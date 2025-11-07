Corporate

FDI disbursement highest in last five years

November 07, 2025 | 10:12
(0) user say
Foreign direct investment (FDI) disbursement was estimated at $21.3 billion in the first 10 months, up 8.8 per cent on-year, the highest value for a ten-month period in the past five years.
FDI disbursement highest over the last five years

According to the Statistics Office under the Ministry of Finance, in the first ten months of 2025, Vietnam continued to attract strong inflows of FDI, with total registered capital reaching $31.52 billion, an increase of 15.6 per cent on-year.

Of this, 3,321 new projects were licensed with $14.07 billion in newly registered capital, marking a 21.1 per cent increase in project count but a 7.6 per cent decrease in registered capital on-year.

The manufacturing and processing sector attracted the largest share of new FDI with $7.97 billion, making up 56.7 per cent of total new capital; real estate followed with $2.75 billion, capturing 19.5 per cent; and other sectors combined received $3.35 billion, equivalent to 23.8 per cent.

In addition, 1,206 existing projects registered additional capital of $12.11 billion, up 45 per cent on-year.

Combining newly registered and adjusted capital, FDI in manufacturing and processing reached $16.37 billion (making up 62.5 per cent of total registered and increased capital); real estate reached $5.32 billion (20.3 per cent); and other sectors accounted for $4.49 billion (17.2 per cent).

There were 2,918 transactions of capital contributions and share purchases with a total value of $5.34 billion, up 45.1 per cent on-year. Of this, manufacturing and processing received $1.86 billion; professional, scientific, and technological activities attracted $1.11 billion; and other sectors accounted for $2.37 billion.

Among the 87 countries and territories with newly licensed projects in Vietnam during the first ten months of 2025, Singapore was the largest investor with $3.76 billion, capturing 26.7 per cent of total newly registered capital. It was followed by China with $3.21 billion (22.8 per cent); Hong Kong with $1.38 billion (9.8 per cent); and Japan with $1.17 billion (8.3 per cent).

In terms of investment locations, Bac Ninh province leads the nation in attracting newly registered FDI, with over $1.7 billion in the first 10 months. Ho Chi Minh City ranked second, attracting over $1.6 billion, followed by Haiphong with nearly $1.4 billion.

Vietnam's FDI outlook amid worldwide shifts Vietnam's FDI outlook amid worldwide shifts

As the United States adopts reciprocal tax policies, other economies developed such as the EU and Japan are likely to follow. Rizwan Khan, managing partner at Acclime Vietnam, shares his insights on how Vietnam's industrial parks will be affected by such moves, and the flow of foreign funding.
Mandates reshaping US and European FDI Mandates reshaping US and European FDI

The restructuring of US and European foreign funding strategies towards Vietnam is now centrally guided by the principles of de-risking and resilience. Dr. Sven David, general director and CEO at VIET Transformation Advisors, analyzes mandates reshaping such investment in Vietnam.
Vietnam navigates complex landscape to accelerate strategic FDI Vietnam navigates complex landscape to accelerate strategic FDI

Vietnam is targeting to become a top destination for strategic foreign direct investment (FDI) by reforming its policies and legal framework and enhancing the quality of its workforce and infrastructure.

By Nguyen Huong

Tag:
FDI inflows Foreign Investment Agency (FIA) Ministry of Finance (MoF)

