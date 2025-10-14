Corporate

PPL’s journey to become leading player in Vietnam’s heavy transport segment

October 14, 2025 | 12:08
(0) user say
Precious Prestige Trading and Logistics One Member Co., Ltd. (PPL) has set a record for Vietnam’s logistics industry by successfully performing a site-move and load-out of a 4,000-tonne offshore substation topside.
PPL’s journey to become leading player in Vietnam’s heavy transport segment
The massive topside was transported by PPL using specialised SPMT equipment

This marks the first time a Vietnamese enterprise has mastered the super long – super heavy transportation technology – a field that has been dominated by international contractors.

PPL was established in 2014 against the backdrop of rising high-quality logistics demand for industrial ventures. Since its inception, PPL has become a reliable partner for foreign companies operating within Hung Nghiep Formosa Industrial Park in Ha Tinh province.

The company has overseen many crucial factors such as import-export, construction, as well as installation of power plants, water plants, and steel factories. This laid a foundation for the company to bolster its capabilities and affirm its reputation. PPL has transported over 1 million cubic metres of goods, which is equal to two-thirds of the volume of cargo for the construction of Hung Nghiep Formosa Industrial Park.

Amid the boom in renewable energy ventures, especially onshore wind power in 2020-2021. PPL has charted its own path, focusing on super long – super heavy transportation, which has been dominated by enterprises with special technical capabilities. The company has made substantial investments in specialised workforce training while also purchasing modern equipment systems such as Self-Propelled Modular Transporters (SPMT), specialised prime movers, and advanced management software.

After a short period, PPL has engaged in several major ventures and become a reliable partner of local and foreign corporations such as Petrovietnam, PTSC, EVN, SCI, Amaccao Group, Tai Tam Group, Sinotrans, Rongtua, CMEC Comtrans, Austal, GREE, Formosa, Texhong, and Friesland Campina. By remaining steadfast to the Keeping the credibility motto, PPL has quickly become Vietnam's leading enterprise in the super long – super heavy transportation sector, with the capability to handle projects of the highest technical complexity.

PPL's ​​sustained efforts have paid off, with the company receiving prestigious local and foreign awards, recognising the brand's capability, reputation, and development. From the Top 10 Excellent Brands - Impressive Growth in 2022-2023 voted for by VnEconomy, to the top 100 fastest-growing enterprises in Vietnam (FAST100) announced by Vietnam Report, each award marks a new step forward in PPL's ​​journey to affirm its position in the logistics industry.

On October 9, PPL was honoured with the “Corporate Excellence Award” at the Asia-Pacific Enterprise Awards (APEA) 2025, underscoring the company's aspirations to reach a regional level. The award is recognition of the international business community for PPL's ​​capability and courage.

Record-breaking milestone

On June 21 and 22, at PV Shipyard Port in Vung Tau, PPL marked an important milestone in its development history with the successful site-move and load-out of a 4,000-tonne offshore substation topside. The topside, fabricated by PV Shipyard from August 2023 to June 2025, is a key component of the offshore substation system, serving the function of collecting and converting electricity from offshore wind turbines before transmitting it to shore.

With dimensions of 580m long, 39m wide, and 37m high (including launch beams), the topside is not only the heaviest structure transported by SPMT in Vietnam, but also offshore one of the heaviest substation topsides ever manufactured domestically for export.

Commenting on this achievement, Do Hoang Phuong, chairman and CEO of PPL, said, “By mastering the use of German-imported SPMT technology, the UK's Bentley project management software, and rigorous management processes, PPL is confident in undertaking the site-move and load-out of ultra-heavy structures. This is a step forward not just for PPL but for the entire Vietnamese logistics industry.”

PPL’s journey to become leading player in Vietnam’s heavy transport segment
Do Hoang Phuong, chairman and CEO of PPL

To carry out this complex operation, PPL mobilised a system including 156 SPMT axle lines and six power pack units, operated by a team of experienced engineers and technicians. The entire process was implemented in a synchronised and safe manner. The move not only affirms PPL's ​​technical capability but also marks a proud milestone for Vietnam's logistics industry.

Evaluating this partnership, Nguyen Nam Anh, deputy general director of PV Shipyard, said, "PPL is the partner that we fully trust to take on the responsibility of consulting, design, solution development, and transportation. PPL has written a new chapter for Vietnam's logistics with the successful the site-move and load-out of the 4,000-tonne industry offshore substation topside, an event that showcased strong domestic engineering capabilities."

Opportunities ahead for PPL

According to the Vietnam Logistics Business Association (VLA), logistics costs account for about 16-20 per cent of GDP, higher than the global average of only 10-12 per cent. In particular, super long – super heavy transport is a niche segment that requires seaport infrastructure, bridges, and roads with sufficient load capacity, modern specialised equipment, and a team of skilled technical staff. However, in reality, these conditions remain fragmented, leaving many key projects reliant on foreign contractors at high costs.

Phuong said, “In 2020, Vietnam was home to 106 wind power ventures. However, there were only about 40 prime movers capable of pulling wind power equipment up to 100 tonnes per shipment. The problem of internal capability remains a challenge for Vietnam's logistics industry. PPL's ​​successful site-move and load-out of the 4,000-tonne offshore substation topside shows that Vietnamese companies can independently undertake complex transportation packages on their own, instead of relying on foreign countries and partners.”

This milestone is significant not only from a technical standpoint, but also in advancing the sustainable development of the logistics sector. The latest achievements of PPL and PV Shipyard, coupled with the offshore wind resources, will unlock the potential of Vietnam's offshore wind power industry. This will result in rising demand for the site-move, load-out, and installation of ultra-heavy structures.

PPL’s journey to become leading player in Vietnam’s heavy transport segment
The offshore substation of the TPC offshore wind power generation venture
Logistics pioneers winning with digital strategies Logistics pioneers winning with digital strategies

Vietnam's logistics landscape is undergoing a dynamic transformation driven by a confluence of global, regional, and domestic forces. Several notable trends play a critical role in reshaping the industry's structure, efficiency, and strategic positioning.
Vietnam to host flagship global logistics congress in October Vietnam to host flagship global logistics congress in October

Vietnam is set to host the 2025 FIATA World Congress, the world's most prominent event in the logistics and freight forwarding sector, from October 6-10 in Hanoi.
Logistics sector poised for new growth phase Logistics sector poised for new growth phase

Vietnam's logistics sector is set for a new phase of growth as enterprises accelerate expansion strategies in response to key policy shifts aimed at shaping future market trends.

By Thanh Van

