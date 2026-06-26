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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

King’s Spotlight: a King’s classroom from the UK, for the first time in Ho Chi Minh City

June 26, 2026 | 16:25
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King's College School Wimbledon is bringing its educational approach directly to Ho Chi Minh City through a three-day programme that offers local families a preview of the school's teaching philosophy ahead of its Vietnam campus opening in 2027.
King’s Spotlight: a King’s classroom from the UK, for the first time in Ho Chi Minh City

King’s Spotlight will be taught by two teachers from King’s UK and conducted entirely in English

King's College School Wimbledon will host its first King's Sportlight programme in Ho Chi Minh City from July 7-9, offering children aged 6-12 the opportunity to experience lessons taught by teachers from the UK for the first time.

The initiative serves as an introduction to the educational philosophy of King's College Wimbledon Ho Chi Minh City, which is scheduled to open at The Global City in August 2027.

The programme consists of two interconnected lessons designed to reflect King's approach to developing independent thinking and problem-solving skills. In Logical Maths, pupils will tackle challenges involving patterns, numbers, shapes, and strategy, while Language and Communication focuses on how language is used to collaborate, influence, and communicate effectively.

According to the organisers, all sessions will be conducted entirely in English by teachers from King's College School Wimbledon.

"King's Spotlight is an invitation to families to experience a King's education before our school opens," said Kieran McLaughlin, founding head of King's College Wimbledon Ho Chi Minh City.

"Through these events, children and parents can experience what a King's classroom feels like, meet our teachers, and understand the values that shape everything we do. We are delighted to welcome teachers from Wimbledon to teach pupils here in Ho Chi Minh City for the very first time."

Leading the programme is Ted Lougher, junior school headmaster at King's College School Wimbledon since 2021. A linguist by training, Lougher graduated with first-class honours from the University of Exeter and earned a master's degree in education from the University of Oxford. Before joining King's, he held leadership positions at several leading British schools, including Cheltenham College and Clifton College.

He will be joined by Simon Connolly, a senior teacher responsible for assessment and academic tracking at King's College School Wimbledon. Connolly joined the school in 2014 and was a founding staff member of King's College International School Bangkok, where he served as head of Year 6.

King’s Spotlight: a King’s classroom from the UK, for the first time in Ho Chi Minh City

Parents will also meet Kieran McLaughlin, Founding Headmaster of King’s College Wimbledon Ho Chi Minh City, who will introduce the school’s educational vision

Alongside the student sessions, the programme also includes activities for parents. McLaughlin will introduce the school's educational vision, curriculum, and development plans, while Connolly will share insights into the expansion of the King's network from the UK to Asia and discuss trends shaping primary education.

Lougher will also lead a session for families with children preparing to enter Year 1, focusing on the skills the school values at this stage and how parents can support their children's transition into primary education.

King's Spotlight will take place at the School Gallery on Vo Nguyen Giap street in Ho Chi Minh City, with two daily sessions for pupils in years 2-4 and years 5-7.

Founded by Royal Charter in 1829, King's College School Wimbledon is regarded as one of the UK's leading independent schools, educating around 1,500 pupils aged 7-18. In addition to its UK campus, the school has established a growing network of international partner schools across Asia, Europe, and the Middle East.

King's College Wimbledon Ho Chi Minh City will offer a British curriculum for students aged 2-18, culminating in IGCSE and A Level qualifications when it opens in 2027.

By Nguyen Thu

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TagTag:
education King’s Spotlight

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