Corporate

CEO Talk

Biz Link

PR Newswire

Media OutReach Newswire

Investing

M&A

Outbound Investment

Investing in Haiphong

Your Consultant

KPMG

PwC

Indochine Counsel

Vilasia

Green Growth

Energy Efficiency

Rethinking Plastics

BASF

Property

Green Buildings

Industrial Properties

Money

Insurance

Smart Payment Trends

Stock Monitor

Infographics

Timeout

Travel

Hotels & Restaurants

The Insider

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Photos

Society

CSR

Swing for the Kids

World News

ePaper

VIR

Timeout

Special Publications

Coverage

Top News

Highlight

Special Edition

Search

Advertisement

About us

Contact us

Videos

Themes

Tags

Author

Registration

Subscription Form

Not Found

Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

VILAF and Yoon & Yang launch Vietnam - Korea Practice Unit

November 26, 2025 | 15:16
(0) user say
VILAF and Yoon & Yang have entered into a professional collaboration, whereby VILAF will host senior legal professionals from Yoon & Yang on secondment to establish a Vietnam – Korea Practice Unit in VILAF's Ho Chi Minh City and Hanoi offices.
VILAF and Yoon & Yang launch Vietnam - Korea Practice Unit

The move will create a dedicated platform to provide high-quality legal services to Korean businesses navigating through complex legal matters in Vietnam. This initiative aims to enhance cross-border understanding of legal practices and foster stronger cultural and professional ties between the two top-tier firms.

The Vietnam – Korea Practice Unit will provide Korean clients in both Vietnam and Korea with access to a broad range of world-class services, tailored to clients' unique ambitions and challenges, with respect to their cross-border investments, mergers and acquisitions (M&As), and financing transactions as well as complex dispute cases in Vietnam.

The Vietnam – Korea Practice Unit will be managed by Zunu Lee, head of cross-border practice of Yoon & Yang, well known for his versatility in handling cross-border M&As and investment in Korea as well as Vietnam.

VILAF and Yoon & Yang launch Vietnam - Korea Practice Unit

VILAF is one of the largest law firms in Vietnam, with 16 partners and more than 100 English-speaking lawyers. For about two decades, all leading international legal directories and ranking organisations have consistently recognised VILAF as a top-tier law firm in Vietnam across all major practice areas, including banking and Finance, capital markets, corporate and M&As, dispute resolution, energy and infrastructure, and real estate.

Yoon & Yang is a descendant of the second-oldest law firm in Korea and has grown into one of the leading full-service law firms with more than 550 lawyers and professionals, witnessing the dramatic economic development in Korea for more than 50 years. Highly regarded in Korea for its well-balanced capabilities in both disputes and cross-border transactions, Yoon & Yang is seeking to achieve innovative collaboration in Vietnam oriented to enhance client value in legal services.

New regulation increases transparency in corporate bond market New regulation increases transparency in corporate bond market

The government has promulgated Decree No.65/2022/ND-CP to amend and supplement certain articles of Decree No.153/2020/ND-CP on corporate bonds. Decree 65 took effect on September 16.
VILAF hosts 30th anniversary staff retreat VILAF hosts 30th anniversary staff retreat

On May 14, a gathering of nearly 200 VILAF staff members from across the country took place at the delightful 30th Anniversary Retreat in Cam Ranh.
Legal reforms pave the way for healthtech advancements Legal reforms pave the way for healthtech advancements

With a burgeoning count of active mobile connections nearing 162 million, coupled with a remarkable annual e-commerce market growth rate of 25 per cent, Vietnam has emerged as an attractive market for healthtech initiatives.

By Thanh Van

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
VILAF korea Yoon & Yang M&A law firm Vietnam – Korea Practice Unit

Related Contents

Brookfield builds Southeast Asia platform with first catalytic transition investments

Brookfield builds Southeast Asia platform with first catalytic transition investments

Taiwan's Panjit acquires 95 per cent equity in Torex Vietnam Semiconductor

Taiwan's Panjit acquires 95 per cent equity in Torex Vietnam Semiconductor

S&P Global finalises investment in FiinRatings

S&P Global finalises investment in FiinRatings

AboitizPower to acquire 25 per cent equity stake in VPCL

AboitizPower to acquire 25 per cent equity stake in VPCL

Publicis Groupe to acquire HEPMIL Media Group

Publicis Groupe to acquire HEPMIL Media Group

Parent company of Highlands Coffee acquires Paris Baguette

Parent company of Highlands Coffee acquires Paris Baguette

Latest News ⁄ Your Consultant

Policy to practice: how Vietnam can lead the region

Policy to practice: how Vietnam can lead the region

Mobilising private capital at scale vital for climate battle

Mobilising private capital at scale vital for climate battle

More News

[Read More]

Latest News

VinFast honoured at prestigious detikcom Awards 2025

VinFast honoured at prestigious detikcom Awards 2025

Businesses key on Vietnam’s path to a digital and net-zero economy

Businesses key on Vietnam’s path to a digital and net-zero economy

Siemens Caring Hands donates $34,700 for disaster relief in Vietnam

Siemens Caring Hands donates $34,700 for disaster relief in Vietnam

Vietnam eyes top Asia logistics hub with digital, green transformation

Vietnam eyes top Asia logistics hub with digital, green transformation

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Dinh Hung, Bui Duc Hai, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Advertisement  | Contact us

Based on MasterCMS Ultimate Edition 2025 v2.9
Corporate CEO Talk Biz Link PR Newswire Media OutReach Newswire
Investing M&A Outbound Investment Investing in Haiphong
Your Consultant KPMG PwC Indochine Counsel Vilasia
Green Growth Energy Efficiency Rethinking Plastics BASF
Property Green Buildings Industrial Properties
Money Insurance Smart Payment Trends Stock Monitor
Infographics
Timeout Travel Hotels & Restaurants The Insider Entertainment Lifestyle
Sports
Photos
Society CSR Swing for the Kids
World News
virs-publications-vir
timeout-vn
ptbv2020