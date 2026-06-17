Manitoba seeks to deepen agricultural cooperation with Vietnam

Ron Kostyshyn, Minister of Agriculture of Manitoba, Canada on his visit to Vietnam on June 16

Against growing uncertainties in global agricultural trade, which areas of cooperation does Manitoba hope to advance with Vietnam?

Manitoba is one of Canada's most resource-rich provinces, with vast arable land and a strong agricultural sector. We produce a diverse range of agricultural products, from grains and canola to livestock, particularly pork.

One of the key objectives of this visit is to explore opportunities to expand trade in Manitoba's core agricultural products, while also strengthening cooperation with businesses and partners in Vietnam.

Many Vietnamese may already be familiar with HyLife and Maple Leaf Foods, two of Manitoba's leading pork processing companies. With strong processing and export capabilities, we believe there is still significant room to expand production and increase exports.

We are here not only to showcase Manitoba's strengths, but also to build mutually beneficial partnerships that create value for the Vietnamese people and strengthen trade ties between Vietnam, Manitoba, and Canada as a whole.

Canola is a good example. Manitoba grows around 10 million acres of canola each year, and exports play a crucial role in sustaining the industry. Likewise, Canadian pork, beef, and wheat products offer considerable potential for expanding trade cooperation with Vietnam.

Canada is among the world's leading producers of high-protein wheat, and we believe there remains substantial scope for further collaboration and trade between our two sides.

How do you assess the potential of the Vietnamese market for Canadian agricultural products?

We are certain that meaningful progress in bilateral cooperation always begins with dialogue. It is the foundation for building and strengthening relationships based on a shared vision and common goals.

I believe one of the most important principles in today's world is transparency. Manitoba and Vietnam need to maintain mutual understanding and open dialogue as we work together to explore new opportunities.

Vietnam's population is growing, driving rising demand across a wide range of sectors. At the same time, Manitoba's processing industry continues to expand, our agricultural research capabilities are advancing, and grain production keeps increasing. These trends are creating significant opportunities for trade and cooperation between the two sides.

For us, Vietnam is not only a promising market but also a long-term partner. We see considerable potential to deepen collaboration in areas where Manitoba has strengths and where Vietnam's demand continues to grow, creating benefits for businesses and communities in both countries.

The key question is how we can work together to create new business and economic development opportunities that deliver sustainable benefits not only to our respective economies, but also to the people and communities of both countries.

I believe Vietnam and Canada should continue to advance their partnership based on transparency, integrity, and cooperation.

As global demand for food and sustainable development continues to rise, Manitoba is keen to deepen collaboration with Vietnamese businesses and partners to unlock new growth opportunities and generate long-term benefits for both sides.

Manitoba is one of Canada's 10 provinces and is a major exporter of agricultural products, with strengths in wheat, soybeans, canola meal, pork, and other commodities. Vietnam is among Manitoba's key markets in Asia. In 2025, the province's exports to Vietnam reached CAD110 million (around $79 million).

CanCham Vietnam joins new Canadian business network for Indo-Pacific The Canadian Chamber of Commerce Vietnam has joined a new network of Canadian business chambers across the Indo-Pacific region.

Vietnam and Canada seek to advance trade and investment ties On May 11, Minister of Industry and Trade Le Manh Hung and Canadian Ambassador to Vietnam Jim Nickel discussed measures to deepen bilateral trade and investment ties and advance negotiations on the ASEAN-Canada Free Trade Agreement.