Corporate

CEO Talk

Biz Link

PR Newswire

Media OutReach Newswire

Investing

M&A

Outbound Investment

Investing in Haiphong

Your Consultant

KPMG

PwC

Indochine Counsel

Vilasia

Green Growth

Energy Efficiency

Rethinking Plastics

BASF

Property

Green Buildings

Industrial Properties

Money

Insurance

Smart Payment Trends

Stock Monitor

Infographics

Timeout

Travel

Hotels & Restaurants

The Insider

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Photos

Society

Swing for the Kids

CSR

World News

ePaper

VIR

Timeout

Special Publications

Coverage

Top News

Highlight

Special Edition

Search

Advertisement

About us

Contact us

Videos

Themes

Tags

Author

Registration

Subscription Form

Not Found

Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

China Telecom concludes successful Mobile World Congress participation

March 10, 2026 | 11:33
(0) user say
The state-owned carrier wrapped up its Barcelona exhibition presence after presenting network innovations and securing industry recognition.

BARCELONA, SPAIN - Media OutReach Newswire - 9 March 2026 - From March 2 to 5, the 2026 Mobile World Congress (MWC) was grandly held in Barcelona, Spain. China Telecom attended the Congress with two high-profile keynote speeches, an immersive interactive exhibition booth, and a Low-Altitude Economy Launch Event, presenting a panoramic showcase of its strategic vision and innovative achievements in transforming into a key promoter in the AI era. Having also won multiple prestigious international awards in the telecommunications field, China Telecom earned wide attention and high recognition from international operators, ecosystem partners, and global media with its hard-core technological strength and open, collaborative spirit.

Two Keynote Speeches Set the Tone: Charting a New Vision for Transformation in the AI Era

On March 2, China Telecom President Liu Guiqing attended the Congress opening ceremony and delivered a keynote speech entitled "The Transformation of a Large Telco to a Key Promoter in AI Era." Liu Guiqing stated that China Telecom is fully embracing AI and advancing its corporate strategy toward the "Cloudification, Digital Transformation and AI for Good" upgrade, consistently placing technological innovation at the core of its corporate strategy and driving the company's transformation from a traditional telecommunications operator into a technology-oriented enterprise.

At the Congress, Liu Guiqing put forward five key judgements on the direction of operator development in the AI era: First, 6G standard innovation and network deployment must fully account for the rapid development of AI. Second, cloud-network integration will play an ever greater role in the AI era. Third, AI security governance will become a mandatory topic for global operators, and is also a watershed defining the strength of operational and service capabilities in the intelligent era. Fourth, computing-power and electricity coordination capability will become the key to the sustainable development of intelligent computing infrastructure. Fifth, the flourishing development of AI applications requires operators to open up and cooperate with greater force.

On March 3, Liu Guiqing attended the World Broadband Association (WBBA) Broadband Development Congress and delivered a keynote speech entitled "From Connectivity to Intelligence: A New Era for Cloud-Network Broadband." Liu Guiqing noted that AI is fully advancing into the Agentic AI stage — characterized by autonomous execution and intelligent collaboration — heralding the dawn of an Agentic Internet. How to accurately seize the transformational opportunities driven by Agentic AI has become a shared challenge for telecommunications operators worldwide.

Liu Guiqing emphasized that China Telecom is willing to join hands with WBBA and all industry stakeholders, with Agentic AI as the core engine, to drive the iterative upgrade of new digital information infrastructure. Three proposals were put forward: First, to strengthen technological innovation in collaboration with WBBA, leading the transformation of new digital information infrastructure. Second, to deepen industrial cooperation through WBBA, expanding the value of new digital information infrastructure. Third, to leverage WBBA to bridge the global digital and intelligent divide, elevate the standard of global cloud-network services, lower the threshold for applying intelligent technologies, and ensure the dividends of Agentic AI development benefit a broader population.

