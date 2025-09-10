Corporate

IGS Group expands into Vietnam with new Hanoi office

September 10, 2025 | 09:59
(0) user say
IGS Group has opened a new representative office in Hanoi as part of its strategic push to strengthen its presence in Vietnam’s rapidly growing digital economy.

IGS Group announced the opening of its Hanoi office on September 5, marking a key milestone in the company’s expansion strategy. The move underscores IGS’s commitment to supporting one of Southeast Asia’s most dynamic digital markets.

Established in 2007, IGS has built a reputation as one of the top IT solutions and services providers in the region. With over 15 years of experience, IGS specialises in areas such as IT Service Management (ITSM), AI, infrastructure solutions, application development, data analytics, big data, and open-source technologies.

"Vietnam is a market with immense potential, driven by remarkable digital economic growth and a young, tech-savvy workforce," said Vincent Ng, managing director of IGS Group. "Our new office allows us to better support our existing multinational clients while also serving the growing number of Vietnamese enterprises seeking world-class IT solutions. We believe in Vietnam’s growth potential and are committed to making a long-term investment to build a regional technology centre of excellence here."

IGS Group expands into Vietnam with new Hanoi office
The launch of the new IGS office in Hanoi on September 5. Photo: IGS

According to the 2024 'e-Conomy SEA report' by Google, Temasek, and Bain & Company, Vietnam's digital economy is expanding at a remarkable, double-digit pace. Specifically, its size is estimated at $36 billion in 2024, marking a 16 per cent increase from 2023. By 2030, the gross merchandise value is projected to range between $90-200 billion.

In parallel with this growth, the role of AI is becoming increasingly vital. The 2025 'Vietnam AI Economy' report, a collaborative effort by the National Innovation Centre, Japan International Cooperation Agency, and Boston Consulting Group, indicates that AI could contribute up to $130 billion to Vietnam's GDP by 2040, equivalent to 25 per cent of the current economic output.

The explosive growth of the digital economy and the adoption of AI, underscored by impressive figures on both speed and scale, are creating significant challenges for IT system management and operations in Vietnam. This is particularly true for key sectors like finance and banking, telecommunications, e-commerce, tourism, media and communications, and manufacturing, etc where a stable and efficient IT system is not just a competitive advantage but a matter of survival.

With its physical presence in Hanoi, IGS Group is committed not just to providing technology but to partnering with Vietnamese businesses, offering a comprehensive digital transformation roadmap that both adheres to international standards and flexibly adapts to local business specifics.

On the same day, IGS hosted a seminar on next-generation IT service management, focusing on how AI can enhance ITIL processes. The event brought together industry experts and IGS leaders to discuss how emerging AI trends are transforming the ITIL framework, improving service quality and operational efficiency.

IGS Group expands into Vietnam with new Hanoi office
IGS seminar on next-generation IT service management on September 5. Photo: IGS

Vincent Ng said, "With over 15 years of experience implementing ITSM solutions for over 400 clients globally, IGS is confident in bringing the most practical, results-driven methodologies to Vietnam. We don't impose a one-size-fits-all model. Instead, we co-create solutions that align with each client's unique business environment."

Talking to VIR at the event, Lye Sijuan, director, IGS Group Vietnam Co., Ltd. said, "What we bring to the Vietnamese market, whether for our customers, partners, or even competitors, is the expertise we’ve gained in other countries, which we are now sharing locally."

With a presence in key markets including Hong Kong, Macau, Mainland China, Taiwan, Vietnam, Malaysia, Singapore, Australia, and the UK, IGS has successfully served over 400 clients across various sectors such as banking and finance, government, education, telecommunications, transportation, entertainment, and hospitality.

Siemens buys US firm Dotmatics for $5.1 bn in AI software push Siemens buys US firm Dotmatics for $5.1 bn in AI software push

Germany group Siemens said on Wednesday it is buying Dotmatics, a US software company, for $5.1 billion to leverage its use of artificial intelligence to make drug discoveries.
Cloudflare changes how AI crawlers scrape the internet Cloudflare changes how AI crawlers scrape the internet

Cloudflare, Inc., a connectivity cloud company, announced on July 1 it is now the first internet infrastructure provider to block AI crawlers accessing content without permission or compensation, by default.
FPT University and Dream Lab harness AI to cultivate startups FPT University and Dream Lab harness AI to cultivate startups

FPT University and Dream Lab on July 31 signed a MoU to launch a groundbreaking initiative aimed at building Vietnam’s most dynamic startup and entrepreneurial ecosystem for students.
Citi launches AI tools for employees in Vietnam Citi launches AI tools for employees in Vietnam

Citi has expanded the rollout of its generative AI tools to employees across key Asian markets, marking a significant step towards enhancing productivity and innovation.

By Bich Thuy

TagTag:
IGS Hanoi office IGS Vietnam Vietnam AI IT service

Digital Transformation

