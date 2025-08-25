Corporate

Ho Chi Minh City attracts over $6 billion in FDI in seven months

August 25, 2025 | 18:24
(0) user say
Ho Chi Minh City has seen a sharp surge in foreign investment so far this year, boosted by regional economic integration and strategic growth initiatives.
Ho Chi Minh City attracts over $6 billion in FDI in seven months

Following the merger of Ho Chi Minh City with Binh Duong and Ba Ria-Vung Tau, the city has attracted nearly $6.2 billion in foreign direct investment (FDI) in the first seven months of 2025, marking a 45.7 per cent increase compared to the same period last year.

According to the municipal Department of Finance, more than 1,000 new projects have been licensed, with a total value of $1.3 billion. Additional growth came from capital increases, contributions, and share purchases. Much of the investment has been concentrated in export processing zones, industrial parks, and high-tech sectors.

In the same period, Ho Chi Minh City’s export processing and industrial zones attracted $2.43 billion in FDI, including 133 newly licensed projects worth nearly $1.1 billion and 106 existing projects that increased their capital by $1.33 billion.

Over $1 billion in foreign investment has flowed into Ho Chi Minh City’s high-tech sector, including BE Semiconductor Industries N.V.’s semiconductor plant with a registered investment of $42 million, Amazon Data Services Vietnam’s additional $48 million injection, and GSK Vietnam’s $133 million capital increase.

The Department of Finance noted that amid growing competition for FDI, the on-year growth of more than 45 per cent underscores strong investor confidence in Ho Chi Minh City’s business and investment environment.

Localisation rate of FDI remains low Localisation rate of FDI remains low

The National Institute of Economics and Finance (NIEF) and the Konrad Adenauer Stiftung from Germany has announced a report on how FDI (foreign direct investment) inflows contribute to industrialisation in Vietnam.
Providing blueprint for new era of FDI Providing blueprint for new era of FDI

Vietnam’s foreign direct investment (FDI) landscape has never looked more dynamic than in the first half of 2025. From the manufacturing heartlands of the Red River Delta to the bustling commercial corridors of Ho Chi Minh City, the country is positioning itself as ASEAN’s most strategic investment gateway.
FDI drives Vietnam towards industrialisation and modernisation FDI drives Vietnam towards industrialisation and modernisation

Tran Toan Thang, head of International Studies and Integration Policy under the National Institute for Economics and Finance, highlights how foreign capital and advanced technologies are accelerating industrial growth.

By Thanh Van