Multiple Awards, Crowning Honours: International Recognition Sets a New Benchmark

On March 4, at the Global Mobile Awards (GLOMO Awards) — widely regarded as the "Oscars of the mobile communications industry" — China Telecom claimed an impressive haul of four accolades. The EasyOn 5G-A-RobotNet solution, developed jointly with ZTE, won the "Best Private Network Solution Award"; the direct-to-high-orbit satellite connectivity project for mobile phones, co-developed with Huawei, won the "Best Non-Terrestrial Network Solution Award"; the "Green Pepper Programme" in Lancang County, Pu'er, jointly submitted with the YouCheng Foundation and Huawei, won the "Best Mobile Innovation for Enhancing the Lives of Children and Young People Award"; and the "5G-A Empowering a New Model of Wireless Concert Livestreaming" project, developed together with ZTE and other industry partners, won the "Best Event Activation Award." The multiple awards won underscore China Telecom's comprehensive strength across technological innovation, social responsibility, and commercial application.

During the Congress, the GSMA Foundry Awards Ceremony was held with great fanfare. Three innovative proposals jointly developed by China Telecom with Huawei and ZTE stood out from the competition, capturing a total of four awards across two categories of the Foundry Excellence Awards 2026 and the GSMA Foundry Innovation GLOMO Award. Specifically, the "Mobile Network for Thriving AI" project, developed jointly with Huawei, received the Intelligent Networks & AI-Driven Infrastructure Award under the GSMA Foundry Excellence Awards; the "5G-Advanced Facilitates Multi-Robot Collaboration" solution, co-developed with ZTE, won the GSMA Foundry "Enterprise Innovation & New Revenue Models" award; and the "Relieving the Pressure on Physicians" solution has claimed both the GSMA Foundry "Cross-Cutting Excellence" Award and the GSMA Foundry Innovation GLOMO Award, demonstrating China Telecom's globally leading capabilities in the convergence of 5G-A and AI technologies for industry applications.

One Exhibition Booth, One Launch Event: Co-Drawing a New Vision of Intelligence in the AI Era

During this year's MWC, China Telecom's exhibition booth was meticulously arranged under the theme "Embracing the Intelligent Era with New AI Infra." From the stunning debut of the Xirang 2.0 "Triless Three-Independence Architecture," to the "Xing Xiao Chen Intelligent Agent"'s multi-task intent understanding and central control capabilities; from the quantum infrastructure covering over 40 major cities across China, to the panoramic vision of a low-altitude intelligent network and satellite communications spanning "air, space, ground, and sea" — China Telecom showcased four major infrastructure pillars, namely "AI + Intelligent Cloud," "AI + Quantum," "AI + Low-Altitude," and "AI + Satellite Communications," outlining the foundation of the intelligent era with a forward-looking vision and attracting numerous senior executives and professionals from international operators for in-depth exchanges.

On March 2, China Telecom Unmanned Technology held a Low-Altitude Economy Launch Event, unveiling China Telecom's AI-powered "1+1+4+N" Low-Altitude Economy Capability System to the world. Leveraging key technologies including 5G-Advanced (5G-A), RedCap, millimeter-wave sensing, and Integrated Sensing and Communication (ISAC), China Telecom has built an intelligent connected network with deep integration of "connectivity, sensing, computing, and platform," forming a full-stack capability system covering low-altitude infrastructure, operational supervision, security protection, and intelligent operations. To date, the Capability System has been deployed in over 60 cities across China, generating more than 1,000 application scenarios, and has achieved application deployment in regions including West Africa, demonstrating mature large-scale rollout capabilities. The event also saw the launch of four digital platforms — Xingyun, Xingdun, Xingxun, and Xinghan — along with the "Tianqing" 5G-A RedCap Low-Altitude Module, delivering integrated and replicable system solutions to help low-altitude flight "fly safely and fly efficiently."

Throughout the four-day exhibition, technological depth and the warmth of everyday life blended perfectly at the China Telecom booth. This year, the booth featured a dedicated AI Live TechShow, where performers presented China Telecom's AI technologies and products woven into everyday life scenes in a lighthearted and entertaining way: the eSurf IntelliHub captured real-time footage of mischievous pets at home; the eSurf AI health & wellness companion robot precisely reminded users about their medication; the eSurf AI sports companion robot dog danced in time to the music... Every performance drew crowds of visitors who stopped to watch.

