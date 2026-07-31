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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

DPM pushes for urgent approval of metro extension to Long Thanh Internatioinal Airport

July 31, 2026 | 14:30
(0) user say
Deputy Prime Minister Pham Gia Tuc has chaired a meeting on the proposed extension of the Ben Thanh–Suoi Tien metro line to connect Ho Chi Minh City with Long Thanh International Airport.
DPM pushes for urgent approval of metro extension to Long Thanh Internatioinal Airport
Source: VGP

During the meeting on July 30, officials discussed plans to develop the extension as an urgent infrastructure project to improve connectivity between the city and the airport in Dong Nai province.

According to Vice Chairman of Dong Nai People's Committee Ho Van Ha, there are currently three planned railway lines connecting to Long Thanh: the North-South high-speed railway, the Thu Thiem–Long Thanh railway, and the extension of the Ben Thanh–Suoi Tien metro line to the Dong Nai City Administrative Centre and Long Thanh International Airport.

"With a large population, increasing traffic volume between Dong Nai and Ho Chi Minh City, and the operation of Long Thanh International Airport, there will be significant demand for transport connections between the airport and surrounding areas," Ha said. "Extending the Ben Thanh–Suoi Tien metro line from Ho Chi Minh City to Dong Nai – a total length of approximately 44.5 km, of which about 2.9 km passes through Ho Chi Minh City – will provide an additional connection option, complementing other transport routes and aligning with the global trend of urban rail development."

The project is considered vital to enhancing transportation connectivity between the two cities and other areas within the expanded urban region. The people's councils of Dong Nai and Ho Chi Minh City have agreed that this project involves both localities, assigning Dong Nai city as the managing agency for implementation.

The project is expected to be implemented under a public-private partnership (PPP) model, specifically a build-transfer contract. Dong Nai planned urban development sites along the route using the transit-oriented development model and prepared land funds to mobilise resources to implement the project. Dong Nai separated the land clearance project into an independent project and is implementing it along the entire route, with basic completion expected before December 31.

At the meeting, representatives of ministries and agencies agreed to classify the project as urgent under the Law on Construction, and proposed reporting to the government for consideration within its authority to provide a legal basis for implementation.

They also requested that during implementation, dossiers and procedures be reviewed and refined to ensure compliance, and that the functions and tasks of relevant agencies be clearly defined to avoid overlap. On investment preparation, project appraisal, and implementation under the PPP method, ministries will coordinate, guide, and support localities according to their assigned functions and tasks.

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TagTag:
metro line Ben Thanh - Suoi Tien metro line Ho Chi Minh City Dong Nai Long Thanh Airport

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