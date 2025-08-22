Corporate

CEO Talk

Biz Link

PR Newswire

Media OutReach Newswire

Investing

M&A

Outbound Investment

Investing in Haiphong

Your Consultant

KPMG

PwC

Indochine Counsel

Vilasia

Green Growth

Energy Efficiency

Rethinking Plastics

BASF

Property

Green Buildings

Industrial Properties

Money

Insurance

Smart Payment Trends

Stock Monitor

Infographics

Timeout

Travel

Hotels & Restaurants

The Insider

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Photos

Society

Swing for the Kids

CSR

World News

ePaper

VIR

Timeout

Special Publications

Coverage

Top News

Highlight

Special Edition

Search

Advertisement

About us

Contact us

Videos

Themes

Tags

Author

Registration

Subscription Form

Not Found

Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Green deals help level up agriculture

August 22, 2025 | 11:20
(0) user say
Local and foreign companies are receiving increased funding to invest in Vietnam’s agricultural sector.

One of the latest initiatives is a three-year project led by food ingredients manufacturer BENEO, in partnership with the non-governmental organisation Rikolto and climate-tech company CarbonFarm, announced in late July.

Green deals help level up agriculture
Government support for low-carbon agriculture makes it an ideal environment for collaboration, Photo: Le Toan

Backed by a €800,000 (nearly $940,000) grant from the Flanders government in Belgium under the Flanders International Climate Action Programme, the initiative aims to encourage sustainable rice production in Vietnam.

The subsidy is used to cover the costs of training farmer cooperatives, monitoring and validating reductions in emissions and water consumption, as well as the separate logistics and processing of the final Sustainable Rice Platform (SRP)-verified rice.

Roland Vanhoegaerden, operations managing director for Speciality Rice Ingredients at BENEO, said, “Global demand for sustainable rice is rising, with SRP-certified supply now covering nearly 50,000 hectares and available in over 20 countries across Europe, Asia, and North America. As one of the world’s top rice exporters, Vietnam holds strong export potential but lacks verified sustainable supply chains.”

BENEO, Rikolto, and CarbonFarm are working to build an innovative value chain market model by connecting small-scale farmers to international markets and creating added incentives for cultivating SRP-verified rice.

Trained farmers are granted guaranteed purchase quantities for their SRP-verified rice. BENEO’s production site in Belgium will process at least 10,000 tonnes of this rice into high-quality starch, flour, and protein ingredients for the global food and pet food industries.

The project helps farmers meet international sustainability benchmarks, strengthening Vietnam’s positioning as a trusted supplier of SRP-certified rice. It also equips cooperatives to support farmers in scaling sustainable production. At the same time, successful business cases will be documented to inspire wider adoption of sustainable practices.

Also last month, the Dutch Fund for Climate and Development (DFCD) also approved origination support to HUSK, a pioneer in biochar-based fertilisers, to accelerate the company’s expansion in Vietnam.

DFCD provides funding to scale HUSK’s production capacity, invest in research and product development, and bring new biochar-based fertiliser formulations to both markets. This enables HUSK to prototype tailored solutions for major crops and support broader market adoption.

Nguyen Anh Tuan, general manager of HUSK Vietnam, said, “We are implementing a comprehensive scale-up plan in Vietnam, with a key component being the establishment of a new production facility. This plant will use locally sourced rice husk to manufacture biochar-based fertilisers tailored for Vietnam’s key agricultural regions.”

Alongside this, HUSK is forming research partnerships with leading institutions such as Can Tho University, Nong Lam University, and others to test and refine its products for crops like rice, coffee, durian, and bell pepper under real farming conditions.

Additionally, the company is also expanding its market presence through demonstration farms, farmer training, and direct engagement, while building strong distribution and offtake partnerships with cooperatives and agribusinesses.

