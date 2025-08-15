AFF Women’s Championship 2025: Vietnam defeat Thailand in tense showdown

Tran Thi Thu Thao (No. 17) celebrates with her teammates after scoring the opening goal for Vietnam. (Photo: VNA)

Hai Phong – Vietnam’s national women’s football team secured a dramatic 1–0 victory over Thailand on August 12, topping Group A to advance to the semifinals of the ASEAN Football Federation (AFF) Women’s Championship 2025.

Ahead of the match at Lach Tray Stadium in Hai Phong, both teams had already booked their places in the semifinals after winning their first two group games in a convincing fashion – Vietnam scoring 13 goals and Thailand 14. Thailand held the top spot thanks to a superior goal difference (+14 compared to Vietnam’s +13), meaning Vietnamese players needed nothing less than a win to seize the first place.

Vietnam were rated slightly higher in ball control and attacking coordination, with key forwards such as Pham Hai Yen, Nguyen Thi Bich Thuy, Ngan Thi Van Su, and Nguyen Thi Tuyet Dung. However, the likely absence of midfielder Duong Thi Van due to injury was expected to weaken their midfield. Thailand’s attacking trio of Kanjanathat Phomsri, Madison Casteen, and Janista Jinantuya posed a constant threat with their pace and acceleration.

From the opening whistle, the hosts played confidently, applying relentless pressure and creating multiple early chances to break the deadlock. The breakthrough finally came in the 35th minute, when a swift attack down the left flank saw Huynh Nhu skillfully beat a Thai defender before delivering a precise cross. Tran Thi Thu Thao timed her run perfectly and slotted home to put Vietnam 1–0 ahead.

The remainder of the match was fiercely contested, with both sides pushing forward but unable to add to the scoreline.

With the victory, Vietnam finished the group stage with a perfect score of nine points, overtaking Thailand to claim the top spot in Group A and set up a semifinal clash as group leaders.