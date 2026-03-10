Corporate

Asian Computer Industry exhibition opens as global tech collaboration hub

March 10, 2026 | 11:30
(0) user say
The digital trade show convened technology manufacturers, suppliers and buyers across the region for virtual product showcasing and business development.

TAIPEI, TAIWAN - Media OutReach Newswire – 10 March 2026 - The Asian Computer Industry Online Exhibition 2026 (ACI 2026) will officially open on March 10, 2026, and run through June 30, 2026. Designed as a nearly four-month premier international trade event, the exhibition aims to connect suppliers, importers, and exporters across Asia while strengthening cross-border sourcing and global technology partnerships.

Since its launch in 2022, the exhibition has been jointly organized by AsianNet and TradeAsia (www.e-tradeasia.com). The event has supported numerous companies in expanding into overseas markets and has earned strong industry recognition for high-quality buyers, efficient matchmaking, and measurable order results.

In 2026, ACI 2026 will expand in scale and be held concurrently with leading international technology trade shows, including Embedded World, Display Week (SID), COMPUTEX TAIPEI, and ISC High Performance. By aligning with major global exhibitions, the event creates a strong time-synergy effect, enabling international buyers to efficiently compare products, evaluate suppliers, and complete procurement decisions within a concentrated timeframe. This strategic alignment enhances purchasing efficiency and maximizes cross-exhibition business opportunities.

ACI 2026 features a robust lineup of respected Taiwanese manufacturers, including industry leaders such as HIGHGRADE TECH, OKAYO ELECTRONICS, BIPOLAR ELECTRONIC, YNG WEI, YNG YUH ELECTRONIC, ESMT, GOOD OPPORTUNITY ELECTRONIC, MSTRONIC, SUN RISE EXACT, AIRWAVE TECHNOLOGIES, KING DESGIN INDUSTRIAL, CLEVER INTELLIGENCE UNITY, YO-TRONICS TECHNOLOGY, DORIS INDUSTRIAL, REUEX INDUSTRIAL, ARIOSE ELECTRONICS, UNITEX NUNG LAI BUTTON and many more. These companies will present thousands of the latest computer industry products and technologies, covering a wide array of sectors crucial to modern manufacturing and production.

Comprehensive Coverage Across the Entire Industry Chain

The Asian Computer Industry Online Exhibition 2026 brings together dozens of premium suppliers from the global computer manufacturing and electronic components sectors, showcasing over a thousand innovative products and forward-looking technologies. The exhibits are strategically structured around the core value of the industry supply chain, comprehensively covering key system-level products such as desktop computers, laptops and accessories, tablets and accessories, industrial computers and embedded systems, gaming and e-sports equipment, as well as computer software, IT, and internet services.

The ACI 2026 also highlights critical communications infrastructure, including networking equipment, wireless communication devices, telecommunications and fiber access equipment, landline and VoIP systems, and antennas. In terms of key components and supply chain solutions, the showcased products include computer components, storage and memory devices, active components, power supply units, connectors and terminals, cables and cable assemblies, wiring accessories, transformers, batteries, and charging equipment.

In addition, the ACI 2026 features monitors, computer accessories and peripherals, input devices, point-of-sale (POS) systems, printers, plotters and scanners, printer consumables and parts, as well as broadcast and professional AV equipment, audio and video components, consumer electronics accessories and components, and electronic materials and supplies.

Together, these comprehensive categories fully demonstrate the complete ecosystem of the computer industry, spanning system integration, communications infrastructure, core components, and end-use applications. Combining technological depth with product breadth, the exhibition stands as a premier international trade event for efficient business matchmaking and global market expansion among professional buyers and industry stakeholders worldwide.

ACI 2026 Online Exhibition：
https://www.etradeasia.com/online-show/43/Asian-Computer-Industry-Online-Exhibition-2026.html

Innovative Online Exhibition Model

The Asian Computer Industry Online Exhibition 2026 features dedicated online showrooms, digital catalogs, and virtual exhibition halls fully integrated with the TradeAsia platform. Buyers worldwide can browse exhibitor information, submit quotation requests, and conduct procurement evaluations in real time, thereby facilitating efficient, cost-effective, and results-driven global business connections.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

By TradeAsia

TagTag:
Asian Computer Industry exhibition Asian Computer Industry Online Exhibition 2026

