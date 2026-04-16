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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

HP Vietnam introduces AI innovation to help individuals and businesses

April 16, 2026 | 08:31
(0) user say
On April 15 at HP Elevate 2026, HP Vietnam showcased its latest innovations, alongside a renewed brand promise for how work should feel in the age of AI.
HP Vietnam introduces AI innovation to help individuals and businesses
Koh Kong Meng, managing director of HP Southeast Asia, and Nguyen Minh Duc, managing director of HP Vietnam at HP Elevate 2026

As part of its Future of Work vision, HP also highlighted HP IQ, a workplace intelligence layer outlined at HP Imagine 2026 that is designed to help coordinate experiences across devices through local, on-device AI and proximity-based connectivity, with enterprise manageability and security at the core.

Vietnam is a fast-moving, digital-first market with strong appetite for AI adoption. As AI becomes part of everyday work, the opportunity is ensuring individuals and businesses can apply AI confidently and securely in real workflows.

HP’s latest Work Relationship Index shows a clear gap between how work is changing and how work is experienced today. Globally, just 20 per cent of knowledge workers report having a healthy relationship with work. This underscores that organisations must act to create healthier, more fulfilling work experiences.

HP believes that when people feel fulfilled at work, they are more innovative, resilient, and productive. With that in mind, its vision is built on three key pillars: uninterrupted work experiences, balance between repetitive and meaningful tasks, and seamless work without location constraints.

HP delivers solutions designed to minimise friction and maintain focus. Through the HP Workforce Experience Platform, HP has shared that most of its internal IT issues can be proactively resolved before impacting users. Combined with HP Wolf Security to provide multi-layer protection from hardware to software, this helps work continue smoothly without interruption.

The company integrates AI directly into devices and experiences to help handle repetitive tasks, allowing people to focus on more meaningful and creative work, with trust, manageability and security built in.

HP develops solutions that help users access information and collaborate more effortlessly from anywhere. This is supported by HP’s broader vision for a more connected ecosystem of intelligent experiences.

HP Vietnam introduces AI innovation to help individuals and businesses

At HP Elevate 2026, HP Vietnam showcased some new products. The HP OmniBook Ultra 14 offers powerful performance to support AI-enabled work and creation on the go, while the HP OmniBook X Flip is a versatile 2-in-1 design with the lightning-fast AI capabilities of its processor for fulfilled experience of fast-paced Gen Z.

Meanwhile, the HP EliteBook X Flip G2i is a flexible 2‑in‑1 laptop designed for hybrid professionals who need to shift between modes and meetings with ease, and the HP LaserJet Pro 4000 Series delivers smart printing with AI integration to help optimise workflows and simplify SMB business operations.

HP continues to make sustainability foundational to how it designs and delivers technology for the future of work. In Vietnam, HP partners with WWF Vietnam to support forest conservation and sustainable livelihoods in areas including Quang Tri and Hue. These efforts help strengthen responsible forest management, protect natural habitats, and enhance resilience to climate change.

“At HP, we aim to provide people with the tools they need to do their best work, wherever work happens. By removing friction and bringing AI closer through our technology solutions, we are proud to support Vietnam in confidently embracing AI and advancing into the future of work,” said Nguyen Minh Duc, managing director of HP Vietnam.

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By Nguyen Huong

What the stars mean:

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