The "AI + Chinese Opera Face-Changing" interactive experience, powered by the Xingchen Large Model and image algorithms, allowed overseas visitors to instantly complete a Chinese opera costume transformation. Exquisite gifts given out on site — including Xing Xiao Chen magnetic snap figurines and panda blind box plushies — proved enormously popular with Congress attendees. This cross-language beauty of AI came with a very real sense of "something to take home," leaving everyone with wonderful memories.

During the exhibition, mainstream media, industry media, and overseas outlets provided comprehensive coverage of the China Telecom booth through livestreaming, exclusive interviews, articles, and other formats, sparking extensive attention and discussion, with related topics trending continuously. On March 3, well-known media hosts took up position at the China Telecom booth and launched a global "Exhibition Exploration" livestream, offering tens of millions of online viewers an immersive, first-person experience of the cutting-edge technologies, igniting wave after wave of online buzz. China Telecom's AI products and technological capabilities successfully achieved breakthrough viral reach well beyond the industry.

This MWC 2026 journey was not only a vivid demonstration of China Telecom's transformation into a key promoter in the AI era, but also a profound dialogue with global partners on technology and development. Standing at the forefront of the intelligent era, China Telecom will continue to deepen its "Cloudification, Digital Transformation and AI for Good" strategy, responding to the questions of the times with forward-looking technological innovation, and moving forward hand in hand with partners in an open and mutually beneficial spirit, jointly ushering in a brighter new era of AI.

https://www.chinatelecomglobal.com/

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

By China Telecom Global

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
China Telecom Mobile World Congress

Related Contents

China Telecom wins multiple GLOMO Awards for innovation

China Telecom wins multiple GLOMO Awards for innovation

Huawei Cloud Summit at MWC focuses on AI industry solutions

Huawei Cloud Summit at MWC focuses on AI industry solutions

China Telecom president delivers keynote at MWC 2026

China Telecom president delivers keynote at MWC 2026

Hong Kong tech delegation targets expansion at Mobile World Congress

Hong Kong tech delegation targets expansion at Mobile World Congress

China Telecom and Partners Innovate Together! 5G UAV Medical Delivery Network Wins Global Mobile Award

China Telecom and Partners Innovate Together! 5G UAV Medical Delivery Network Wins Global Mobile Award

Pegatron 5G with Industrial Partners Optimizes Private Networks at MWC 2025

Pegatron 5G with Industrial Partners Optimizes Private Networks at MWC 2025

Latest News ⁄ Corporate ⁄ Media OutReach Newswire

Four Seasons Bali at Sayan unveils sustainability-focused renovation

Four Seasons Bali at Sayan unveils sustainability-focused renovation

Hong Kong food and tea expo positions as key Asia trade event

Hong Kong food and tea expo positions as key Asia trade event

AECOM helps Hong Kong launch nature-based development guidelines

AECOM helps Hong Kong launch nature-based development guidelines

More News

[Read More]

Latest News

Resilient Vietnam economy faces Middle East headwinds

Resilient Vietnam economy faces Middle East headwinds

Four Seasons Bali at Sayan unveils sustainability-focused renovation

Four Seasons Bali at Sayan unveils sustainability-focused renovation

Hong Kong food and tea expo positions as key Asia trade event

Hong Kong food and tea expo positions as key Asia trade event

AECOM helps Hong Kong launch nature-based development guidelines

AECOM helps Hong Kong launch nature-based development guidelines

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Dinh Hung, Ngo Chi Tung, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Advertisement  | Contact us

Based on MasterCMS Ultimate Edition 2026 v2.9
Corporate CEO Talk Biz Link PR Newswire Media OutReach Newswire
Investing M&A Outbound Investment Investing in Haiphong
Your Consultant KPMG PwC Indochine Counsel Vilasia
Green Growth Energy Efficiency Rethinking Plastics BASF
Property Green Buildings Industrial Properties
Money Insurance Smart Payment Trends Stock Monitor
Infographics
Timeout Travel Hotels & Restaurants The Insider Entertainment Lifestyle
Sports
Photos
Society Swing for the Kids CSR
World News
virs-publications-vir
timeout-vn
ptbv2020