Hanoi outlines measures to attract high-value investment

August 22, 2025 | 18:26
Hanoi is stepping up efforts to attract strategic investors, with city authorities assigning key departments and agencies to streamline procedures, strengthen incentives, and target high-value sectors.
Hanoi outlines measures to attract high-value investment

On August 20, Hanoi People’s Committee released an official directive on implementing Resolution No.17/2025/NQ-HDND, which outlines mechanisms for drawing in strategic investors. The committee assigned Hanoi Department of Finance to lead a review and develop a list of eligible projects under the Law on the Capital and the resolution’s provisions.

Hanoi Department of Finance has also been assigned to design procedures and disclosure templates, set out clear processes for selecting strategic investors, and establish mechanisms to monitor and assess their commitments. It will also coordinate on developing incentive policies, with a focus on projects related to research and development, technology transfer, and high-tech workforce training.

Hanoi People’s Committee has tasked Hanoi Management Board of High-Tech Parks and Industrial Zones with leading efforts to draw in investment. Its responsibilities include publishing a list of priority projects, setting capacity and experience requirements, defining investor criteria, reviewing dossiers, selecting investors, and overseeing investment procedures.

To support this, Hanoi Tax Department will implement and guide tax incentive policies for investors, monitor their application, and address any related challenges.

Preferential customs procedures will be applied by the Customs Sub-Department for projects under the Law on Capital, ensuring transparent and expedited clearance.

Meanwhile, local departments and commune- and ward-level people’s committees will review and propose projects in priority sectors as stipulated in Resolution 17, while also handling tasks related to attraction, implementation, and post-investment management of projects involving strategic investors.

Hanoi saw $77.4 million in foreign direct investment (FDI) in July, according to the city’s Statistics Office. This included 30 newly licensed projects worth $6.5 million, 10 capital adjustments adding $50.3 million, and 27 cases of share purchases and capital contributions totalling $20.6 million.

In the first seven months of 2025, FDI inflows reached $3.75 billion – up 91 per cent from a year earlier.

Toshin Development breaks ground on Westlake Square Hanoi Toshin Development breaks ground on Westlake Square Hanoi

Toshin Development has broken ground on Westlake Square Hanoi, a landmark mixed-use complex in the Starlake urban area that aims to set a new benchmark for high-end retail and lifestyle spaces in the capital.
The new home of modern business at Hanoi's Starlake The new home of modern business at Hanoi's Starlake

Located in Starlake, Hanoi’s rising administrative and economic centre, Oriental Square by OSI is quickly becoming a standout among the capital’s top-tier Grade A office developments.
Hanoi breaks ground on Ngoc Hoi Bridge to boost regional connectivity Hanoi breaks ground on Ngoc Hoi Bridge to boost regional connectivity

Hanoi has broken ground on a major bridge development over the Red River, strengthening regional connectivity and marking National Day celebrations.

By Nguyen Huong

Hanoi FDI projects

Latest News

UST acquires majority stake in Italdesign via Audi Group partnership

UST acquires majority stake in Italdesign via Audi Group partnership

Astris Finance named among outstanding M&A advisory firms at Vietnam M&A Forum

Astris Finance named among outstanding M&A advisory firms at Vietnam M&A Forum

Global gold exchange models offer roadmap for Vietnamese market

Global gold exchange models offer roadmap for Vietnamese market

Life-Space Fiber Jelly offers fix for modern gut health

Life-Space Fiber Jelly offers fix for modern gut health

