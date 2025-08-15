Corporate

CEO Talk

Biz Link

PR Newswire

Media OutReach Newswire

Investing

M&A

Outbound Investment

Investing in Haiphong

Your Consultant

KPMG

PwC

Indochine Counsel

Vilasia

Green Growth

Energy Efficiency

Rethinking Plastics

BASF

Property

Green Buildings

Industrial Properties

Money

Insurance

Smart Payment Trends

Stock Monitor

Infographics

Timeout

Travel

Hotels & Restaurants

The Insider

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Photos

Society

Swing for the Kids

CSR

World News

ePaper

VIR

Timeout

Special Publications

Coverage

Top News

Highlight

Special Edition

Search

Advertisement

About us

Contact us

Videos

Themes

Tags

Author

Registration

Subscription Form

Not Found

Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

AFF Women’s Championship 2025: Vietnam defeat Thailand in tense showdown

August 15, 2025 | 14:21
(0) user say
Vietnam’s national women’s football team secured a dramatic 1–0 victory over Thailand on August 12, topping Group A to advance to the semifinals of the ASEAN Football Federation (AFF) Women’s Championship 2025.
AFF Women’s Championship 2025: Vietnam defeat Thailand in tense showdown
Tran Thi Thu Thao (No. 17) celebrates with her teammates after scoring the opening goal for Vietnam. (Photo: VNA)

Hai Phong – Vietnam’s national women’s football team secured a dramatic 1–0 victory over Thailand on August 12, topping Group A to advance to the semifinals of the ASEAN Football Federation (AFF) Women’s Championship 2025.

Ahead of the match at Lach Tray Stadium in Hai Phong, both teams had already booked their places in the semifinals after winning their first two group games in a convincing fashion – Vietnam scoring 13 goals and Thailand 14. Thailand held the top spot thanks to a superior goal difference (+14 compared to Vietnam’s +13), meaning Vietnamese players needed nothing less than a win to seize the first place.

Vietnam were rated slightly higher in ball control and attacking coordination, with key forwards such as Pham Hai Yen, Nguyen Thi Bich Thuy, Ngan Thi Van Su, and Nguyen Thi Tuyet Dung. However, the likely absence of midfielder Duong Thi Van due to injury was expected to weaken their midfield. Thailand’s attacking trio of Kanjanathat Phomsri, Madison Casteen, and Janista Jinantuya posed a constant threat with their pace and acceleration.

From the opening whistle, the hosts played confidently, applying relentless pressure and creating multiple early chances to break the deadlock. The breakthrough finally came in the 35th minute, when a swift attack down the left flank saw Huynh Nhu skillfully beat a Thai defender before delivering a precise cross. Tran Thi Thu Thao timed her run perfectly and slotted home to put Vietnam 1–0 ahead.

The remainder of the match was fiercely contested, with both sides pushing forward but unable to add to the scoreline.

With the victory, Vietnam finished the group stage with a perfect score of nine points, overtaking Thailand to claim the top spot in Group A and set up a semifinal clash as group leaders.

By VNA

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
Vietnam ASEAN Football Federation (AFF) Women’s Championship 2025 AFF

Related Contents

Gamuda Land commit long-term investment

Gamuda Land commit long-term investment

Vietnam’s telecom industry: the next stage of growth

Vietnam’s telecom industry: the next stage of growth

Raising product quality to secure Vietnam’s position in US market

Raising product quality to secure Vietnam’s position in US market

Vietnam affirms regional leadership at Autumn Economic Forum 2025

Vietnam affirms regional leadership at Autumn Economic Forum 2025

ASEAN economies move up the global chip value chain

ASEAN economies move up the global chip value chain

Latest News ⁄ Sports

Ho Chi Minh City students shine in record-setting martial arts showcase

Ho Chi Minh City students shine in record-setting martial arts showcase

Herbalife Vietnam supports Vietnam Olympic Committee with nutrition and training

Herbalife Vietnam supports Vietnam Olympic Committee with nutrition and training

Herbalife and VFF host advanced sports nutrition training for coaches

Herbalife and VFF host advanced sports nutrition training for coaches

Hanoi High School Student Football Tournament kicks off

Hanoi High School Student Football Tournament kicks off

Halong Bay Heritage Marathon 2025 earns prestigious World Athletics Label

Halong Bay Heritage Marathon 2025 earns prestigious World Athletics Label

Muong Thanh Golf Club marks five years with flagship golf tournament

Muong Thanh Golf Club marks five years with flagship golf tournament

More News

[Read More]

Latest News

UST acquires majority stake in Italdesign via Audi Group partnership

UST acquires majority stake in Italdesign via Audi Group partnership

Astris Finance named among outstanding M&A advisory firms at Vietnam M&A Forum

Astris Finance named among outstanding M&A advisory firms at Vietnam M&A Forum

Global gold exchange models offer roadmap for Vietnamese market

Global gold exchange models offer roadmap for Vietnamese market

Life-Space Fiber Jelly offers fix for modern gut health

Life-Space Fiber Jelly offers fix for modern gut health

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Dinh Hung, Bui Duc Hai, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Advertisement  | Contact us

Based on MasterCMS Ultimate Edition 2025 v2.9
Corporate CEO Talk Biz Link PR Newswire Media OutReach Newswire
Investing M&A Outbound Investment Investing in Haiphong
Your Consultant KPMG PwC Indochine Counsel Vilasia
Green Growth Energy Efficiency Rethinking Plastics BASF
Property Green Buildings Industrial Properties
Money Insurance Smart Payment Trends Stock Monitor
Infographics
Timeout Travel Hotels & Restaurants The Insider Entertainment Lifestyle
Sports
Photos
Society Swing for the Kids CSR
World News
virs-publications-vir
timeout-vn
ptbv2020