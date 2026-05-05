Italian and Vietnamese stakeholders discuss digital and green transition in manufacturing

Thematic workshop “Digital and Green Transition in Manufacturing: Italian Technologies for Vietnam’s Transition”

The event was organised by the Italian Chamber of Commerce in Vietnam (ICHAM) in collaboration with the leading Italian newspaper Il Sole 24 Ore, under the patronage of the Embassy of Italy in Hanoi.

As part of the international initiative “Road to Trento - Vietnam,” leading up to the Festival dell’Economia di Trento 2026, the workshop provided a platform for dialogue among businesses, institutions, and stakeholders on the role of Italian technologies in supporting the green and digital transformation of Vietnam’s manufacturing sector.

In the opening remarks, Marco Della Seta, Ambassador of Italy to Vietnam, stated that the relationship between Italy and Vietnam remained strong. Vietnam requires technology, capital, and expertise to support its growth and industrialisation. Italy finds in Vietnam a dynamic market, a competitive production platform, and an access point to global value chains.

"This convergence of economic interests creates the conditions for a collaboration capable of generating value for both parties in the medium and long term. The workshop today contributes to strengthening mutual understanding between the various stakeholders. They allow for information sharing, clarifying respective needs, and identifying areas for collaboration in a more structured way,” he said.

Federico Vasoli, ICHAM chairman said,“This initiative by Il Sole 24 Ore is among the ones I value most, as it fosters open, educational exchanges that generate real added value for both Italy and Vietnam. Over the past 20 years I have worked here, Vietnam has demonstrated remarkably solid growth. However, Italian products do not sell themselves, effective marketing requires a consistent, on-the-ground presence in the country."

"At the same time, the overall situation is not always as positive as it may appear from Italy. For this reason, I am especially pleased that Il Sole 24 Ore is here, as more comprehensive and accurate information can make a meaningful contribution.”

Throughout the workshop, speakers shared practical perspectives and concrete solutions aimed at improving energy efficiency, optimising industrial processes, and encouraging sustainable use of resources. Particular attention was dedicated to the role of advanced automation, digitalisation, and AI in supporting the competitiveness and long-term sustainability.

The discussion also highlighted investment opportunities in Vietnam, focusing on market access, financing instruments for international expansion, public-private cooperation, and the strategic role of Vietnam as a manufacturing hub within the framework of major free trade agreements.

Through case studies, business experiences, and institutional insights, the workshop offered participants a practical overview of the opportunities and challenges linked to Vietnam’s industrial transition, while fostering dialogue and future cooperation between Italian technology providers and Vietnamese industrial stakeholders.

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