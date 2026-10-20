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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Italian Film Week in Vietnam to boost cultural exchange

October 20, 2026 | 17:30
(0) user say
Through six films and professional exchanges, Italian Film Week in Vietnam 2026 seeks to maintain the presence of Italian cinema in Vietnam while creating further opportunities for cultural dialogue and creative exchange.

Speaking at a press conference for the film week in Hanoi on October 19, Italian Ambassador to Vietnam Marco Della Seta said the event was one of the cultural occasions anticipated by the embassy.

“The film week not only introduces Italian cinema to Vietnamese audiences but also helps them gain a better understanding of Italy today, from its rich cultural heritage to the changes shaping contemporary society,” Seta said. “This not only brings Italian cinema closer to Vietnamese audiences, but, more importantly, allows us to present the image of Italy today - a country rich in culture and heritage, but also dynamic.”

He added that cultural exchanges such as Italian Film Week reflected the spirit of the Vietnam-Italy Strategic Partnership. Bilateral relations were built not only on political dialogue and economic cooperation but also strengthened through closer ties between the peoples of the two countries.

Italian Film Week in Vietnam to boost cultural exchange
Italian Ambassador to Vietnam Marco Della Seta (centre). Photo: Hanoi Grapevine

Explaining why all screenings would be free of charge this year, Della Seta said the decision followed a trial of ticket sales in 2025.

“The introduction of ticket charges at the time was intended to assess their impact on audience numbers and composition, rather than to generate revenue. Although ticket sales helped offset part of the cinema rental costs, they did not significantly change attendance. In some cases, people bought tickets but did not show up, preventing others from having the opportunity to watch the films,” he said.

“Therefore, the organisers have opted for free admission to make contemporary Italian films, which are not widely available in cinemas in Vietnam, more accessible to the public.”

Italian Film Week in Vietnam 2026 is organised by the Embassy of Italy in Hanoi in collaboration with the Asian Film Festival in Rome. The programme features six films exploring a range of themes, from political responsibility and the pursuit of freedom to family relationships and solidarity among women.

According to Antonio Termenini, artistic director of Italian Film Week in Vietnam and director of the Asian Film Festival in Rome, this year's selection reflects the diverse perspectives of contemporary Italian cinema. The organisers aim to showcase works by both established directors and emerging filmmakers.

“The diversity of themes allows the film week to explore different aspects of life, from difficult personal choices to family relationships, the pursuit of freedom and human connections. It also gives audiences an opportunity to discover how Italian filmmakers develop characters, use visual language and tell stories shaped by their distinct cultural backgrounds,” he said.

Screenings will take place at the National Cinema Centre in Hanoi from October 27 to November 1.

Italian and Vietnamese stakeholders discuss digital and green transition in manufacturing Italian and Vietnamese stakeholders discuss digital and green transition in manufacturing

On May 4, the workshop “Digital and Green Transition in Manufacturing: Italian Technologies for Vietnam’s Transition” took place in Hanoi, gathering more than 30 representatives from Italian and Vietnamese institutions.
Italy marks anniversary by celebrating women's eight decades of progress Italy marks anniversary by celebrating women's eight decades of progress

Through 120 photographs and historical documents, Italy's exhibition in Hanoi highlighted how women have shaped the country's political, scientific and cultural transformation over the past eight decades.
Vietnam and Italy unlock new momentum for bilateral trade and investment Vietnam and Italy unlock new momentum for bilateral trade and investment

As Vietnam continues to strengthen its role in ASEAN's manufacturing and supply chain ecosystem, economic cooperation with Italy is entering a new phase of growth.

By Hazy Tran

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TagTag:
Italian Film Week Cultural Exchange Italian cinema Cultural Dialogue bilateral relations

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