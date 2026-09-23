Corporate

CEO Talk

Biz Link

PR Newswire

Media OutReach Newswire

Investing

M&A

Outbound Investment

Investing in Haiphong

Your Consultant

KPMG

PwC

Indochine Counsel

Vilasia

Ansarada

Green Growth

Energy Efficiency

Rethinking Plastics

BASF

Property

Green Buildings

Industrial Properties

Money

Insurance

Smart Payment Trends

Stock Monitor

Infographics

Timeout

Travel

Hotels & Restaurants

The Insider

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Photos

Society

CSR

Swing for the Kids

World News

ePaper

VIR

Timeout

Special Publications

Coverage

Top News

Highlight

Special Edition

Search

Advertisement

About us

Contact us

Videos

Themes

Tags

Author

Registration

Subscription Form

Not Found

Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Fundiin and TNEX forge strategic partnership for personalised digital finance

September 23, 2026 | 17:32
(0) user say
Fundiin and TNEX have entered a strategic partnership combining data, AI, and digital banking capabilities to deliver more personalised financial solutions.
Fundiin and TNEX forge strategic partnership for personalised digital finance

Fundiin and TNEX are combining their technology, data, and digital finance capabilities to deliver more personalised financial solutions to customers. Photo: Fundiin

The partnership, announced on September 22, brings together Fundiin’s technology and data capabilities with the digital financial infrastructure and resources of TNEX, part of the MSB ecosystem, to improve how customers discover, select, and use financial products.

The move comes as Vietnam’s digital finance market evolves beyond simply expanding access. Consumers increasingly expect financial services not only to be convenient and accessible, but also to reflect their individual needs, financial capacity, credit history, and circumstances.

This shift is creating a new challenge for financial service providers. A wider range of products does not necessarily translate into better choices for consumers, as products suited to one customer may not meet the needs or financial circumstances of another.

For digital finance providers, the competitive focus is therefore moving from making products available towards helping customers identify solutions that better match their needs, including in terms of costs, conditions, and user experience.

Founded in 2019, Fundiin has built and operated a buy-now-pay-later platform in Vietnam, developing capabilities in data, AI, predictive models, and customer assessment, alongside a network of consumers, merchants, banks, and financial institutions.

The fintech company is seeking to extend these capabilities beyond credit risk assessment towards a more profound understanding of customer needs and the suitability of different financial products.

This could allow the financial journey to become increasingly personalised, from product discovery and assessment to selection, usage, and management.

Nguyen Anh Cuong, CEO of Fundiin JSC, said the partnership represented an important step in the company's development of personalised digital finance.

“Our partnership with TNEX marks a major step in building personalised digital financial solutions and bringing financial services closer to customers’ real needs,” Cuong said.

The cooperation is expected to expand Fundiin’s ability to connect users with digital financial solutions while strengthening personalisation throughout the customer journey.

TNEX, meanwhile, has been developed as a digital financial platform using technology and data to simplify access to financial services. It has progressively strengthened its technology and data capabilities while expanding its ecosystem through partnerships with other providers.

Nguyen The Minh, CEO of TNEX, said cooperation with fintech platforms remained part of the company’s strategy to develop a broader digital financial ecosystem.

According to Minh, TNEX aims through such partnerships to strengthen its position in digital banking in Vietnam and internationally.

Under the partnership, TNEX will contribute its technology capabilities, digital finance expertise, and financial resources, complementing Fundiin’s technology platform, data capabilities, and customer and merchant network.

The combination is intended to broaden the range of financial solutions that can be matched with different customer needs while creating a more seamless, transparent, and personalised user experience.

More broadly, the partnership reflects a shift in Vietnam’s digital finance sector towards greater use of data and AI to improve product matching rather than focusing solely on digital distribution.

As financial products proliferate and consumers face more choices, the ability to understand individual requirements and connect customers with appropriate products could become an increasingly important part of competition among digital financial platforms.

By Nguyen Thu

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
Fundiin digital

Related Contents

Keppel expands Bytes for Future programme to Hanoi

Keppel expands Bytes for Future programme to Hanoi

Kredivo and DMX forge comprehensive strategic partnership

Kredivo and DMX forge comprehensive strategic partnership

AWS Hanoi Local Zone to boost next phase of cloud and AI innovation

AWS Hanoi Local Zone to boost next phase of cloud and AI innovation

Vietnamese firms win top honours at ASEAN Digital Awards

Vietnamese firms win top honours at ASEAN Digital Awards

ASEAN Digital Ministers' Meeting opens in Hanoi

ASEAN Digital Ministers' Meeting opens in Hanoi

Why global standards matter in digital world

Why global standards matter in digital world

Latest News ⁄ Money

New credit push aims to widen SME access to capital

New credit push aims to widen SME access to capital

VIFC-Danang forum focuses on green finance and regulatory certainty

VIFC-Danang forum focuses on green finance and regulatory certainty

VIFC steps up focus on talent and green finance

VIFC steps up focus on talent and green finance

More News

[Read More]

Latest News

New credit push aims to widen SME access to capital

New credit push aims to widen SME access to capital

AMC Robotics builds out Bac Ninh plant to scale AI-powered robotics

AMC Robotics builds out Bac Ninh plant to scale AI-powered robotics

VIFC-Danang forum focuses on green finance and regulatory certainty

VIFC-Danang forum focuses on green finance and regulatory certainty

Vietnam holds investor roadshow in US to strengthen global financial engagement

Vietnam holds investor roadshow in US to strengthen global financial engagement

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Ngo Chi Tung, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Advertisement  | Contact us

Based on MasterCMS Ultimate Edition 2026 v2.9
Corporate CEO Talk Biz Link PR Newswire Media OutReach Newswire
Investing M&A Outbound Investment Investing in Haiphong
Your Consultant KPMG PwC Indochine Counsel Vilasia Ansarada
Green Growth Energy Efficiency Rethinking Plastics BASF
Property Green Buildings Industrial Properties
Money Insurance Smart Payment Trends Stock Monitor
Infographics
Timeout Travel Hotels & Restaurants The Insider Entertainment Lifestyle
Sports
Photos
Society CSR Swing for the Kids
World News
virs-publications-vir
timeout-vn
ptbv2020