US business delegation heads to Vietnam to foster cooperation

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The US-ASEAN Business Council (USABC) will lead a delegation of more than 120 representatives from 52 US corporations to Vietnam from April 14 to 16.

Brian McFeeters, USABC president and CEO, said that the delegation comprised senior executives from major US companies.

"Despite the challenging global economic environment, the scale of the delegation signifies the increasing interest of American businesses to expand trade, investment, and long-term partnership in Vietnam, as well as their confidence in the economic growth prospects,” McFeeters said.

The delegation comprises companies across key sectors including energy, technology, innovation, financial services, fund management, aerospace, automotive, logistics, advanced manufacturing, healthcare, and life sciences, among others.

Many of these US companies are global corporations capable of delivering advanced technologies, long-term capital sources, international experience, and best practices, thereby supporting Vietnam in the next phase of development.

According to McFeeters, the delegation is expected to better understand the government’s vision and clear messages about improving investment and the business environment. Thus, US companies can reaffirm long-term commitment to contributing to Vietnam’s development goals.

50 leading US businesses to visit Vietnam A high-level business delegation, including 50 top US businesses, will visit Vietnam from March 18–21 to explore investment opportunities.

Vietnam remains attractive destination for US businesses Ramachandran AS, chairman of American Chamber of Commerce (AmCham) in Ho Chi Minh City told Bich Ngoc that the business trip paid by Party General Secretary and State President To Lam to the United States signals the vital partner of Vietnam in the region and strengthens Vietnam's position as an attractive destination for US businesses.