Hanoi outlines measures to attract high-value investment

On August 20, Hanoi People’s Committee released an official directive on implementing Resolution No.17/2025/NQ-HDND, which outlines mechanisms for drawing in strategic investors. The committee assigned Hanoi Department of Finance to lead a review and develop a list of eligible projects under the Law on the Capital and the resolution’s provisions.

Hanoi Department of Finance has also been assigned to design procedures and disclosure templates, set out clear processes for selecting strategic investors, and establish mechanisms to monitor and assess their commitments. It will also coordinate on developing incentive policies, with a focus on projects related to research and development, technology transfer, and high-tech workforce training.

Hanoi People’s Committee has tasked Hanoi Management Board of High-Tech Parks and Industrial Zones with leading efforts to draw in investment. Its responsibilities include publishing a list of priority projects, setting capacity and experience requirements, defining investor criteria, reviewing dossiers, selecting investors, and overseeing investment procedures.

To support this, Hanoi Tax Department will implement and guide tax incentive policies for investors, monitor their application, and address any related challenges.

Preferential customs procedures will be applied by the Customs Sub-Department for projects under the Law on Capital, ensuring transparent and expedited clearance.

Meanwhile, local departments and commune- and ward-level people’s committees will review and propose projects in priority sectors as stipulated in Resolution 17, while also handling tasks related to attraction, implementation, and post-investment management of projects involving strategic investors.

Hanoi saw $77.4 million in foreign direct investment (FDI) in July, according to the city’s Statistics Office. This included 30 newly licensed projects worth $6.5 million, 10 capital adjustments adding $50.3 million, and 27 cases of share purchases and capital contributions totalling $20.6 million.

In the first seven months of 2025, FDI inflows reached $3.75 billion – up 91 per cent from a year earlier.

