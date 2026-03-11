Singapore university launches Success Academy in Chongqing

Shenyang University of Chemical Technology (SYUCT): Collaborative development of a Master's degree programme in Social Work, fostering cross-border knowledge exchange, curriculum innovation, and talent development to address evolving social service needs.

North-East Institute of Population and Social Development: Joint research endeavours, professional development programmes, and meaningful academia-industry partnerships to generate evidence-based solutions, build capabilities, and promote active ageing ecosystems that benefit individuals and communities.

CHONGQING, CHINA - Media OutReach Newswire - 10 March 2026 - The Singapore University of Social Sciences (SUSS) today launched the SUSS Success Academy in Chongqing in collaboration with Raffles Young Academy (RYA) Pte Ltd and announced the establishment of a satellite office in Shenyang. Building on its Success Academies in Beijing and Shenzhen, the Academy strengthens SUSS' presence in China and supports its growing engagement across Western and Northeast China.The launch was commemorated with an opening ceremony at the CCI Gallery, attended by close to 70 guests from China and Singapore, including representatives from institutions of higher learning, and industry and community partners. The ceremony was presided by Vice-Consul (Political), Consulate-General of the Republic of Singapore, Chengdu and, Deputy Director of Chongqing Municipal Commission of Commerce.Anchored in SUSS' commitment to lifelong learning and creating social impact, the Academy will serve as a key nexus for academic and industry partners from both countries. Through cross-cultural collaboration and practice-oriented learning, it also aims to develop future-ready talent equipped to contribute meaningfully to society and the economy.RYA is an education and talent development organisation aimed at nurturing future-ready talent through industry-oriented learning and international exposure. RYA will bring its networks and local expertise to support and enhance the Academy's initiatives.Through the Academy, SUSS will provide opportunities for students from SUSS and other Singapore pre-tertiary and tertiary institutions to co-learn and co-innovate with peers in China. These include interdisciplinary global learning courses, impact startup and venture builder programmes, industry-based immersions and student exchanges. SUSS students will also gain regional exposure through internships and other workplace learning opportunities. In addition, the Academy will support SUSS in working with universities and organisations in China to jointly design and deliver industry-relevant courses and programmes for students and executives.To further deepen its engagement in Northeast China, SUSS will launch a satellite office in Shenyang on 11 March 2026 under the Success Academy in Chongqing. This office will support SUSS' initiatives in Liaoning Province and surrounding areas, including Dalian. In addition, three Memoranda of Understanding (MOU) will be signed with the following organisations:, said, "China is an important partner for SUSS as we expand opportunities for our students and strengthen collaboration across Asia. The launch of the Success Academy in Chongqing allows us to work more closely with universities, industry and community partners in Western and Northeast China, and to deliver applied, practice-oriented education that responds to real-world needs. Our partnership with Raffles Young Academy reflects our shared commitment to developing future-ready talent and supporting professional growth across the region.", RYA, said, "Our collaboration with the Singapore University of Social Sciences reflects a shared belief in applied, practice-oriented education and in preparing students and enterprises to navigate an increasingly complex and interconnected world. Chongqing's strategic position as a gateway to Western China and a hub for industry and connectivity makes it an ideal location for immersive, industry-linked education. This partnership represents a long-term commitment to building enduring bridges between students and industry, between academia and practice, and between Singapore and China."The launch of the Success Academy in Chongqing is part of SUSS' broader expansion across Asia. Since 2023, SUSS has established Success Academies in Beijing, Shenzhen, Ho Chi Minh City Bangkok, Kuala Lumpur, Jakarta, Manila and Mumbai.For more information, visit www.suss.edu.sg/success-academy.https://www.suss.edu.sg

