the end of a long day, worn in and looked forward to. XIXILI's range is built for exactly that, styles that settle naturally into her routine and carry her well beyond the festive season.

The full sleepwear collection is available online and at XIXILI boutiques nationwide. To shop the range, visit www.xixili-intimates.com.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

By XIXILI

XIXILI sleepwear collection Raya 2026

