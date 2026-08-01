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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Canadian Solar schedules Q2 2026 earnings call for 27 August

August 01, 2026 | 13:28
(0) user say
Canadian Solar, listed on Nasdaq under ticker CSIQ, announced it will hold a conference call on 27 August to discuss its second-quarter 2026 financial results.

KITCHENER, ON, July 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Canadian Solar Inc. ("the Company", "Canadian Solar") (NASDAQ: CSIQ) today announced that it will hold a conference call on Thursday, August 27, 2026, at 8:00 a.m. U.S. Eastern Time to discuss the Company's second quarter 2026 results and business outlook.

The dial-in phone number for the live audio call is +1-877-704-4453 (toll-free from the U.S.) or +1-201-389-0920 from international locations. The conference ID is 13762069. A live webcast of the conference call will also be available via the webcast link on the investor relations section of Canadian Solar's website.

A replay of the call will be available after the conclusion of the call until 11:00 p.m. U.S. Eastern Time on Thursday, September 10, 2026, and can be accessed by dialing +1-844-512-2921 (toll-free from the U.S.) or +1-412-317-6671 from international locations. The replay pin number is 13762069. A webcast replay will also be available via the webcast link on the investor relations section of Canadian Solar's website.

For additional information about the Company, follow Canadian Solar on LinkedIn or visit www.canadiansolar.com.

By PR Newswire

Canadian Solar Inc.

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TagTag:
Canadian Solar Renewable energy companies solar technology

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