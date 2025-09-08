Investor confidence lifts Vietnam’s FDI above $26 billion

According to the General Statistics Office, Vietnam attracted 2,534 new foreign direct investment (FDI) projects in the first eight months, up 12.6 per cent from last year. However, total newly registered capital slipped around 8 per cent to just over $11 billion. The processing and manufacturing sector drew the largest share, with $6.53 billion, nearly 60 per cent of the total, followed by real estate at $2.37 billion, with the remainder distributed across other industries.

The adjusted capital for 996 ongoing projects rose to $10.65 billion, a near 86 per cent increase on-year. In addition, close to 2,250 capital contributions and share purchases were recorded, worth nearly $4.46 billion – up 59 per cent on-year. Of these, 882 transactions valued at more than $1.6 billion raised enterprises’ charter capital, while 1,363 cases worth $2.85 billion did not.

FDI disbursement was estimated at $15.4 billion in the first eight months, up 8.8 per cent on-year. The manufacturing and processing sector accounted for the lion’s share, with almost $12.6 billion, or just under 82 per cent of the total. Real estate followed at $1.24 billion, representing 8 per cent, while electricity, gas, hot water, steam, and air conditioning contributed $563.6 million, equal to 3.7 per cent.

Among the 78 countries and territories investing in Vietnam over the first eight months, Singapore led the pack with just over $3 billion, accounting for nearly 28 per cent of newly registered FDI. China came next with almost $2.65 billion, around 24 per cent, followed by Sweden with approximately $1 billion, or 9 per cent. Japan contributed just under $878 million, close to 8 per cent, while Hong Kong and Taiwan each invested over $786 million (about 7 per cent) and $745.6 million (6.8 per cent), respectively.

On the other hand, in the first eight months, Vietnam’s outbound investment included 108 newly licensed projects with a total registered capital of $426.5 million, about 190 per cent on-year, and 21 projects with capital adjustments, adding almost $130 million.