Hong Kong Design Centre welcomes budget support for creative industries

HKDC Chairman, Joseph Lo, remarked, 'HKDC has long been committed to supporting local designers and enterprises, driving design to create business value for Hong Kong, and reinforcing the city's position as a global creative hub. In alignment with Hong Kong's integration into the national development agenda and the advancement of Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area (GBA) collaboration under the 15th Five-Year Plan, we will continue to strengthen partnerships between Hong Kong's design sector, the Chinese Mainland, and the international community, leveraging Hong Kong's unique role as a "super connector" and "super value-adder". Through flagship programmes, we foster cross-sectoral collaboration and design innovation, and are dedicated to transforming the DX design hub into a cultural landmark for visitors to Hong Kong, further enhancing the competitiveness and influence of the city's design industry.'



HKDC believes that Hong Kong's diverse cultural background, world-class cultural infrastructure, and global creative industry network will further reinforce the city's leadership in the creative industries. Its annual flagship event, Business of Design Week (BODW), will continue to convene world-class designers, brand leaders, and entrepreneurs to foster cross-cultural and cross-disciplinary exchange and business collaboration. The project 'DX GRAVITY', developed with the GBA design industry, will promote cross-sectoral creative and commercial synergies.



Meanwhile, 'Fashion Asia Hong Kong' will strengthen ties among local, Chinese Mainland, and international fashion communities through strategic showcases, offering valuable opportunities for business growth and global exposure. Together, these initiatives highlight HKDC's role as the premier platform enabling design brands to go global while attracting international talent and investment.



HKDC will continue to fully support government policy initiatives, working closely with industry stakeholders to advance Hong Kong's cultural and creative industries, enhance global competitiveness, and position the city as a world‑class creative capital.

