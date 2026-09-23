Fundiin and TNEX forge strategic partnership for personalised digital finance



Fundiin and TNEX are combining their technology, data, and digital finance capabilities to deliver more personalised financial solutions to customers. Photo: Fundiin

The partnership, announced on September 22, brings together Fundiin’s technology and data capabilities with the digital financial infrastructure and resources of TNEX, part of the MSB ecosystem, to improve how customers discover, select, and use financial products.

The move comes as Vietnam’s digital finance market evolves beyond simply expanding access. Consumers increasingly expect financial services not only to be convenient and accessible, but also to reflect their individual needs, financial capacity, credit history, and circumstances.

This shift is creating a new challenge for financial service providers. A wider range of products does not necessarily translate into better choices for consumers, as products suited to one customer may not meet the needs or financial circumstances of another.

For digital finance providers, the competitive focus is therefore moving from making products available towards helping customers identify solutions that better match their needs, including in terms of costs, conditions, and user experience.

Founded in 2019, Fundiin has built and operated a buy-now-pay-later platform in Vietnam, developing capabilities in data, AI, predictive models, and customer assessment, alongside a network of consumers, merchants, banks, and financial institutions.

The fintech company is seeking to extend these capabilities beyond credit risk assessment towards a more profound understanding of customer needs and the suitability of different financial products.

This could allow the financial journey to become increasingly personalised, from product discovery and assessment to selection, usage, and management.

Nguyen Anh Cuong, CEO of Fundiin JSC, said the partnership represented an important step in the company's development of personalised digital finance.

“Our partnership with TNEX marks a major step in building personalised digital financial solutions and bringing financial services closer to customers’ real needs,” Cuong said.

The cooperation is expected to expand Fundiin’s ability to connect users with digital financial solutions while strengthening personalisation throughout the customer journey.

TNEX, meanwhile, has been developed as a digital financial platform using technology and data to simplify access to financial services. It has progressively strengthened its technology and data capabilities while expanding its ecosystem through partnerships with other providers.

Nguyen The Minh, CEO of TNEX, said cooperation with fintech platforms remained part of the company’s strategy to develop a broader digital financial ecosystem.

According to Minh, TNEX aims through such partnerships to strengthen its position in digital banking in Vietnam and internationally.

Under the partnership, TNEX will contribute its technology capabilities, digital finance expertise, and financial resources, complementing Fundiin’s technology platform, data capabilities, and customer and merchant network.

The combination is intended to broaden the range of financial solutions that can be matched with different customer needs while creating a more seamless, transparent, and personalised user experience.

More broadly, the partnership reflects a shift in Vietnam’s digital finance sector towards greater use of data and AI to improve product matching rather than focusing solely on digital distribution.

As financial products proliferate and consumers face more choices, the ability to understand individual requirements and connect customers with appropriate products could become an increasingly important part of competition among digital financial platforms.