Ho Chi Minh City attracts over $6 billion in FDI in seven months

Following the merger of Ho Chi Minh City with Binh Duong and Ba Ria-Vung Tau, the city has attracted nearly $6.2 billion in foreign direct investment (FDI) in the first seven months of 2025, marking a 45.7 per cent increase compared to the same period last year.

According to the municipal Department of Finance, more than 1,000 new projects have been licensed, with a total value of $1.3 billion. Additional growth came from capital increases, contributions, and share purchases. Much of the investment has been concentrated in export processing zones, industrial parks, and high-tech sectors.

In the same period, Ho Chi Minh City’s export processing and industrial zones attracted $2.43 billion in FDI, including 133 newly licensed projects worth nearly $1.1 billion and 106 existing projects that increased their capital by $1.33 billion.

Over $1 billion in foreign investment has flowed into Ho Chi Minh City’s high-tech sector, including BE Semiconductor Industries N.V.’s semiconductor plant with a registered investment of $42 million, Amazon Data Services Vietnam’s additional $48 million injection, and GSK Vietnam’s $133 million capital increase.

The Department of Finance noted that amid growing competition for FDI, the on-year growth of more than 45 per cent underscores strong investor confidence in Ho Chi Minh City’s business and investment environment.

