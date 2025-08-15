LION Championship 25 to feature title showdowns in Khanh Hoa

56kg champion Le Van Tuan will return to the 60kg category to challenge top contender Tran Ngoc Luong.(Photo: VMMAF/VNA)

Hanoi – LION Championship 25 will take place at Cam Ranh Square in south-central Khanh Hoa province, at 20:00 on August 16, featuring two of the most anticipated title fights of the 2025 season, the Vietnam Mixed Martial Arts Federation (VMMAF) has announced.

In the main event, 56kg champion Le Van Tuan, who secured victory at LION Championship 23, will return to the 60kg category to challenge top contender Tran Ngoc Luong, who boasts a professional record, and has never lost to a domestic opponent.

The co-main event features Lo Thi Phung taking on Nguyen Vu Quynh Hoa for the women’s 52kg title. Phung, a jiu-jitsu specialist, has submitted all three of her LION opponents to date. Quynh Hoa, a multi-skilled striker, is heading into what is expected to be the toughest fight of her career.

The card will also feature other high-profile rematches and contender bouts.

The event will be streamed live on the official LION Championship Facebook page.