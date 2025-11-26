VILAF and Yoon & Yang launch Vietnam - Korea Practice Unit

VILAF and Yoon & Yang have entered into a professional collaboration, whereby VILAF will host senior legal professionals from Yoon & Yang on secondment to establish a Vietnam – Korea Practice Unit in VILAF's Ho Chi Minh City and Hanoi offices.
The move will create a dedicated platform to provide high-quality legal services to Korean businesses navigating through complex legal matters in Vietnam. This initiative aims to enhance cross-border understanding of legal practices and foster stronger cultural and professional ties between the two top-tier firms.
The Vietnam – Korea Practice Unit will provide Korean clients in both Vietnam and Korea with access to a broad range of world-class services, tailored to clients' unique ambitions and challenges, with respect to their cross-border investments, mergers and acquisitions (M&As), and financing transactions as well as complex dispute cases in Vietnam.
The Vietnam – Korea Practice Unit will be managed by Zunu Lee, head of cross-border practice of Yoon & Yang, well known for his versatility in handling cross-border M&As and investment in Korea as well as Vietnam.
VILAF is one of the largest law firms in Vietnam, with 16 partners and more than 100 English-speaking lawyers. For about two decades, all leading international legal directories and ranking organisations have consistently recognised VILAF as a top-tier law firm in Vietnam across all major practice areas, including banking and Finance, capital markets, corporate and M&As, dispute resolution, energy and infrastructure, and real estate.
Yoon & Yang is a descendant of the second-oldest law firm in Korea and has grown into one of the leading full-service law firms with more than 550 lawyers and professionals, witnessing the dramatic economic development in Korea for more than 50 years. Highly regarded in Korea for its well-balanced capabilities in both disputes and cross-border transactions, Yoon & Yang is seeking to achieve innovative collaboration in Vietnam oriented to enhance client value in legal services.
|
|New regulation increases transparency in corporate bond market
The government has promulgated Decree No.65/2022/ND-CP to amend and supplement certain articles of Decree No.153/2020/ND-CP on corporate bonds. Decree 65 took effect on September 16.
|
|VILAF hosts 30th anniversary staff retreat
On May 14, a gathering of nearly 200 VILAF staff members from across the country took place at the delightful 30th Anniversary Retreat in Cam Ranh.
|
|Legal reforms pave the way for healthtech advancements
With a burgeoning count of active mobile connections nearing 162 million, coupled with a remarkable annual e-commerce market growth rate of 25 per cent, Vietnam has emerged as an attractive market for healthtech initiatives.
By Thanh Van