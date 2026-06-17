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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

IFC considers $86 million senior loan investment in SeABank

June 17, 2026 | 15:52
(0) user say
The International Finance Corporation (IFC) is proposing a five-year unsecured senior loan of up to $86 million in Southeast Asia Commercial Joint Stock Bank (SeABank).
IFC considers $86 million senior loan investment in SeABank

According to the disclosure on June 12, the loan proceeds will support SeABank to finance eligible social assets defined by the Social Loan Framework to be established by the bank with the support of IFC’s advisory services, which will adhere to the Loan Market Association’s Social Loan Principles.

In addition, IFC’s own account investment will have a particular focus on gender financing with approximately 25 per cent of the proceeds to be earmarked for women borrowers, including women-owned micro, small and medium enterprises. The project will be implemented nationwide across Vietnam.

The initiative will expand access to finance for micro, small, and medium-sized enterprises, including self-employed individuals and women-owned businesses, and improve affordable housing finance in Vietnam.

Via innovation, demonstration, replication and capacity building channels, the initiative is expected to provide a model for other financial institutions in Vietnam to adopt internationally recognised principles to support social finance and contribute to the development of a reliable and sustainable social finance market in Vietnam.

IFC will provide SeABank with stable longer-term funding of up to five years, which is not readily available in the market. IFC will play a key role in mobilising financing from other investors, with IFC’s investment sending a strong signal to the market and boosting potential investors’ confidence.

Established in 1994, SeABank provides a wide range of commercial banking products and services to both retail and commercial clients through a nationwide network of 182 branches.

The bank has been listed on the Ho Chi Minh Stock Exchange and currently has a total market capitalisation of $1.88 billion as of June 2, 2026.

SeABank secures $80m from Proparco and FMO for inclusive, green growth SeABank secures $80m from Proparco and FMO for inclusive, green growth

SeABank has received $80 million in funding from Proparco and FMO to expand support for SMEs, women-led businesses, and green finance initiatives.
LG Innotek secures IFC funding to bolster sustainable growth LG Innotek secures IFC funding to bolster sustainable growth

LG Innotek has secured major financing from the International Finance Corporation (IFC), marking a strong endorsement of the company’s environmental, social, and governance (ESG) management practices.
IFC to grant $150 million loan package for VPBank IFC to grant $150 million loan package for VPBank

The International Financial Corporation has proposed a loan package of up to $150 million to Vietnam Prosperity Joint-Stock Commercial Bank to support the growth of the bank’s small and medium enterprise portfolio.

By Thanh Van

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TagTag:
IFC seabank loan gender MSMEs

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