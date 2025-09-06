Corporate

Investors pour $6.3 billion into Hung Yen in first eight months of 2025

September 06, 2025 | 08:00
(0) user say
Hung Yen has drawn more than $6.3 billion in investment in the first eight months of the year, highlighting its rising appeal to domestic and foreign investors.

The figure highlights the province’s rising appeal and commitment to economic transformation. In August alone, the Hung Yen Department of Finance approved 26 new projects and seven expansions, with a combined investment value exceeding $300 million.

From January to August, Hung Yen licensed or approved investment for 243 projects, including 144 domestic direct investment (DDI) projects worth over $4.7 billion, and 99 foreign direct investment (FDI) projects with a total registered capital of nearly $1.6 billion.

Investors pour $6.3 billion into Hung Yen in first eight months of 2025
Photo; Quynh Nga

A key driver of this investment boom is the influx of billion-dollar developments. Leading the way is the Khoai Chau Urban, Eco-tourism, and Golf Complex, branded Trump International Hung Yen, which is expected to bring in an investment of more than $1.5 billion.

To date, Hung Yen is home to 3,917 active projects, comprising 903 foreign-backed and 3,014 domestic projects, with total registered capital exceeding $41 billion.

Of these, over 1,100 projects are located within industrial parks (IPs) and economic zones – including 544 foreign and 581 domestic – with a combined investment value of more than $19 billion.

Overseas investment in Hung Yen’s IPs has gained strong momentum in recent years, with an increasing number of large-scale, high-value projects.

Investors pour $6.3 billion into Hung Yen in first eight months of 2025
Groundbreaking ceremony for Khoai Chau Urban, Eco-tourism, and Golf Complex

This success can be attributed to proactive administrative reforms, alongside the province’s strategic positioning within global supply chains – making it an increasingly attractive option for long-term foreign investment in Vietnam.

During a recent working session with provincial leaders, Hong Sun, former chairman of the Korean Chamber of Commerce in Vietnam, expressed his admiration for Hung Yen’s development progress and supportive local governance, saying, "Investing in Hung Yen is fast becoming a strategic imperative, rather than just an option, for Korean firms."

Several high-profile foreign investors have recently chosen Hung Yen, including Texon Co., Ltd. and SeoJin System Co., Ltd., with a combined investment of $500 million; MEKTEC Corporation’s Nippon Mektron Plant (Japan) at $300 million; Titan Corporation’s industrial facility, part of Frasers Property (Singapore), valued around $250 million; HOYA Corporation’s HOYA Glass Disk Vietnam II (Japan) at $213.8 million; and Nitto Vietnam Co., Ltd.’s plant at $160 million.

Investors pour $6.3 billion into Hung Yen in first eight months of 2025

Hung Yen’s investment appeal is further reinforced by its prime location in the capital region and northern coastal economic zone, backed by a well-developed and expanding transport network.

Key routes such as Ring Road 4, the Hanoi–Haiphong expressway, and national highways 5, 38, and 39 provide seamless East–West and North–South connectivity, linking Hung Yen with major regional economic centres like Hanoi, Haiphong, Quang Ninh, and Bac Ninh.

The province is also pushing ahead with critical infrastructure initiatives, including a nearly 60-kilometre coastal road connecting to Nam Dinh, Ninh Binh, and Haiphong; ring roads supporting the Thai Binh Economic Zone; and a network of access roads linking downtown areas to key IPs and industrial clusters.

Hung Yen is actively shaping a modern industrial landscape through IP developments such as Thang Long II IP, the Vietnam-Singapore Industrial Park in Thai Binh, IP No.03, IP No.05, and new zones within the Thai Binh Economic Zone and Lien Ha Thai IP.

With its strategic geographic position, robust infrastructure, and skilled workforce, Hung Yen is steadily building a sustainable, high-tech, and green industrial ecosystem – cementing its role as one of northern Vietnam’s most dynamic investment destinations.

High-tech growth drives investment surge in Hung Yen High-tech growth drives investment surge in Hung Yen

Hung Yen attracted over $840 million in investment in seven months, driven by industrial upgrades, policy reforms, and growing investor confidence in the province’s development prospects.
Hung Yen proposes Free Economic Zone to boost regional growth Hung Yen proposes Free Economic Zone to boost regional growth

The northern province of Hung Yen is developing a proposal to establish a Free Economic Zone (FEZ), aiming to harness its strategic potential, create a socioeconomic breakthrough, and generate fresh momentum for the coastal areas of the Red River delta and the broader national economy.
Hung Yen breaks ground on three major projects worth over $720 million Hung Yen breaks ground on three major projects worth over $720 million

In celebration of the 80th anniversary of the August Revolution and National Day, Hung Yen province launched three major development projects on August 19 with a combined investment of approximately $720 million.

By Quynh Nga

TagTag:
Hung Yen province Economic Transformation Industrial development space Strategic positioning Highquality FDI inflows Sustainable industrial ecosystem

