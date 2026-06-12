Synagistics and Mei Entertainment launch AI-powered ecommerce brand MASYN in Southeast Asia

HONG KONG, June 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Synagie, the digital commerce arm of Synagistics Limited ("Synagistics", Stock Code: 2562.HK), and Mei Ah Entertainment Group ("Mei Ah Entertainment"), today announced a strategic partnership to launch MASYN, a new AI-powered ecommerce project that combines AI content creation, data validation and cross-border ecommerce operations to pioneer a new model of consumer brand development and regional ecommerce expansion across Southeast Asia.

The collaboration brings together two distinct but complementary industry capabilities: Mei Ah Entertainment's strengths in AI content, creative storytelling, product development and supply chain integration, and Synagie's AI commerce infrastructure, ecommerce operations and market experience in Southeast Asia. Together, they are pioneering a new model of AI-powered product IP development — one that is asset-light, low-risk, and built for scale.

MASYN: A New AI-powered Brand Commercialisation Engine

MASYN is built to demonstrate and deliver a new model of AI-powered brand development - utilising market intelligence, digital content and ecommerce infrastructure to support scalable and asset-light regional expansion.

The initiative will integrate Synagie's AI commerce capabilities with Mei Ah Entertainment's AI content production capabilities, covering Southeast Asia's most active digital commerce platforms. The scope of application includes AI-generated content, livestream commerce, short-form video marketing, while simultaneously utilizing digital commerce platforms such as TikTok Shop for data-driven product testing and market validation.

The launch of MASYN also marks an important step in the Group's development of an AI-driven brand incubation and cross-border ecommerce commercialisation framework, combining AI commerce infrastructure, content-driven consumer engagement and cross-border ecommerce execution capabilities into a scalable Southeast Asia market expansion model for Asian brands.

"At Synagie, MASYN represents more than a consumer brand collaboration — it is the first-of-its-kind deployment of a scalable AI commerce and IP commercialisation model that we believe can be replicated across multiple consumer categories and markets by combining AI-driven market intelligence, digital commerce infrastructure and content-driven marketing capability. We are building a more asset-light and efficient pathway for Asian brands to enter Southeast Asia." said Olive Tai, CEO and Co-Founder of Synagie.

She added: "MASYN is not positioned solely as a jewelry brand, but as a scalable commercialisation model. We believe the future of IP commercialisation will extend beyond products alone into three core areas — brands, creators and content. Through the integration of AI commerce, content marketing and cross-border ecommerce capabilities, we aim to help Asian brands and IPs scale more effectively across Southeast Asia."

Mei Ah Entertainment Bridging Content, Commerce, and Consumer Engagement

The name MASYN combines "MA" from Mei Ah Entertainment and "SYN" from Synagie, reflecting the convergence of entertainment, technology and commerce capabilities across Asia. MASYN is the first launch of an AI-driven ecommerce model, bringing together creative collaborations from around the world under one commercialisation infrastructure.

Mei Ah Entertainment will contribute its expertise in AI content, IP, product development and supply chain resources, and will leverage its self-developed AI platform "Wuji" to support MASYN with ecommerce content creation, product development and commercialisation execution; Synagie will provide AI commerce technology, ecommerce operations, digital marketing execution and Southeast Asia regional market capabilities. The two parties will jointly drive MASYN's brand commercialisation and regional expansion.

The platform will utilise AI-powered consumer insights, real-time market testing and data analytics to support product positioning, pricing strategies and regional market deployment, further enhancing commercialisation and cross-border expansion efficiency.

Li Tang Yuk, Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer of Mei Ah Entertainment Group Limited, said: "AI is reshaping how content is produced and commercialised. Mei Ah Entertainment's self-developed AI platform 'Wuji' will be extended into this collaboration to support short video production and ecommerce content creation. Through MASYN, we hope to explore a new model driven by AI content, data validation and supply chain support, and to extend it to more product categories and markets, helping more brands expand into Southeast Asia."

Synagistics and Mei Ah Entertainment Strengthen "AI + IP + Cross-border Ecommerce" Strategy to Accelerate Southeast Asia Expansion

The collaboration marks both parties' strategic expansion beyond traditional ecommerce services towards an "AI + IP + Cross-border Ecommerce" growth strategy, further accelerating the regional layout in Southeast Asia. As one of the world's fastest-growing digital commerce regions, Southeast Asia continues to see strong cross-border ecommerce demand and rising digital consumer adoption, creating significant opportunities for regional brand expansion.

Through MASYN, Synagie and Mei Ah Entertainment Group will integrate entertainment IP, AI-generated content, digital commerce infrastructure and data-driven market intelligence to develop a scalable and asset-light consumer brand growth model. Both parties believe IP commercialisation is no longer limited to products alone, but is increasingly expanding across three core areas — brands, creators and content. Through an integrated "IP → Content → Commerce" model, the initiative will combine creator-driven ecommerce, AI content marketing and cross-border digital commerce deployment to strengthen IP commercialisation and regional expansion capabilities.

The Group believes MASYN has the potential to generate approximately US$10 million in GMV (Gross Merchandise Value) across Southeast Asia over the next three to five years, supporting the Group's broader strategy of expanding AI-driven brand IP commercialisation and cross-border ecommerce capabilities. Looking ahead, the Group also plans to expand into "IP Co-Development Services", leveraging AI market intelligence, digital commerce infrastructure and Southeast Asia operational capabilities to support product incubation, cross-border ecommerce deployment and regional market expansion for China and Hong Kong brands. This will further consolidate and expand the Group's business presence in AI commerce and the regional digital commerce market.