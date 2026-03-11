Cigna Hong Kong expands HYROX fitness partnership initiatives

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 10 March 2026 - Cigna Healthcare Hong Kong today announced the third year of its partnership with the world‑renowned HYROX fitness competition, reflecting its commitment to active lifestyles, preventive health, and community engagement.

Cigna Healthcare HYROX Hong Kong 2026

Cigna Healthcare Hong Kong first partnered with HYROX to launch the inaugural HYROX Open Asian Championship in 2024. Returning to AsiaWorld-Expo from 8–10 May 2026, HYROX continues its rapid growth in Hong Kong, supported by Cigna Healthcare, with over 17,500 racers already registered for the upcoming race.Cigna Healthcare Hong Kong’s purpose is to help people improve their health and vitality. Beyond sponsorships, the health benefits provider brings employees, customers, and partners together through programs that make active living and prevention part of everyday life in the community.“Cigna Healthcare Health Moves”: Expanding Preventive Health Beyond HYROX Race DayCigna Healthcare Hong Kong is expanding engagement beyond race day with Cigna Healthcare Health Moves, a series of initiatives that promote regular physical activity as part of preventive health.The first initiative, the Cigna Healthcare Community Run, will launch on 18 April 2026 under the theme Empower Your Health Moves. It brings together an inspiring lineup of celebrities and renowned athletes including Hong Kong Singer‑songwriter On Chan (陳建安), and Hong Kong Women's High Jump Record Holder Ms. Cecilia Yeung (楊文蔚). On Chan and Ms. Cecilia Yeung will join Cigna’s customers and the broader community for guided runs and HYROX‑themed training sessions.Members of the public are welcome to join the Cigna Healthcare Community Run, and details are as follow:Date: 18 April 2026 (Saturday)Time: 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. Assembly point: HOW To Live Well (4/F, Hysan Place, Causeway Bay) Route: Around 5km, From Causeway Bay to Happy Valley and return Level: Entry-level, suitable for beginner runners Quota: 120 (Available on a first-come, first-served basis. Participants will be grouped based on their running pace and will start in different groups.) Details and registration: https://www.cigna.com.hk/campaign/hyrox2026/enCigna Healthcare Hong Kong’s Long-Term Commitment to Community Health and VitalityCigna Healthcare Hong Kong will also deepen engagement with corporate clients and business partners by partnering with HYROX‑affiliated gyms to offer structured training programs in the coming months. These shared experiences strengthen relationships and reinforce Cigna Healthcare Hong Kong’s role as a trusted partner in everyday health and vitality.Jonathan Spiers, CEO at Cigna Healthcare Hong Kong, said: “Cigna Healthcare HYROX Hong Kong has proven to be a powerful platform for promoting preventive health. This year, we are proud to encourage active participation from our employees, clients, and business partners. I am especially proud of Cigna Healthcare Health Moves, our new community initiative, which enables us to engage a broader audience and reflects our long‑term commitment to the people of Hong Kong. Together, we aim to inspire our community to move more, live well, and thrive.”Cigna Healthcare Health Moves will run in the lead‑up to Cigna Healthcare HYROX Hong Kong 2026, with program updates shared via Cigna Healthcare Hong Kong’s social media channels. More information about Cigna Healthcare HYROX Hong Kong 2026 is available at: https://www.cigna.com.hk/campaign/hyrox2026/enA recap video of the 2025 event is available here: Cigna Healthcare HYROX Hong Kong Recap

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

For more details, please visit www.cigna.com.hk.