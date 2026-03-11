Corporate

Malaysian college students organize sports event for MND charity

March 11, 2026 | 11:14
(0) user say
Methodist College Kuala Lumpur students arranged athletic competition fundraiser supporting motor neurone disease research and patient assistance.
KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA - Media OutReach Newswire - 10 March 2026 - A group of A-Level students from Methodist College Kuala Lumpur (MCKL) will be hosting the Mega Sports Carnival '26 on 28 March 2026 at the MCKL, Kuala Lumpur campus, in collaboration with MND Malaysia (Motor Neurone Disease Malaysia). This event is to raise funds and increase awareness for individuals affected by Motor Neurone Disease.

The student-led initiative is organised by Lee Yi Ying, Siah Kai Jing, Chu Yi Shyian, Muhammad Murtaza Karimi, Sarveshrau, and Lee Yi Hui as part of the Service Learning component of their A-Level programme. The project aims to combine sports, community engagement, and education to support a meaningful social cause.

Motor Neurone Disease (MND) is a progressive neurological condition that affects muscle movement and significantly impacts the quality of life of patients and their families.

"We wanted to create an event that not only raises funds but also increases awareness among young people about Motor Neurone Disease," said Sarveshrau, one of the student organisers. "Through sports and community participation, we hope to encourage more people to learn about MND and support the important work done by MND Malaysia."

The organisers are also proud to announce sponsorship support from Yakult Malaysia, whose contribution helps enhance the event experience and support the fundraising efforts.

The sports carnival will feature several Under-21 sporting categories, including:
  • Basketball (3v3) — RM40 per team
  • Badminton (Singles & Doubles) — RM20 per team
  • Table Tennis (Singles) — RM15 per person
  • Football (7 players per team) — RM50 per team
  • Volleyball (6 players per team) — RM40 per team
All participants, except football and volleyball players, will need to attend a Welcoming Ceremony organised jointly by MCKL and MND Malaysia before the games begin.

AGENDA
Time Programme
7.15 a.m. Participant Registration
7.30 a.m. – 8.15 a.m. Welcoming Ceremony by MCKL & MND Malaysia

(Compulsory for all participants except football and volleyball players)
8.15 a.m. onwards Basketball, Badminton, and Table Tennis Match Begins
12.00 p.m. Morning Session Medal Ceremony
1.00 p.m. – 2.00 p.m. Special Sharing Session by Yakult Malaysia (Event Sponspor)
3.00 p.m. onwards Football and Volleyball Matches Begin
6.30 p.m. Football & Volleyball Medal Ceremony

The top three winners in each category will receive medals, while e-certificates will be awarded to all participants. All profits raised from the carnival will be fully donated to MND Malaysia to support patient care, advocacy, and awareness initiatives.

Students of MCK and members of the public are encouraged to participate and support the cause by registering through the official form:

Registration Link
https://forms.gle/FqvEAEFDwpJKBJJ98

https://mckl.edu.my/

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

By Methodist College Kuala Lumpur

MND charity Malaysian college students

Yi Yun Movers adapts operations to industry evolution

Yi Yun Movers adapts operations to industry evolution

Awfully Chocolate launches annual sale with special offers

Awfully Chocolate launches annual sale with special offers

XIXILI launches sleepwear collection for Raya celebrations

XIXILI launches sleepwear collection for Raya celebrations

AGM season puts corporate governance under scrutiny

AGM season puts corporate governance under scrutiny

Yi Yun Movers adapts operations to industry evolution

Yi Yun Movers adapts operations to industry evolution

Awfully Chocolate launches annual sale with special offers

Awfully Chocolate launches annual sale with special offers

XIXILI launches sleepwear collection for Raya celebrations

XIXILI launches sleepwear collection for Raya celebrations

