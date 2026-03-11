Corporate

Awfully Chocolate launches annual sale with special offers

March 11, 2026 | 11:23
(0) user say
The Singapore bakery chain initiated its yearly promotional campaign featuring discounts not previously offered to customers.
SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 10 MARCH 2026 - Held once a year, the brand’s biggest sale features site wide and store wide privileges across all outlets and online. The Awfully Chocolate 2026 Annual Sale runs online from 23 to 25 March and in stores from 26 to 29 March, offering customers exclusive deals across the brand’s range of products. For the first time, the Original All Chocolate Cake — The Cake that Started It All — will be offered at $35 (U.P. $48), to thank customers who have been part of their journey from the start.

Highlights of the 2026 Annual Sale

The Annual Sale spans across all Awfully Chocolate Singapore outlets, including boutiques, cafés, and restaurants, as well as online at awfullychocolate.com. Everything on sale was made just for the sale, with up to 50% off and phased access for members and the public:
  • Online Annual Sale (23 – 25 March): A dedicated digital window allows customers to shop early at awfullychocolate.com.
  • Annual Sale in Stores (26 – 29 March): The event opens to the public across all platforms, featuring products up to 50% off.
  • Event Wide Promotions: Shoppers can enjoy site wide and store wide discounts, 1-for-1 deals, and complimentary in-store tastings.
Online shoppers can also participate in a "buy more bars, get more rewards" promotion, where chocolate bar purchases can earn prizes such as free air tickets and hotel stays. Additionally, flash deals and surprises will be revealed throughout the Annual Sale in stores and online.

To thank loyal customers, Awfully Chocolate Members enjoy first access with the Members Annual Sale happening from 20 to 22 March. For the first time, all Awfully Chocolate members can shop the Annual Sale at all Awfully Chocolate stores, cafes, and restaurants, plus online over the same three days, with the highest discounts reserved for members.

The public is welcome to sign up for membership at awfullychocolate.com and all Awfully Chocolate stores to enjoy these privileges.

Crafted Luxury for Every Occasion

Celebrating 28 years, Awfully Chocolate has grown from an indie cult brand to a beloved homegrown icon. From gifting boutiques and cafés with flowing chocolate taps to its flagship café and bakery restaurant, the brand continues to redefine what luxury means in Singapore — without shortcuts and always with heart.

Awfully Chocolate would like to thank Singapore for all these years of unwavering support and invite everyone to celebrate together at our 2026 Annual Sale.

For the latest updates and sneak peeks, follow @awfullychocolatesg on Instagram, Facebook, and TikTok.

https://www.awfullychocolate.com/

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

By First Page Digital

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
Awfully Chocolate Awfully Chocolate 2026 Annual Sale

Yi Yun Movers adapts operations to industry evolution

Yi Yun Movers adapts operations to industry evolution

