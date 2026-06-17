South Korea's Interflex to expand PCB manufacturing in Vietnam

Photo: Interflex

As reported by newswire TheElec, Interflex will spend 27.37 won ($18 million) to scoop up shares in Korea Circuit Vina. The acquisition amount represents 8.61 per cent of the company's equity capital. The deal is slated for June 19.

Korea Circuit Vina was a wholly owned subsidiary established by Korea Circuit in 2020. In 2025, Korea Circuit transferred an 83.58 per cent stake in the company to Interflex.

Following the deal, Korea Circuit Vina became the consolidated subsidiary of Interflex. With the latest $18 million investment, Interflex will raise its ownership in the Vietnamese subsidiary to 89.32 per cent.

Korea Circuit is Interflex’s largest shareholder, holding a 30.56 per cent stake. Thus, Korea Circuit Vina is classified as a second-tier subsidiary of Korea Circuit.

Korea Circuit Vina is operating as a PCB manufacturing base in the Dong Soc Industrial Cluster, Vinh Phuc province. The investment is part of Korea Circuit's strategy to expand its manufacturing footprint in Vietnam.

Interflex leads the Flexible Printed Circuit Board industry in South Korea. The company has also constructed global production hubs in South Korea, China, and Vietnam, etc. to respond to the needs of global customers.

In 2025, Interflex poured $28 million into Korea Circuit Vina as an expansion of its overseas manufacturing subsidiaries to strengthen market competitiveness.

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