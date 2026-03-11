Vingroup launches customer support program amid fuel cost increases

HANOI, VIETNAM - Media OutReach Newswire - 10 March 2026 - Amid volatility in global fuel prices, Vingroup has announced the launch of a special "Trade Gas for Electric" program in Vietnam, India, Indonesia, and the Philippines. The program offers an additional 3% discount on VinFast cars and 5% discount on VinFast electric scooters for customers switching from old gasoline vehicles. At the same time, fares for Xanh SM services will be reduced by 10% from March 11 to March 31, 2026, depending on each market.

Specifically, in addition to the existing incentives currently available, customers who switch from old gasoline vehicles to new VinFast electric vehicles during the program period will receive an additional 3% discount for cars and 5% discount for scooters. The program will be applied across all four markets: Vietnam, India, Indonesia, and the Philippines.

In line with VinFast's pioneering spirit, GSM Green and Smart Mobility Joint Stock Company has also announced an immediate 10% reduction in fares for electric mobility services on the Xanh SM platform in Vietnam and Green SM in Indonesia from March 11 to March 31, 2026. This initiative offers customers a more environmentally-friendly and cost-effective transportation option.The program may be extended depending on international developments and future fuel price movements.stated:The special "Trade Gas for Electric" program will be implemented in parallel with and combined with other available incentive programs in each market. Through layered incentives, Vingroup and companies within its ecosystem aim to create favorable conditions for customers to transition quickly to electric vehicles, reduce dependence on gasoline, stabilize daily life, and contribute to building a cleaner and more civilized living environment.

