Vingroup launches customer support program amid fuel cost increases

March 11, 2026 | 10:34
The Vietnamese conglomerate introduced financial assistance initiatives for consumers facing higher transportation and energy expenses.

HANOI, VIETNAM - Media OutReach Newswire - 10 March 2026 - Amid volatility in global fuel prices, Vingroup has announced the launch of a special "Trade Gas for Electric" program in Vietnam, India, Indonesia, and the Philippines. The program offers an additional 3% discount on VinFast cars and 5% discount on VinFast electric scooters for customers switching from old gasoline vehicles. At the same time, fares for Xanh SM services will be reduced by 10% from March 11 to March 31, 2026, depending on each market.

"Trade Gas for Electric" program in Vietnam, India, Indonesia, and the Philippines

Specifically, in addition to the existing incentives currently available, customers who switch from old gasoline vehicles to new VinFast electric vehicles during the program period will receive an additional 3% discount for cars and 5% discount for scooters. The program will be applied across all four markets: Vietnam, India, Indonesia, and the Philippines.

Fares for Xanh SM services will be reduced by 10% from March 11 to March 31, 2026

In line with VinFast's pioneering spirit, GSM Green and Smart Mobility Joint Stock Company has also announced an immediate 10% reduction in fares for electric mobility services on the Xanh SM platform in Vietnam and Green SM in Indonesia from March 11 to March 31, 2026. This initiative offers customers a more environmentally-friendly and cost-effective transportation option.

The program may be extended depending on international developments and future fuel price movements.

Ms. Duong Thi Thu Trang, Deputy CEO of Global Sales, VinFast, stated: "The special 'Trade Gas for Electric' program launched in March across four key markets is VinFast's timely response to geopolitical volatility that is affecting socio-economic conditions in many countries around the world. As one of the pioneering manufacturers leading the global electric vehicle revolution, VinFast together with companies in Vingroup's green ecosystem aims to help reduce the impact of fuel prices on people's daily lives while also lowering environmental pollution through smarter, more sustainable, and more cost-efficient mobility solutions."

The special "Trade Gas for Electric" program will be implemented in parallel with and combined with other available incentive programs in each market. Through layered incentives, Vingroup and companies within its ecosystem aim to create favorable conditions for customers to transition quickly to electric vehicles, reduce dependence on gasoline, stabilize daily life, and contribute to building a cleaner and more civilized living environment.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

By Vingroup

Vingroup support program Trade Gas for Electric

