PVT Logistics debuts on HSX

Ho Si Thuan, chairman of the board at PVT Logistics , said, “The listing and trading of our shares on HSX marks an important milestone in the company's development journey. From 2020-2024, PVT Logistics intensified efforts to restructure its fleet, scale up its operations, and increase asset value. This led to a marked improvement in operational efficiency and professionalism at PVT Logistics.”

"We are confident in meeting the stringent requirements of major oil clients and premium markets such as the US and the EU. With an improved reputation and brand, PVT Logistics is poised to compete on the international market," Thuan noted.

“The HoSE listing will open up opportunities for PVT Logistics to expand operations, enhance governance capability, and promote transparency,” Thuan said. “This is an important foundation for the company to maintain stable and sustainable development while achieving higher stock value and optimising shareholder benefits.”

PVT Logistics currently owns and operates 10 vessels, including five oil/chemical tankers and five bulk carriers. Oil/chemical transport is considered a pillar of the company's development strategy. Bulk cargo transport is another key focus area where the company continues to explore expansion opportunities.

Following the debut on HoSE, PVT Logistics will pay dividends in shares with a ratio of 20 per cent in December. This follows a planned charter capital increase from VND660 billion ($25 million) to nearly VND800 billion ($30.3 million).

The share dividend payment, coupled with the transfer of shares from Unlisted Public Company Market (UPCoM) to HoSE, is a strategic step for PVT Logistics to enhance transparency and access new investors, thereby significantly improving liquidity compared to the UPCoM period.

Beyond improving technical capabilities, PVT Logistics is formulating strategies to achieve sustainable long-term growth.

From 2026-2030 period, the company plans to invest in six new vessels, with a focus on 20,000–35,000 deadweight tonnage (DWT) oil/chemical carriers, while securing three vessels under lease-purchase agreements. Simultaneously, PVT Logistics will sell two 13,000 DWT oil/chemical carriers to restructure the fleet, shifting investment towards larger 20,000-35,000 DWT vessels to expand long-haul routes such as the US-Asia.

Efforts will be made to modernise fleet (under 10 years old) to comply with international emission regulations and improve operational efficiency. Another goal is to secure vessels through lease-purchase form with a view to expand its fleet. While oil/chemical transport remains its key focus area, the company will also explore opportunities to expand the bulk carrier fleet.

About $65 million is earmarked for investment in oil/chemical and general cargo terminals. The project is scheduled for construction in late 2026 and will be put into operation in 2028. This initiative will help PVT Logistics complete its fully integrated logistics chain – from transport to storage and distribution – laying a strong foundation for the next growth phase.

Furthermore, priority has been given to building a high-quality seafarer workforce for future development and competitiveness. A centre has been established to recruit and train seafarers for all positions, from junior roles to senior positions such as captains and chief engineers. There are also employment opportunities for fresh graduates with scholarships and training sessions. The move underscores PVT Logistics' efforts to build a stable seafarer workforce over the next five years.

Once the fleet and terminals are fully developed, PVT Logistics could triple its total assets from over VND2 trillion ($75.8 million) to approximately VND6.6 trillion ($250 million) by 2030. Its profits are projected to reach VND250–300 billion ($9.5-11.4 million), marking a leap in both scale and operational efficiency.

In 2025, its total revenue is expected to hit around VND1.9 trillion ($72 million), exceeding the initial target of VND1.85 trillion ($70 million). The company will meet the profit target of VND110 billion ($4.2 million). In 2026, the company expects to achieve growth of at least 10 per cent.

