Machinery and high-tech goods takes Vietnam’s exports to Canada beyond $5 billion

According to the General Department of Vietnam Customs, Vietnam’s goods exports to Canada reached $892.5 million in July, up 8.05 per cent from June and 12.9 per cent from the same period in 2025.

In the first seven months of 2026, total cumulative export value to Canada exceeded $5.05 billion, representing an increase of 20.42 per cent on-year. The result highlights the positive growth momentum of Vietnamese goods in the North American market, amid stable consumer demand and import activities in Canada.

Notably, growth in exports to Canada during the first seven months was driven by processed industrial products, machinery and high-tech goods.

Machinery and equipment secured the highest export value to Canada in the first seven months. Photo: baodautu.vn

Leading the growth was the group of machinery, equipment, tools and spare parts, with export turnover reaching $733.3 million, up 54.92 per cent on-year. This was followed by computers, electronic products and components, which generated $715.18 million, up 44.5 per cent.

Other goods also recorded export value approximating $697 million, up 46.4 per cent. Several products posted particularly strong growth, including chemicals, up 135.09 per cent, and cashew nuts, up 54.09 per cent.

The strong increase in industrial and high-tech products indicates positive shifts in the structure of Vietnam’s exports to Canada, with technology-intensive and higher-value-added products accounting for an increasingly larger share.

One key advantage is the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership, of which both Vietnam and Canada are members.

The implementation of the agreement from January 2019 has helped reduce tariffs and facilitate greater access for Vietnamese goods to the Canadian market.

In addition, Canada’s efforts to diversify its supply chains and reduce reliance on certain traditional sources of supply are creating further opportunities for Vietnamese businesses.

Demand for machinery, electronic equipment and components used in manufacturing and digital transformation is expected to continue increasing.

Diverging trends among product groups indicate that significant room for growth remains in the Canadian market.

However, Vietnamese businesses need to continue diversifying their products, increasing value added and actively adapting to changes in market demand.

Leveraging upbeat achievements in the first seven months, Vietnam’s exports to Canada are expected to maintain their growth momentum in the rest of 2026, with full-year export value projected to reach approximately $8.5-$9 billion.

Electronics, machinery, equipment and components are forecast to remain key growth drivers as Canadian import demand for manufacturing and year-end consumption increases.

Nevertheless, Vietnamese businesses also need to respond to increasingly stringent market requirements, particularly those related to trade remedies, rules of origin, and environmental, social and governance standards.

Meeting these requirements effectively will help businesses maintain their market share in Canada and provide a foundation for expanding exports to other developed markets across North America.

Bilateral trade between Vietnam and Canada reached $8.6 billion in 2025, up 18.8 per cent. Vietnam’s exports to Canada surpassed $7.5 billion for the first time, rising 18.2 per cent on-year, while imports from Canada exceeded $1 billion for the first time, increasing 23.7 per cent.

Vietnam is currently Canada’s seventh-largest import partner globally and its largest trading partner for imports within ASEAN, accounting for 43.6 per cent of Canada’s total imports from the region.

Polish businesses seek food export opportunities in Vietnam Polish businesses are looking to expand food exports to Vietnam and to source shrimp, pepper and other Vietnamese agricultural products for the domestic market.

AI agents pave way for greener exports AI agents are emerging as a driving force helping Vietnamese businesses optimise operations, reduce emissions, meet green standards, and strengthen their competitiveness in international markets.

Fruit and vegetable exports top $1 billion for first time in July According to the Vietnam Fruit and Vegetable Association, fruit and vegetable exports reached approximately $1.06 billion in July, up 38 per cent on-year. This marked the first time monthly fruit and vegetable export turnover surpassed the $1 billion threshold.