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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Hyundai HT to expand smart home and building in Vietnam

April 01, 2026 | 13:20
(0) user say
South Korean smart home solutions provider Hyundai HT on March 31 signed a strategic cooperation agreement and tripartite MoUs with Vietnamese companies, marking a major step towards expanding its smart home business in Southeast Asia.
Hyundai HT to expand smart home and building in Vietnam
Hyundai HT signed an MoU with Geleximco Group

This collaboration aims to strengthen the foundation of smart home and smart building businesses in Vietnam by building an integrated business ecosystem that connects distribution, technology, and project execution. Through partnerships, Hyundai HT plans to expand the supply of smart home solutions and broaden its business opportunities, focusing on large-scale residential and commercial projects.

As part of this initiative, Hyundai HT signed a strategic cooperation agreement with StarX Technologies, a Vietnamese technology project company. Under this agreement, the two companies will jointly expand distribution and sales of smart home solutions in Vietnam, identify new residential and commercial infrastructure projects, and collaborate across the entire project lifecycle.

The partnership will also include software integration tailored to local market needs, customised solution development, and joint marketing activities.

Hyundai HT plans to work closely with the company as a key partner for major projects in the northern region. The partnership is expected to expand into neighbouring Southeast Asian countries, with benefits including project priority rights, strategic partner pricing policies, technology transfer and consulting, joint marketing, and business development support.

Following the strategic cooperation agreement, Hyundai HT also signed separate tripartite MoUs with major Vietnamese real estate developers Geleximco Group and Flamingo Holdings. These MoUs outline mutual cooperation to apply Hyundai HT’s smart home technologies to residential, resort, and commercial development projects in Vietnam.

Under these agreements, the three parties will initially implement pilot installations of smart home systems in model houses or selected units to evaluate user experience and system performance. Based on the results, they will consider expanding the application of smart home solutions across broader development projects.

In this collaboration, Hyundai HT will supply smart home technologies and equipment, StarX will be responsible for distribution, installation, and technical support, and Geleximco Group and Flamingo Holdings will prioritise the adoption of Hyundai HT solutions in their real estate developments.

Hyundai HT expects that these agreements will significantly expand its distribution network and enhance opportunities for large-scale project-based business growth. The company also aims to strengthen its capability to deliver customised smart home solutions tailored to local market demands, using Vietnam as a strategic hub to further expand its competitiveness across Southeast Asia.

Gunkoo Lee, CEO of Hyundai HT, said, “This collaboration represents a meaningful step in applying Hyundai HT’s differentiated and advanced smart home technologies to overseas projects, thereby establishing a foundation for business model expansion and demonstrating our technological competitiveness. Moving forward, Hyundai HT will continue to expand its global smart home platform supply network, starting with key hubs in Southeast Asia.”

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Apple Inc. is ramping up plans to expand its manufacturing operations in Vietnam in a bid to venture into the smart home market and reduce reliance on China.
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THACO and Hyundai Rotem have launched a strategic partnership to localise rail production in Vietnam, supporting the country’s expanding railway network.
Geleximco and Chinese firms to build $400 million vehicle parts factory in Thai Binh Geleximco and Chinese firms to build $400 million vehicle parts factory in Thai Binh

Vietnamese private conglomerate Geleximco has inked a partnership agreement with two Chinese partners to build a vehicle parts factory in Thai Binh with an estimated investment capital of $400 million.

By Thanh Van

What the stars mean:

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TagTag:
smart home smart buildings Huyndai HT geleximco flamingo

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