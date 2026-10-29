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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Keppel joins Vietnam International Financial Centre as inaugural member

October 29, 2026 | 11:10
(0) user say
Global asset manager and operator Keppel Ltd., through its Real Estate Division, has been selected as one of the inaugural members of the Vietnam International Financial Centre.

According to a press released on October 28, as an initial step, Keppel is exploring the establishment of potential investment platforms to facilitate co-investments with global partners.

Keppel joins Vietnam International Financial Centre as inaugural member
Joseph Low (right), chief representative, Vietnam and president, Vietnam Real Estate, Keppel, receiving the VIFC member certificate from Truong Minh Huy Vu, Vice Chairman of Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee, head of the Executive Body for the Vietnam International Financial Centre. Photo: Keppel Vietnam.

This could mobilise up to $1 billion comprising mainly third-party funds for real estate opportunities in Vietnam, subject to market conditions, investment opportunities and partner participation.

Joseph Low, chief representative, Vietnam and president, Vietnam Real Estate, Keppel, said, “The company is honoured to be selected as an inaugural member of the VIFC. This reflects our longstanding commitment to Vietnam and our confidence in the country’s long-term growth potential.

“Vietnam is an important market for Keppel. As a global asset manager and operator with strong capabilities in infrastructure, real estate and connectivity, we look forward to working with government agencies, business partners and investors to support the growth of the VIFC and help mobilise international capital into Vietnam,” he added.

Keppel entered Vietnam around four decades ago and has established a strong presence across real estate and infrastructure. It has grown to become one of the country’s largest foreign real estate investors, with 30 projects and a total registered capital of over Singapore $5 billion (around $3.89 billion).

Through the years, Keppel has contributed to Vietnam’s urbanisation journey through high-quality and sustainability-related solutions that enrich people and communities.

Established under National Assembly Resolution No.222/2025/QH15, the VIFC spans Ho Chi Minh City and Danang.

It offers members a dedicated legal and regulatory framework designed to engage international capital and financial institutions. This includes provisions for foreign-currency transactions, tax incentives for eligible investment projects and international dispute-resolution mechanisms, providing a platform to facilitate cross-border investment and financial activities.

The development of an international financial centre represents an important step in strengthening Vietnam’s connectivity to global markets, deepening its capital ecosystem and attracting long-term investment.

Keppel expands Bytes for Future programme to Hanoi Keppel expands Bytes for Future programme to Hanoi

Keppel, a global asset manager and operator, in collaboration with Tien Phong newspaper, with support from ADG National Investment and Technology Development Corporation, on September 11 expanded its 'Bytes for Future' initiative to Hanoi, equipping more than 2,300 students at Son Dong Primary School and Van Canh Primary and Secondary School with enhanced access to digital learning resources.
Keppel clinches five awards at PropertyGuru Vietnam Property Awards Keppel clinches five awards at PropertyGuru Vietnam Property Awards

Keppel Ltd. won five awards at the PropertyGuru Vietnam Property Awards 2026 on October 16, including the Best Luxury Developer award, which recognises its commitment to delivering high-quality residential developments that emphasise design excellence, placemaking and long-term value creation.

By Bich Ngoc

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
keppel Vietnam international financial centre Ho Chi Minh City

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