Malaysian college students organize sports event for MND charity

KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA - Media OutReach Newswire - 10 March 2026 - A group of A-Level students from Methodist College Kuala Lumpur (MCKL) will be hosting the Mega Sports Carnival '26 on 28 March 2026 at the MCKL, Kuala Lumpur campus, in collaboration with MND Malaysia (Motor Neurone Disease Malaysia). This event is to raise funds and increase awareness for individuals affected by Motor Neurone Disease.The student-led initiative is organised by Lee Yi Ying, Siah Kai Jing, Chu Yi Shyian, Muhammad Murtaza Karimi, Sarveshrau, and Lee Yi Hui as part of the Service Learning component of their A-Level programme. The project aims to combine sports, community engagement, and education to support a meaningful social cause.Motor Neurone Disease (MND) is a progressive neurological condition that affects muscle movement and significantly impacts the quality of life of patients and their families."We wanted to create an event that not only raises funds but also increases awareness among young people about Motor Neurone Disease," said Sarveshrau, one of the student organisers. "Through sports and community participation, we hope to encourage more people to learn about MND and support the important work done by MND Malaysia."The organisers are also proud to announce sponsorship support from Yakult Malaysia, whose contribution helps enhance the event experience and support the fundraising efforts.The sports carnival will feature several Under-21 sporting categories, including:All participants, except football and volleyball players, will need to attend a Welcoming Ceremony organised jointly by MCKL and MND Malaysia before the games begin.AGENDAThe top three winners in each category will receive medals, while e-certificates will be awarded to all participants. All profits raised from the carnival will be fully donated to MND Malaysia to support patient care, advocacy, and awareness initiatives.Students of MCK and members of the public are encouraged to participate and support the cause by registering through the official form:Registration Linkhttps://forms.gle/FqvEAEFDwpJKBJJ98https://mckl.edu.my/

