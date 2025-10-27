Hong Kong Wine Dine fuses MICE with Michelin business or belly first

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 26 October 2025 - The annual flagship "Hong Kong Wine & Dine Festival" returns this year (23-26 October) with the vibrant theme "REMIX. BEST OF ALL WORLDS." The Hong Kong Tourism Board (HKTB) took the opportunity to solidify Hong Kong's reputation as a world-class epicurean capital and premier destination for business and leisure.

The HKTB unveiled a series of strategic initiatives designed to engage high-yield visitors, and invited convention and exhibition visitors and travel agents from nine strategic markets to join in the festival. An exclusive sommelier wine-pairing private tour was arranged and an annual top agent award gala dinner was hosted to drive high-yield tourism and maximise the impact of mega events.



Along with the mega experience enhancement, the HKTB captured the opportunity to launch new incentive products in the "Hong Kong Incentive Playbook 2.0: New Discovery Product Update" on 24 October at Ocean Park Marriott Hotel, to drive high-yield MICE tourism.



MICE Meets Gastronomy: Top Agents Celebrate with Master Chefs' Tasting Menu at Gala Dinner



The HKTB hosted over 80 top-tier travel agents from nine short-haul markets – Chinese Mainland, India, South Korea, Thailand, Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore, Vietnam and The Philippines for a familiarisation trip from 22 October to 27 October, offering them a taste of the new incentive products in town, as well as recognising their achievements in bringing incentive groups to Hong Kong for the past year.



To celebrate their success, the HKTB hosted the prestigious "Toast to Success: Hong Kong Top Travel Agents Celebration & Gala Dinner", where guests savoured an exquisite Cantonese dinner crafted by five master chefs, while being recognised for their roles in promoting Hong Kong. This underscored the city's dual appeal as a global gastronomic hub and MICE powerhouse.



Jennifer Ma, Executive President of Grand China MICE Holdings Co. Ltd., remarked that corporate groups from Chinese Mainland place particular importance on food, making the Hong Kong Wine & Dine Festival highly attractive to them. Participants can enjoy wine, and the format of the event allows them to deeply experience a sense of integration with local Hong Kong life. It also offers a cultural experience that blends East and West. "This kind of opportunity is especially popular among many young people in Chinese enterprises", she noted. Additionally, she mentioned that the upgraded Hong Kong Incentive Playbook 2.0 together with its new 'Empowerment' theme and HKTB's curated familiarisation trip in Hong Kong provided insights into many new tourism resources, such as events and venues, which will help Chinese Mainland enterprises better plan future MICE travel activities to Hong Kong.



Hong Kong Incentive Playbook 2.0: New Discovery Product Updates to Refresh Appeal

Coinciding with the Festival, HKTB unveiled the upgraded "Hong Kong Incentive Playbook 2.0: New Discovery" on 24 October at a gathering of close to 300 agents and industry partners. Expanding on the first edition's success, Playbook 2.0 delivers 200+ fresh experiences, from fencing workshops and billiard masterclasses to tours of grand auction houses, iconic movie sets and traditional Chinese temples, immersing MICE travellers in Hong Kong's vibrant culture. Two new themes —Cruise and Empowerment— have been added to broaden itinerary possibilities, blending team-building thrills with personal enrichment and taking the excitement to the sea, ensuring both professional growth and unforgettable moments in Victoria Harbour. Some of the ideas were curated for a sneak peek during the mega familiarisation trip from 22-27 October.

Ornnichcha Chomraka of Bonus Travel, Thailand said that the Hong Kong Wine & Dine Festival, held in late October, coincides with public holidays in Thailand, making it an ideal time for Thai food lovers to visit Hong Kong and enjoy the experience. She also observed a growing interest among companies in cruise tourism products. Many cruises operating out of Hong Kong include itineraries that visit other countries and regions, which helps her company expand and enrich its MICE travel offerings — for example, combining a two-day Hong Kong land itinerary with a cruise voyage.



Convention and Exhibitions Visitors Staying Longer for Wine & Dine Thrills



To highlight the city's seamless integration of business events and leisure experiences, the HKTB invited thousands of conventions and exhibition visitors from six business events to join the Festival 2025. The events spanned five key sectors – Legal Services, Aviation, Financial Services, Manufacturing and Trade. The allure of the vibrant Wine & Dine Festival encouraged overseas participants to prolong their stay, in order to explore and experience Hong Kong fully.



Thematic website of "Hong Kong Incentive Playbook 2.0": https://www.hkincentiveplaybook.com

Thematic video of "Hong Kong Incentive Playbook 2.0 - New Discovery" (English version): https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4-rOJSZTD5Y

Thematic video of "Hong Kong Incentive Playbook 2.0 - New Discovery" (Simplified Chinese version): https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tFag1XULpHQ

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.