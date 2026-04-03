Korea pavilion secures $450,000 in deals at JEC composites show

PARIS, April 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Korea Carbon Industry Promotion Agency (Kcarbon), in collaboration with Gyeongsangbuk-do, successfully concluded its participation in JEC World 2026, the world's largest composites exhibition, held from March 10 to 12 in Paris, France. Through the operation of the Korea Pavilion, the agency strengthened the global presence of Korea's carbon materials and advanced application technologies.

The Korea Pavilion featured 12 leading small and medium-sized enterprises specializing in carbon materials and components. The exhibition showcased a wide range of high-value materials, including carbon fiber composites, recycled carbon fiber, carbon nanotubes, and graphene, as well as their applications in thermal management products, electric aircraft batteries, wind turbine blade components, and water treatment systems.

Participating companies—Neomond, Daesung Metal, Daeshin Techgen, VSPACE, Shinsung Materials, CTCM, FRT Robotics, O2NB, Il Sung Composites, Cartech H, and Taerim Industry—demonstrated capabilities spanning from raw materials to finished products for aerospace, medical devices, and environmental systems. Leveraging differentiated manufacturing technologies and stable production capabilities, the companies engaged in extensive business discussions with buyers from Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East, achieving tangible outcomes.

Notably, Daeshin Techgen and O2NB secured export contracts totaling $450,000 with international buyers. Daeshin Techgen signed supply agreements with U.S.-based PBS International and N-Water, valued at $200,000 for electromagnetic shielding composites and $100,000 for CNT nanofilters. O2NB concluded a $150,000 contract with Kayo Partners in Gabon for water purification systems, marking a new entry into the African market.

Other participating companies also leveraged the exhibition to explore global opportunities. VSPACE presented solutions for urban air mobility (UAM), FRT Robotics showcased robotic exoskeleton technologies, and Cartech H introduced innovations in recycled carbon fiber technologies, all aiming to expand partnerships in European and global markets.

During the exhibition, the agency operated a dedicated B2B meeting zone in cooperation with the Korea Carbon and Nano Industry Association

(KCANIA) and the World Federation of Overseas Korean Economic And Trade Associations(OKTA). The initiative provided buyer matching, interpretation support for technical discussions, and on-site assistance for exhibitors, contributing to meaningful business outcomes.

Park Gyu-soon, Acting President of the Korea Carbon Industry Promotion Agency, stated, "JEC World 2026 provided an excellent opportunity to present the innovative technologies of Korean carbon companies to the global market. We will continue to identify global partnership opportunities and support companies in strengthening their export competitiveness."

The successful conclusion of the Korea Pavilion at JEC World 2026 underscores Korea's growing competitiveness in advanced carbon materials and its commitment to expanding its footprint in the global composites market.