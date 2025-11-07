FDI disbursement highest in last five years

According to the Statistics Office under the Ministry of Finance, in the first ten months of 2025, Vietnam continued to attract strong inflows of FDI, with total registered capital reaching $31.52 billion, an increase of 15.6 per cent on-year.

Of this, 3,321 new projects were licensed with $14.07 billion in newly registered capital, marking a 21.1 per cent increase in project count but a 7.6 per cent decrease in registered capital on-year.

The manufacturing and processing sector attracted the largest share of new FDI with $7.97 billion, making up 56.7 per cent of total new capital; real estate followed with $2.75 billion, capturing 19.5 per cent; and other sectors combined received $3.35 billion, equivalent to 23.8 per cent.

In addition, 1,206 existing projects registered additional capital of $12.11 billion, up 45 per cent on-year.

Combining newly registered and adjusted capital, FDI in manufacturing and processing reached $16.37 billion (making up 62.5 per cent of total registered and increased capital); real estate reached $5.32 billion (20.3 per cent); and other sectors accounted for $4.49 billion (17.2 per cent).

There were 2,918 transactions of capital contributions and share purchases with a total value of $5.34 billion, up 45.1 per cent on-year. Of this, manufacturing and processing received $1.86 billion; professional, scientific, and technological activities attracted $1.11 billion; and other sectors accounted for $2.37 billion.

Among the 87 countries and territories with newly licensed projects in Vietnam during the first ten months of 2025, Singapore was the largest investor with $3.76 billion, capturing 26.7 per cent of total newly registered capital. It was followed by China with $3.21 billion (22.8 per cent); Hong Kong with $1.38 billion (9.8 per cent); and Japan with $1.17 billion (8.3 per cent).

In terms of investment locations, Bac Ninh province leads the nation in attracting newly registered FDI, with over $1.7 billion in the first 10 months. Ho Chi Minh City ranked second, attracting over $1.6 billion, followed by Haiphong with nearly $1.4 billion.

