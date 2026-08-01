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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Supermicro expands DCBBS with new AI rack series

August 01, 2026 | 13:23
(0) user say
Supermicro, listed on Nasdaq under ticker SMCI, announced a comprehensive portfolio of precision-engineered racks designed to accelerate AI infrastructure deployment and reduce time-to-online for data centres.

SAN JOSE, Calif., July 31, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Super Micro Computer, Inc.(NASDAQ: SMCI), an AI, Enterprise, Storage, and 5G/Edge Total IT Solution Provider featuring Data Center Building Block Solutions® (DCBBS), today announced a comprehensive portfolio of racks engineered specifically for mission-critical, high-density AI data center deployments. The ORv3 standard allows Supermicro to offer customers a range of racks which simplify the integration of liquid cooling solutions for high compute-density systems, resulting in a reduction in the Total Cost of Ownership (TCO). Supermicro DCBBS racks are tested and then delivered in shock and vibration tested crates as part of Supermicro's DCBBS portfolio. These workload-optimized rack -and cluster-scale solutions are validated and ready to power on day one.

"AI infrastructure starts with the right foundation, and our purpose-built rack portfolio is engineered to accelerate every stage of deployment," said Charles Liang, president and CEO of Supermicro. "As a key component of our DCBBS technologies, these high-density, liquid-cooling-optimized racks enable customers to deploy AI clusters faster, maximize compute density, improve reliability, and reduce total cost of ownership. Our manufacturing scale enables us to deliver up to 3,000 of these advanced racks per month, including 2,000 liquid-cooled racks from our facilities around the world for immediate deployment into existing and new data centers. The racks are Plug-and-Play ready for immediate installation in the customers data center."

By implementing standardized, fully modular architectures, factory pre-assembly, and optimized logistics, Supermicro can eliminate complex integration and deployment of bottlenecks. Backed by Supermicro Rack Integration Services and modular DCBBS portfolio Supermicro is capable of delivering complete, rack-scale data center infrastructure solutions at scale, streamlining deployment which gives customers a reduced Time-to-Online (TTO). Engineered entirely in-house by Supermicro, all racks feature a reinforced chassis with a certified static load capacity of up to 5500 lb/ 2,500 kg—significantly exceeding typical industry standards. This robust architecture reliably supports the extreme weight of rack-scale clusters that comprise fully populated GPU-accelerated systems, power delivery systems, and liquid-cooling components, ensuring uncompromising structural reliability for mission-critical environments. Leveraging premium-grade materials and high-precision manufacturing processes, Supermicro's rigorous quality assurance includes seismic and vibration qualification headlined by GR-63-CORE Zone 4 testing to verify stability under the most intense operational stresses.

Optimized to support advanced liquid cooling, the designs support effortless integration with in-rack and in-row CDUs, sidecars, rear-door heat exchangers (RDHx), and liquid cooling manifolds. Dedicated, clearly separated pathways for coolant supply and return lines ensure optimized routing for enhanced efficiency and serviceability, as well as complete isolation of power and network cabling to prevent signal interference.

Portfolio Overview:

NVIDIA Vera Rubin/GB300 Platform (MGX): 48U and 52U racks available in both 750mm and 600mm widths with integrated busbars

OCP ORv3 Platform: 44OU and 48OU 21-inch racks with integrated busbars

EIA Standard Platform: 48U and 52U 19-inch racks

DCBBS delivers complete, modular AI infrastructure built from validated components and subsystems, enabling flexible deployment from individual servers and networking to full rack-scale and data center-level solutions, including software and services.

Supermicro continues to lead the industry with its comprehensive portfolio of AI infrastructure solutions, enabling organizations worldwide to deploy scalable, efficient, and environmentally responsible AI data centers. The entire Supermicro Rack Series is available now. To learn more about Supermicro's rack-scale solutions and rack integration capabilities, contact your Supermicro representative or visit https://www.supermicro.com/en/solutions/dcbbs.

Supermicro's wide range of rack offerings is now available worldwide from our manufacturing facilities in Silicon Valley, the Netherlands, and Asia.

By PR Newswire

Super Micro Computer, Inc.

What the stars mean:

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TagTag:
Supermicro AI rack Liquid Cooling Solutions Compute density systems

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Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Ngo Chi Tung, Nguyen Van Hong

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