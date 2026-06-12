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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

ZEISS reports successful early implantations of AT LUCIA toric 721P intraocular lens

June 12, 2026 | 15:37
(0) user say
ZEISS has announced successful early implantations of its AT LUCIA toric 721P intraocular lens, which combines an aspheric bitoric optic with a patented non-constant aberration design on a fully preloaded hydrophobic platform.

JENA, Germany, June 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ZEISS Medical Technology announced today the successful early clinical implantations of the ZEISS AT LUCIA toric 721P intraocular lens (IOL), designed to treat cataracts while simultaneously correcting astigmatism. ZEISS is currently conducting an early-access clinical trial with a select group of highly experienced surgeons from six countries across Europe (Czech Republic, Germany, Italy, Spain, Sweden and UK). Surgeons who have begun implanting the new lens have already reported positive early impressions.

"The overwhelmingly positive feedback we've received from surgeons strongly validates our optics leadership in the IOL market. The ZEISS AT LUCIA toric 721P raises the bar for precision, stability, and ultimately positive surgical outcomes. This is a new era for IOL technology and ZEISS is at the forefront," says Frank Seitzinger, Head of Business Sector Surgery Anterior Segment, ZEISS Medical Technology.

The ZEISS AT LUCIA toric 721P IOL will first be showcased at the International Congress of German Ophthalmic Surgery (DOC) in Nuremberg, Germany, from June 18 - 20, 2026. Currently CE marked, the lens is expected to be commercially available in select European countries later in 2026.

Early impressions from surgeons

"Being the first surgeon worldwide to implant the ZEISS AT LUCIA toric 721P was a privilege. The lens combines precision, stability and excellent surgical handling. And in modern cataract surgery, precision matters more than ever. Based on my first experience, the ZEISS AT LUCIA toric 721P has all the ingredients of a true game changer for refractive outcomes," says Dr. Andrea Janeková, Ph.D., FEBO, FEBOS-CR, Head of the Center for Cataract, Refractive and Vitreoretinal Surgery at Eye Center Prague, Czech Republic.

"Compared with other toric IOLs, the main advantages of the ZEISS AT LUCIA toric 721P are its platform, its bitoric design, and its outstanding rotational stability. I expect this lens to enhance the predictability of refractive outcomes in my practice. Its proven platform gives me confidence in achieving reliable visual results for my patients," says Dr. Helena Noguera, MD, Department of Refractive and Phaco-Refractive Surgery at Miranza COI Bilbao, Department of Anterior Segment and Glaucoma at Galdácano-Usansolo University Hospital, Bizkaia, Spain.

"Based on my early experience, the ZEISS AT LUCIA toric 721P with a non-constant aspheric profile truly enhances the quality of vision for patients. The step-vaulted profile and enhanced haptic-optic junction improves the rotational stability of this new toric IOL," says Prof. Sathish Srinivasan, FRCSEd, FRCOphth, FACS, FWCRS, FEBOS - CR (Hon), Founder and Medical Director, Ayrshire Eye Clinic, Ayr, Scotland, UK.

"The ZEISS AT LUCIA toric 721P stands out for its stability, ease of implantation, and consistent visual outcomes, which have been impressive in my initial experience. I expect this lens to expand our treatment options and help more patients achieve excellent vision with greater confidence and satisfaction," says Dr. Amin-Robert Kassem, Chief Physician and Clinic Owner, Värnamo Eye Center, Sweden.

For more information about the clinical trials and surgeons' early implantation success of the ZEISS AT LUCIA toric 721P, visit https://www.zeiss.com/at-lucia-toric.

Not all products, services or offers are approved or offered in every market and approved labeling and instructions may vary from one country to another. For country-specific product information, see the appropriate country website. Product specifications are subject to change in design and scope of delivery as a result of ongoing technical development. The statements of the healthcare professionals reflect only their personal opinions and experiences and do not necessarily reflect the opinion of any institution that they are affiliated with. The healthcare professionals alone are responsible for the content of their experience reported and any potential resulting infringements. Carl Zeiss Meditec AG and its affiliates to not have clinical evidence supporting the opinions and statements of the health care professionals nor accept any responsibility or liability of the healthcare professionals' content. The healthcare professionals have a contractual or other financial relationship with Carl Zeiss Meditec AG and its affiliates and have received financial support.

For further information visit: www.zeiss.com/med

By PR Newswire

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG

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TagTag:
ZEISS ZEISS AT LUCIA toric intraocular lens cataract surgery

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