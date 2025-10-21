Corporate

Citi Vietnam empowers employees through AI Days

October 21, 2025 | 10:13
Citi Vietnam is strengthening its commitment to an AI-driven future by hosting a series of “Citi AI Days” in Ho Chi Minh City and Hanoi.
Citi Vietnam empowers employees through AI Days

This strategic initiative aims to equip its workforce with AI capabilities to reshape daily operations and foster a culture of continuous innovation. The first session took place in Ho Chi Minh City on September 4, followed by a subsequent event in Hanoi on October 15. These interactive events were designed to help employees understand and actively apply AI tools to boost personal and team productivity, enhance efficiency, and spark new levels of innovation.

The events featured prominent Citi leaders who provided a compelling overview of Citi’s ambitious vision for AI. Citi's in-house AI experts, designated as AI Accelerators, led captivating live demonstrations, demonstrating how AI tools can seamlessly integrate into daily workflows and simplify complex tasks.

At the core of this initiative is Citi's robust AI suite, a collection of tools designed to make everyday work smarter and more effective:

  • Citi Assist: An intelligent AI chatbot that provides immediate access to critical information from Citi's extensive policy libraries.
  • Citi Stylus: A powerful tool that enables users to analyse, summarise, compare, and translate multiple lengthy documents at once.
  • Citi Stylus Workspaces: A versatile content creation platform that empowers employees to efficiently draft professional emails, generate comprehensive presenter notes, and prepare detailed Q&A materials.

Citi is also strategically investing in its technological foundations by equipping its in-house developers with specialised generative AI tools to accelerate development cycles and bring innovative products to market. By integrating GenAI deeply into its operational fabric, Citi is making a significant investment in both technology and its people.

These initiatives empower employees to work more effectively, creatively, and deliver greater value to clients. The "Citi AI Days" underscores Citi's unwavering commitment to innovation and its continued leadership in the fast-changing financial world.

Citi Vietnam celebrates 20th anniversary of Global Community Day Citi Vietnam celebrates 20th anniversary of Global Community Day

Hundreds of Citi Vietnam employees and their families joined Global Community Day 2025 on June 7.
Citi Vietnam named best commercial bank Citi Vietnam named best commercial bank

The Asset Triple A Sustainable Finance Awards 2025 honored Citi Vietnam in the category of local Best Commercial Bank.
Citi Vietnam holds annual blood drive Citi Vietnam holds annual blood drive

To support Vietnam's National Blood Donation Month this June, Citi Vietnam held events in Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City on June 20.

By Thanh Van

citi AI Artificial Intelligence (AI) AI tools employees HR

