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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Herbalife joins USABC delegation in Vietnam for 250th US anniversary

April 25, 2026 | 21:22
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Health and wellness company Herbalife Vietnam has taken part in high-level engagements in Hanoi as part of a US-ASEAN Business Council delegation commemorating the 250th anniversary of the United States.
Herbalife joins USABC delegation in Vietnam for 250th US anniversary
Julian Cacchioli, vice president, Public Affairs for EMEA, India, and Asia-Pacific, Herbalife

From April 13 to 17, Herbalife – represented by Julian Cacchioli, vice president of Public Affairs for EMEA, India, and Asia-Pacific – joined other major US companies to engage with key Vietnamese stakeholders, including the Ministry of Health, the Ministry of Industry and Trade, and the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism. The delegation also met with representatives of the National Assembly and the prime minister.

During the sessions, Herbalife reaffirmed its commitment to promoting health and wellbeing through science-based nutrition and regular exercise. The company said it will continue its long-term partnership with leading sports organisations to support Vietnam's sports sector and contribute to the country's socioeconomic growth.

Vu Van Thang, general manager of Herbalife Vietnam and Cambodia, said the company is proud to take part in high-level sessions with the Vietnamese government and remains committed to a long-term presence in the country. "Our key priorities are nurturing health and wellbeing through science-based nutrition and regular exercise, while contributing to socioeconomic development and economic empowerment," he said.

Herbalife joins USABC delegation in Vietnam for 250th US anniversary

Herbalife was also the gold sponsor at the US-ASEAN Business Council (USABC) Innovation and Sustainability Exhibition, where it highlighted its sustainability practices across global operations, including responsible business, digital transformation, and community impact. The company operates in 95 markets.

Herbalife is a global health and wellness company operating in more than 90 markets. Since 1980, it has provided science-backed nutrition products through independent distributors who offer one-on-one coaching.

Herbalife Vietnam backs VFF’s national teams Herbalife Vietnam backs VFF’s national teams

Herbalife Vietnam and the Vietnam Football Federation (VFF) arranged a special meet-and-greet session during a training session in Hanoi on May 30 where Herbalife Vietnam employees and independent members engaged with the players from Vietnam's national football teams. Participants met with members of the men's senior team, the women's national tea, and the U22 men's national team
Herbalife and VFF host advanced sports nutrition training for coaches Herbalife and VFF host advanced sports nutrition training for coaches

Herbalife Vietnam and the Vietnam Football Federation (VFF) have held an advanced training session on sports nutrition to enhance player performance and recovery.
Herbalife Vietnam supports Vietnam Olympic Committee with nutrition and training Herbalife Vietnam supports Vietnam Olympic Committee with nutrition and training

Herbalife Vietnam and the Vietnam Olympic Committee (VOC) have held an advanced sports nutrition and performance workshop for coaches and performance experts representing Olympic-level athletes across multiple disciplines.

By Nguyen Huong

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TagTag:
HERBALIFE VIETNAM US-ASEAN Business Council (USABC) prime minister

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