Phuc Sinh Corporation also secured a funding of $15 million from the Dutch Entrepreneurial Development Bank in early April. Chairman Phan Minh Thong said, “With this funding, Phuc Sinh can raise its production capacity, invest in agricultural projects, apply advanced tech to the supply chain, and increase the value of products.”

According to data by the Ministry of Agriculture and Environment, the export value of agro-forestry-fishery products reached $39.68 billion in the first seven months of the year, up 14.7 per cent on-year. Key agricultural products recorded significant value growth than last year – coffee exports soared by 65.1 per cent to $6 billion, while cashew nut exports increased by 17.4 per cent to $2.79 billion.

Following that is pepper, with an export turnover of $1 billion, an on-year increase of 30 per cent. Rice exports saw a 15.9 per cent decrease in value to $2.81 billion due to a significant 18.4 per cent drop in price.

Vanhoegaerden from BENEO noted that the Mekong Delta faces severe climate risks yet remains vital to global rice trade. In this case, Rikolto, leveraging its long-standing partnership with local authorities, leads training for Vietnamese farmers, while CarbonFarm will deploy digital and satellite tools to support data collection and more.

“For these partners, Vietnam presents the opportunity to pilot scalable solutions that reduce environmental impact and support farmers while contributing to national and green goals,” Vanhoegaerden said.

By Thanh Van

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
agriculture agricultural sector Vietnam FDI

Related Contents

Gamuda Land commit long-term investment

Gamuda Land commit long-term investment

Vietnam’s telecom industry: the next stage of growth

Vietnam’s telecom industry: the next stage of growth

Raising product quality to secure Vietnam’s position in US market

Raising product quality to secure Vietnam’s position in US market

Vietnam’s M&A market opens new opportunities amid strong economic momentum

Vietnam’s M&A market opens new opportunities amid strong economic momentum

Vietnam affirms regional leadership at Autumn Economic Forum 2025

Vietnam affirms regional leadership at Autumn Economic Forum 2025

Latest News ⁄ Corporate

Raising product quality to secure Vietnam’s position in US market

Raising product quality to secure Vietnam’s position in US market

Energy efficiency in buildings tops organisations’ infrastructure priorities

Energy efficiency in buildings tops organisations’ infrastructure priorities

How smart infrastructure and digitalisation power the systemic transition

How smart infrastructure and digitalisation power the systemic transition

Lawmakers split over VAT on fertilisers and animal feed

Lawmakers split over VAT on fertilisers and animal feed

Kim Long deal marks turning point for Vietnam’s auto industry

Kim Long deal marks turning point for Vietnam’s auto industry

Pernod Ricard Vietnam supports flood-hit localities

Pernod Ricard Vietnam supports flood-hit localities

More News

[Read More]

Latest News

UST acquires majority stake in Italdesign via Audi Group partnership

UST acquires majority stake in Italdesign via Audi Group partnership

Astris Finance named among outstanding M&A advisory firms at Vietnam M&A Forum

Astris Finance named among outstanding M&A advisory firms at Vietnam M&A Forum

Global gold exchange models offer roadmap for Vietnamese market

Global gold exchange models offer roadmap for Vietnamese market

Life-Space Fiber Jelly offers fix for modern gut health

Life-Space Fiber Jelly offers fix for modern gut health

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Dinh Hung, Bui Duc Hai, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Advertisement  | Contact us

Based on MasterCMS Ultimate Edition 2025 v2.9
Corporate CEO Talk Biz Link PR Newswire Media OutReach Newswire
Investing M&A Outbound Investment Investing in Haiphong
Your Consultant KPMG PwC Indochine Counsel Vilasia
Green Growth Energy Efficiency Rethinking Plastics BASF
Property Green Buildings Industrial Properties
Money Insurance Smart Payment Trends Stock Monitor
Infographics
Timeout Travel Hotels & Restaurants The Insider Entertainment Lifestyle
Sports
Photos
Society Swing for the Kids CSR
World News
virs-publications-vir
timeout-vn
ptbv2020