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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

T'way Air launches promotional fares to multiple Korean cities

March 23, 2026 | 15:08
(0) user say
The budget carrier introduced discounted tickets across domestic and international routes targeting leisure travelers to South Korea.

TAIPEI, March 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- T'way Air, Korea's leading low-cost carrier, announced spring travel deals to Korea available through March 31, making it easier for travelers to plan trips to Korea through October 24, 2026.

To connect travelers in Taiwan with more destinations across Korea, T'way Air currently operates eight routes including Kaohsiung–Busan, which will launch on March 29: Taipei (Songshan)–Seoul (Gimpo), Taipei (Taoyuan)–Jeju, Taipei (Taoyuan)–Daegu, Taichung–Seoul (Incheon), Kaohsiung–Seoul (Gimpo), Kaohsiung–Seoul (Incheon), Kaohsiung–Jeju, and Kaohsiung–Busan.

The following offers are available through March 31:

  • Up to 12% Off Promo Code: enter MAR26 when booking, for travel through October 24, 2026.
  • Regular Coupon (up to TWD 400 off): bookings of TWD 4,000 or more, for travel through October 24, 2026.
  • Regular Coupon (up to TWD 800 off): bookings of TWD 8,000 or more, for travel through October 24, 2026.
  • TWD 500 Early Bird Coupon: bookings of TWD 4,000 or more, for travel May 1– October 24, 2026.
  • TWD 1,000 Early Bird Coupon: bookings of TWD 8,000 or more, for travel May 1– October 24, 2026.

Seoul offers a wide range of cultural attractions and modern city experiences, while Daegu and Busan provide additional regional options with distinctive local character. Jeju is also accessible via direct flights from Taiwan, offering travelers greater flexibility when planning multi-city itineraries.

For full flight schedules, coupon terms, and booking details, visit twayair.com. T'way Air currently serves 60 destinations worldwide and continues to expand its network.

By PR Newswire

T'way Air

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
T'way Air spring travel korea

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