Investor confidence lifts Vietnam’s FDI above $26 billion

September 08, 2025 | 11:16
(0) user say
Foreign investment into Vietnam soared past $26 billion in the first eight months of 2025, up more than 27 per cent on-year, underscoring strong investor confidence.
FDI jumps 27.3 per cent on-year in the first eight months

According to the General Statistics Office, Vietnam attracted 2,534 new foreign direct investment (FDI) projects in the first eight months, up 12.6 per cent from last year. However, total newly registered capital slipped around 8 per cent to just over $11 billion. The processing and manufacturing sector drew the largest share, with $6.53 billion, nearly 60 per cent of the total, followed by real estate at $2.37 billion, with the remainder distributed across other industries.

The adjusted capital for 996 ongoing projects rose to $10.65 billion, a near 86 per cent increase on-year. In addition, close to 2,250 capital contributions and share purchases were recorded, worth nearly $4.46 billion – up 59 per cent on-year. Of these, 882 transactions valued at more than $1.6 billion raised enterprises’ charter capital, while 1,363 cases worth $2.85 billion did not.

FDI disbursement was estimated at $15.4 billion in the first eight months, up 8.8 per cent on-year. The manufacturing and processing sector accounted for the lion’s share, with almost $12.6 billion, or just under 82 per cent of the total. Real estate followed at $1.24 billion, representing 8 per cent, while electricity, gas, hot water, steam, and air conditioning contributed $563.6 million, equal to 3.7 per cent.

Among the 78 countries and territories investing in Vietnam over the first eight months, Singapore led the pack with just over $3 billion, accounting for nearly 28 per cent of newly registered FDI. China came next with almost $2.65 billion, around 24 per cent, followed by Sweden with approximately $1 billion, or 9 per cent. Japan contributed just under $878 million, close to 8 per cent, while Hong Kong and Taiwan each invested over $786 million (about 7 per cent) and $745.6 million (6.8 per cent), respectively.

On the other hand, in the first eight months, Vietnam’s outbound investment included 108 newly licensed projects with a total registered capital of $426.5 million, about 190 per cent on-year, and 21 projects with capital adjustments, adding almost $130 million.

Overall, Vietnam’s total outbound investment, covering both newly registered and adjusted capital, reached over $556 million in the first eight months, nearly four times higher than the same period last year. Key sectors included the production and distribution of electricity, gas, hot water, steam, and air conditioning with more than $111 million, or 20 per cent of the total; transportation and warehousing with $109 million, or 19.6 per cent; and wholesale and retail trade, repair of automobiles, motorcycles, and other motor vehicles with $78.6 million, or 14 per cent.

FDI drives Vietnam towards industrialisation and modernisation FDI drives Vietnam towards industrialisation and modernisation

Tran Toan Thang, head of International Studies and Integration Policy under the National Institute for Economics and Finance, highlights how foreign capital and advanced technologies are accelerating industrial growth.
Hanoi outlines measures to attract high-value investment Hanoi outlines measures to attract high-value investment

Hanoi is stepping up efforts to attract strategic investors, with city authorities assigning key departments and agencies to streamline procedures, strengthen incentives, and target high-value sectors.
Ho Chi Minh City attracts over $6 billion in FDI in seven months Ho Chi Minh City attracts over $6 billion in FDI in seven months

Ho Chi Minh City has seen a sharp surge in foreign investment so far this year, boosted by regional economic integration and strategic growth initiatives.
Investors pour $6.3 billion into Hung Yen in first eight months of 2025 Investors pour $6.3 billion into Hung Yen in first eight months of 2025

Hung Yen has drawn more than $6.3 billion in investment in the first eight months of the year, highlighting its rising appeal to domestic and foreign investors.

By Nguyen Huong

TagTag:
FDI inflows processing and manufacturing outbound investment

