Korea’s DN Solutions eyes Vietnam’s high-tech industries

South Korea’s DN Solutions, one of the world’s three largest machine tool manufacturers, is seeking to deepen its presence in Vietnam by supplying advanced machining equipment to domestic manufacturers, targeting high-growth industries including semiconductors, automotive, railway, and aerospace.

Vietnam continues to attract major South Korean manufacturers seeking to expand their presence in high-tech industries. Photo: baodautu.vn

Speaking at MTA Vietnam 2026, held in Ho Chi Minh City from July 8, Eric Lee, general director of DN Solutions Vietnam, said the company sees significant long-term opportunities as Vietnamese manufacturers move beyond low-value assembly into higher-value segments of global industrial supply chains.

“Vietnamese manufacturers previously focused largely on basic machining, but they are now participating more deeply in high-tech manufacturing,” Lee said. “The rapid development of electric vehicles, high-speed rail projects, the aerospace industry, and semiconductor investment is creating demand for tighter tolerances, shorter lead times, and higher productivity.”

According to Lee, the expansion of vehicle production by VinFast, THACO, and other manufacturers is driving demand for precision-machined components such as motor housings, inverter cases, and gearbox parts.

He also pointed to the growing aerospace manufacturing ecosystem in Danang, where an increasing number of suppliers are joining the supply chains of Boeing and other global aircraft manufacturers.

In infrastructure, major projects such as the north-south high-speed railway and the continued expansion of urban metro networks are expected to generate sustained demand for railway components over the coming decades.

For the semiconductor industry, Lee noted that Samsung Electronics’ chip packaging and testing facility, together with the arrival of other major global investors, is helping build an ecosystem of hundreds of companies producing precision components, jigs, fixtures, and moulds.

“This sector requires machining equipment capable of achieving micrometre-level precision, or even higher,” he said. “This is a pivotal moment for Vietnam’s manufacturing industry. As high-tech sectors continue to develop, production requires increasingly higher levels of precision, creating significant opportunities for us.”

Over the next five years, DN Solutions aims to become one of Vietnam’s leading providers of metal-cutting machining solutions for strategic industries, supporting the country’s ambition to strengthen its domestic mechanical engineering and manufacturing capabilities.

Formerly known as Doosan Machine Tools, DN Solutions was established in 1976. The company generates annual revenue of more than $2 billion, employs around 2,000 people, and operates a dealer network spanning more than 60 countries and territories.