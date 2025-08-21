Shinsegae outlets crowned Korea’s bargain throne

SEOUL, South Korea, Aug. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- In 2025, marking its 20th anniversary, Shinsegae Simon declared the beginning of the "Premium Outlet 2.0" era, signaling a new turning point in Korea's outlet industry.

To enhance the shopping experience for international visitors, Shinsegae Simon is upgrading its infrastructure by introducing global payment systems, expanding exclusive promotions for foreign tourists, and operating multilingual websites. Additionally, the company has rebranded its online mall recently to create a seamless omnichannel shopping environment, offering travelers to Korea a more convenient and enriching retail experience.

As Korea continues to attract "K-culture lovers" from around the world, Shinsegae Simon Premium Outlets have become a must-visit destination for those seeking both shopping and relaxation. With locations near Seoul and in key tourist cities like Busan and Jeju, Shinsegae Simon Premium Outlets are strategically positioned for easy access and memorable shopping.

Shinsegae Simon operates premium outlet centers in Yeoju, Paju, Siheung, Busan, and Jeju, offering convenient access and a curated mix of luxury and local brands in a scenic, open-air setting. Popular among Koreans as a weekend getaway destination, Shinsegae Simon Premium Outlets offer a glimpse into everyday Korean leisure culture. For those looking to experience how locals spend their weekends, a visit to the outlets comes highly recommended.

Among them, Yeoju Premium Outlets stands out as Korea's most prestigious premium designer outlet. Operated by Shinsegae Simon—a joint venture between Korean retail conglomerate Shinsegae and Simon Property, the leading outlet operator in the United States—Yeoju Premium Outlets offers an unparalleled selection of global luxury brands and Korean fashion labels.

Recognized by Forbes as one of the world's top 10 outlet centers, Yeoju Premium Outlets features over 270 renowned brands including Burberry, Gucci, Prada, Bottega Veneta, Fendi, Ferragamo, and Moncler with year-round discounts ranging up to 65%. The outlet also showcases exclusive brands such as Wooyoungmi, Acne Studios, Recto, Lululemon, and Loro Piana, along with international beauty products offered at highly competitive prices. The open-air layout, divided into East and West zones, allows visitors to enjoy a scenic shopping experience, complemented by a variety of dining options including premium food court.

Traveling to Yeoju Premium Outlets is easy and convenient. A direct express bus from Seoul's Gangnam Express Bus Terminal takes approximately one hour. Additionally, one-day bus tour packages were newly launched this year, departing from popular tourist areas such as Myeongdong and Hongdae. These packages include round-trip transportation and ample time for shopping and leisure at the outlet. Tickets can be booked through global OTA platforms including HanaTour ITC, KLOOK, and KKDAY, making it easier than ever for travelers staying in both southern and northern parts of Seoul to visit.

Likewise, Jeju Island-renowned for its breathtaking natural landscapes and status as one of Korea's top tourist destinations-is home to Shinsegae Simon Jeju Premium Center, located within the Shinhwa World Resort complex in Seogwipo. The shopping center offers a fully indoor shopping experience—ideal for Jeju's unpredictable weather—and is just an hour from Jeju International Airport by car or direct bus. In June 2025, the center welcomed the opening of a new Polo Ralph Lauren store-the brand's first directly operated outlet in Jeju-further enhancing its appeal to international visitors. Featuring over 60 brands including Moncler, Coach, and Tod's, the shopping center also provides on-site tax refund services and a comfortable, climate-controlled environment, making it a convenient and stylish destination for both tourists and locals.

For travelers using Seoul/Incheon International Airport, Siheung Premium Outlet is a highly recommended stop. Conveniently located between Seoul and Incheon, it's just a 30-minute drive from the airport, making it an ideal destination for shopping before departure. In April 2025, the outlet underwent a major renewal with the opening of its new indoor shopping zone, The S Mall, featuring popular lifestyle brands such as Olive Young, Daiso, and Musinsa Standard. This well-curated selection allows international travelers to easily experience Korean beauty, daily essentials, and trendy fashion in a single stop.

To enhance the shopping experience for international visitors, Shinsegae Simon continues to invest in infrastructure and services tailored to the needs of Free Independent Travelers (FIT). Since last year, the outlets have supported global mobile payment systems such as WeChat Pay, Alipay, and LINE Pay Taiwan, ensuring seamless and secure transactions for international visitors. Exclusive discount coupons for foreign customers are available through the 'E-COUPON' program, and a special LINE Pay Taiwan promotion currently offers up to 30% cashback. Tax refunds can also be processed on-site, providing a convenient one-stop shopping experience.

Throughout the year, Shinsegae Simon Premium Outlets host a variety of pop-up stores and seasonal events, adding to the dynamic atmosphere and appeal for international tourists.

"We are committed to enhancing infrastructure and services so that international visitors can enjoy a more convenient and rewarding shopping experience at our outlets. We invite travelers to discover the unique brand offerings, comfortable facilities, and generous benefits that await at Shinsegae Simon Premium Outlets during their journey in Korea." said a Shinsegae Simon official.